Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Spicy Nashville Hot Fried Pickles Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo Try these Nashville hot fried pickles for a new way to enjoy fried pickles. They are bursting with salty and spicy flavor with a hint of sweet from the brown sugar. By Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Updated on July 20, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 12 Yield: 12 pickles Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 cups buttermilk 2 large eggs 1 tablespoon hot sauce (such as Crystal Hot Sauce) 1 cup all purpose flour 1 cup whole wheat flour 2 teaspoons paprika, divided 2 tablespoons cayenne pepper, divided 4 cups vegetable oil for frying, or more as needed 1 stick butter 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1 tablespoon brown sugar 1 (24-oz) jar crunchy dill pickle spears Directions Whisk together buttermilk, eggs, and hot sauce in a shallow dish. Whisk together flours, 1 teaspoon paprika, and 1 teaspoon cayenne in a separate shallow dish. Heat oil in a large saucepan to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Remove from heat and stir in brown sugar, salt, garlic powder, and remaining 1 teaspoon paprika and 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper. If mixture clumps or separates, just return to heat on low for 30 seconds and stir. Drain pickles and pat well dry with paper towels. Lightly coat the pickle with the flour mixture then coat lightly with the buttermilk mixture, allowing excess to drip off. Coat in flour mixture again and set aside. Repeat with remaining pickle spears. Working in batches of 2 to 3 pickles at a time, fry each pickle, flipping occasionally, until they are crispy and golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Brush butter mixture over pickles and serve. Dotdash Meredith Video Studios Nutritional Information: Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of breading ingredients. The actual amount of breading consumed will vary.We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 248 Calories 17g Fat 20g Carbs 5g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 248 % Daily Value * Total Fat 17g 22% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Cholesterol 53mg 18% Sodium 715mg 31% Total Carbohydrate 20g 7% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Total Sugars 4g Protein 5g Vitamin C 3mg 14% Calcium 95mg 7% Iron 1mg 7% Potassium 227mg 5% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Nashville Hot Fried Pickles