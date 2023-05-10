Aldi Is Coming to 2 New Cities This Year

It's all part of a plan to open 120 new stores by the end of 2023.

Published on May 10, 2023
Aldi storefront with blue and red triangle overlay
We know that not everyone gets to experience the joys of shopping at an Aldi and scoring low prices on high-quality items, which is basically a crime. While, currently, Aldi spans 39 states with more than 2,000 locations, there are still markets the grocery store hasn’t touched.

The good news is Aldi is the fastest-growing grocery store in the U.S., which is proving to be extra true this year as the chain plans to open 120 new stores by the end of 2023

Aldi announced its plans to expand its reach across the country, but especially in the Southeast region of the U.S.—meaning many new customers will be able to lose themselves in the Aldi Finds aisle soon enough. Both Baton Rouge and New Orleans will get their first-ever Aldi locations sometime this year. 

Aldi adds and updates new stores yearly—last year the company remodeled and added 139 stores across the nation. And with inflation impacting all of us, now is as great a time as any to start shopping at Aldi—and the brand knows it, which is why it has already opened 35 new stores as of April, bringing in upwards of 5 million new customers.

In addition to its expansion plans, Aldi has also pledged to make stores more eco-friendly by installing rooftop solar panels on its new and existing stores and eliminating plastic bags.

While Aldi hasn’t announced the exact locations of the 120 new stores, you can follow along with any Aldi Grand Openings on the brand’s site

For now, we’re crossing our fingers that your town gets an Aldi soon!

