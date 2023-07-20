Nashville Hot Fried Pickles

Whisk together buttermilk, eggs, and hot sauce in a shallow dish. Whisk together flours, 1 teaspoon paprika, and 1 teaspoon cayenne in a separate shallow dish.

Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Remove from heat and stir in brown sugar, salt, garlic powder, and remaining 1 teaspoon paprika and 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper. If mixture clumps or separates, just return to heat on low for 30 seconds and stir.

Drain pickles and pat well dry with paper towels. Lightly coat the pickle with the flour mixture then coat lightly with the buttermilk mixture, allowing excess to drip off. Coat in flour mixture again and set aside. Repeat with remaining pickle spears.

Working in batches of 2 to 3 pickles at a time, fry each pickle, flipping occasionally, until they are crispy and golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes.

Drain on paper towels. Brush butter mixture over pickles and serve.

Nutritional Information:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of breading ingredients. The actual amount of breading consumed will vary.



We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.