This New Cookware Line Has Everything We Love About Two Viral Pans for a Fraction of the Price

Aesthetic cookware on a budget? Yes please.

By
Devon O'Brien
Devon O'Brien
Devon O'Brien

As Allrecipes Senior Editor of News & Trending, Devon is focused on all the hottest food trends, new products and ideas and best hacks pertaining to cooking. She has worked as a food editor, writer, and recipe developer and tester for more than a decade at publications including EatingWell, Midwest Living, and The Food Network Magazine. Outside of work, Devon enjoys whipping up batches of gluten-free sourdough and hitting the beautiful hiking trails of Vermont.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023
A white set of pots and pans with lids next to a green high-sided skillet with a steamer basket, rubber spatula, and lid.
Photo:

EatingWell/Allrecipes

If you've spent any time on Instagram, you've probably seen more and more colorful pans and cookware sets popping up in your feeds and now there is a new one to add to the list. Our sister brand, EatingWell, just released a new cookware line with pots and pans in three stunning hues.

Two skillets nested, one small saucepan, one large saucepan, and one Dutch oven in a royal blue shade with three glass lids with stainless steel handles.

EatingWell

The cookware line includes a 13-piece Cutlery Set, an Easy-Pull Food Chopper, and an Oil Dispensing Glass Bottle, but what we are most excited for is the cookware. The 8-piece Ceramic-Coated Cookware Set includes two skillets, two saucepans, and a Dutch oven all with a chemical-free nonstick surface that makes cooking and cleanup easy breezy! It also includes three coordinating glass lids, so all your cooking needs are covered. The set has the color of your choice on the outside (choose from blue, cream, or sage) with gray interiors and stainless steel handles for a look that mimics another Instagram-famous cookware line but on a budget. The whole set is usually $250 but is currently on sale for just $200.

A sage green high-sided skillet with a glass lid and stainless steel handles sitting next to a steamer basket insert and a rubber spatula.

EatingWell

The 11-Inch Ceramic-Coated Everyday Pan Set is one pan that does the work of two. The high-sided skillet can be just that, a skillet, or more like a saucepan thanks to the high sides that prevent spills. It comes with a steamer basket to get even more use from just one pan giving us Always Pan vibes at a fraction of the cost. This $100 set, available in blue, cream, and sage, includes a rubber spatula—though the durable nonstick coating can also hold up to metal utensils.

So if you're looking for new nonstick cookware that will bring that aesthetic look to your kitchen on a budget, check out this new line available on HSN now.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Six egg bites on a white surface labeled by brand including: Organic Valley, Just Crack an Egg, Hormel Black Label, Nellie's, Cuisine Solutions and Trader Joe's.
The Best and Worst Store-Bought Egg Bites, According to Two Food Editors
A modern white Trader Joe's storefront with the red Trader Joe's sign over the doors and a bank of red grocery carts out front.
Trader Joe's Just Leaked 6 New Products—Here's Everything We Know
Straight on view of Starbucks storefront
Starbucks Employees Are Buzzing About a New Rumored Flavor Coming Soon—Here's What We Know
Best Non-Toxic Cookware Sets
The Best Non-Toxic Cookware Sets You Can Buy
Best Cookware Sets
The Best Cookware Sets, Tested By Allrecipes
best nonstick cookware
The Best Nonstick Pans for Easy, Everyday Use
The Best Lasagna Pans
The Best Lasagna Pans for Your Comfort Food Cooking
best nonstick cookware sets
The Best Nonstick Cookware Sets, Tested by Allrecipes
ceramic pots and pans on yellow and blue background
The 8 Best Ceramic Cookware Sets, Tested by Allrecipes
Best Gifts for Food Lovers
The 18 Best Gifts Under $100
mint-flavored products grouped together
These Peppermint-flavored Snacks That Will Fill You With Holiday Spirit
Anolon Advanced Home Hard-Anodized Nonstick Skillet tout
The Best Frying Pans for Everyday Cooking
Best Dutch Ovens
The Best Dutch Ovens, According to Our Experts
AllClad stainless steel cookware with fried eggs
A Complete List of the Best Pots and Pans We've Ever Tested
Best Coffee Mugs for Keeping Your Coffee Warm
The Best Coffee Mugs for Keeping Your Coffee Warm
Best Knifes
The 7 Best Knife Block Sets, According to Our Tests