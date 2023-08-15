Nestlé Toll House Recalls Cookie Dough Bar Product for Potentially Containing Wood Fragments

Check your fridge!

By
Katy O'Hara
Published on August 15, 2023
On August 10, Nestlé USA announced a voluntary recall of Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar “break and bake” products after a small number of consumer reports indicated the potential presence of wood fragments.

The recall only affects two batches of the “break and bake” product. It does not include other Nestlé Toll House products, such as other varieties of the “break and bake” bars, refrigerated cookie dough rolls, or edible cookie dough products.

At this time, no illnesses or injuries have been reported, and the company reports that it is “taking this action out of an abundance of caution...We are confident that this is an isolated issue and we have taken action to address.”

The company has not indicated specific retailers where the recalled products are sold. The affected Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar products have the following two batch codes:

  • Batch Code: 311457531K - Best Buy Date: 8/22/2023
  • Batch Code: 311557534K - Best Buy Date: 10/23/2023

If you have purchased one of the recalled products, do not prepare or eat the product. You can return it to the retailer you purchased the product from for a refund or a replacement. If you require support from Nestlé USA, you can contact the brand at 800-681-1678.

