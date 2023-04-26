Nabisco Just Discontinued This Cookie Right Before Icebox Cake Season

Say it ain’t so! Just as summer dessert season is rounding the corner and we’re looking to line our pantry with chocolate wafers for icebox cakes, pies, and cheesecakes, Nabisco has quietly discontinued its fan-favorite cookies. Starting a few months ago, you may have noticed Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers were becoming harder to find—now it seems there’s a reason the shelves were bare.

Nabisco’s Famous Chocolate Wafers have been discontinued from Mondelez International’s product line to make way for a “new innovation,” according to a Facebook post in the Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers Fan Club group, which has more than 1,500 users. While Mondelez International quietly discontinued the cookies with no real announcement earlier this year, the Fan Club members called the company to get to the bottom of it. And it seems the decision still stands, despite dozens of commenters claiming they called Mondelez International to tell them they would like the Famous Chocolate Wafers to return.

Nabisco/Allrecipes

Nabisco confirmed the wafers were discontinued back in February when a customer tweeted “@nabisco Why can’t I find your chocolate wafer cookies?? Need them for my cheesecake.” To which, the official Nabisco account responded “Unfortunately, they're no longer available.”

Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers Substitutes

There you have it. The Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers are no more, so what do you do now? While the Nabisco-branded wafers were a baking favorite, there are other chocolate wafers out there that will work just as well in your desserts.

You can try Goya Maria Cookies, Dewey’s Hot Cocoa Cookies, Oreo Thins (or Oreos with the cream scraped off), or even chocolate graham crackers. You could also try using a pre-made chocolate pie crust if none of the other options are speaking to you.

If you’re lucky, you may have a box of Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers floating in the back of your pantry, but, if not, have no fear, your icebox cake recipe is not ruined! You’ll find a new favorite chocolate wafer in no time.