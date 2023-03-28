This New Cookware Line Has Everything We Love About Two Viral Pans for a Fraction of the Price

If you've spent any time on Instagram, you've probably seen more and more colorful pans and cookware sets popping up in your feeds and now there is a new one to add to the list. Our sister brand, EatingWell, just released a new cookware line with pots and pans in three stunning hues.

The cookware line includes a 13-piece Cutlery Set, an Easy-Pull Food Chopper, and an Oil Dispensing Glass Bottle, but what we are most excited for is the cookware. The 8-piece Ceramic-Coated Cookware Set includes two skillets, two saucepans, and a Dutch oven all with a chemical-free nonstick surface that makes cooking and cleanup easy breezy! It also includes three coordinating glass lids, so all your cooking needs are covered. The set has the color of your choice on the outside (choose from blue, cream, or sage) with gray interiors and stainless steel handles for a look that mimics another Instagram-famous cookware line but on a budget. The whole set is usually $250 but is currently on sale for just $200.

The 11-Inch Ceramic-Coated Everyday Pan Set is one pan that does the work of two. The high-sided skillet can be just that, a skillet, or more like a saucepan thanks to the high sides that prevent spills. It comes with a steamer basket to get even more use from just one pan giving us Always Pan vibes at a fraction of the cost. This $100 set, available in blue, cream, and sage, includes a rubber spatula—though the durable nonstick coating can also hold up to metal utensils.

So if you're looking for new nonstick cookware that will bring that aesthetic look to your kitchen on a budget, check out this new line available on HSN now.