Nashville Hot Fried Pickles

Try these Nashville hot fried pickles for a new way to enjoy fried pickles. They are bursting with salty and spicy flavor with a hint of sweet from the brown sugar.

By
Nicole McLaughlin
Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Updated on July 20, 2023
hot fried pickles on blue plate
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 pickles
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 cups buttermilk

  • 2 large eggs

  • 1 tablespoon hot sauce (such as Crystal Hot Sauce)

  • 1 cup all purpose flour

  • 1 cup whole wheat flour

  • 2 teaspoons paprika, divided

  • 2 tablespoons cayenne pepper, divided

  • 4 cups vegetable oil for frying, or more as needed

  • 1 stick butter

  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder

  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt

  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar

  • 1 (24-oz) jar crunchy dill pickle spears

Directions

  1. Whisk together buttermilk, eggs, and hot sauce in a shallow dish. Whisk together flours, 1 teaspoon paprika, and 1 teaspoon cayenne in a separate shallow dish. 

  2. Heat oil in a large saucepan to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  3. Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Remove from heat and stir in brown sugar, salt, garlic powder, and remaining 1 teaspoon paprika and 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper. If mixture clumps or separates, just return to heat on low for 30 seconds and stir.

  4. Drain pickles and pat well dry with paper towels. Lightly coat the pickle with the flour mixture then coat lightly with the buttermilk mixture, allowing excess to drip off. Coat in flour mixture again and set aside.  Repeat with remaining pickle spears. 

  5. Working in batches of 2 to 3 pickles at a time, fry each pickle, flipping occasionally, until they are crispy and golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. 
    Drain on paper towels. Brush butter mixture over pickles and serve.

    hot fried pickles on blue plate

    Dotdash Meredith Video Studios

    Nutritional Information:

    Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of breading ingredients. The actual amount of breading consumed will vary.

    We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

248 Calories
17g Fat
20g Carbs
5g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 12
Calories 248
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 17g 22%
Saturated Fat 6g 30%
Cholesterol 53mg 18%
Sodium 715mg 31%
Total Carbohydrate 20g 7%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Total Sugars 4g
Protein 5g
Vitamin C 3mg 14%
Calcium 95mg 7%
Iron 1mg 7%
Potassium 227mg 5%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

