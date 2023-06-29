My Italian Grandma's Famous No-Cook Pasta Sauce Is the Best Way to Use Your Summer Tomatoes

Summer tomatoes are the best gift of the season. This no-cook sauce is the perfect way to showcase them.

By Nick DeSimone
Published on June 29, 2023
salt and tomatoes

My grandparent's house had a huge greenhouse and garden in the backyard where my grandfather grew all types of vegetables. In the summer months, the garden was overflowing with fresh tomatoes. We grew plum, cherry, heirloom, and Roma tomatoes, so there were always tons around. My grandfather would pluck them right off the vine and walk around the backyard, eating them like an apple.

On sweltering summer evenings, when my grandma didn't want to spend any time leaning over a hot stove to make dinner, she'd whip up my grandfather's favorite, her no-cook tomato sauce. This recipe has only a few simple ingredients, so it tastes best when everything, particularly the tomatoes, are fresh and high quality. What makes this recipe truly special is the technique and, of course, fresh summer tomatoes.

The Secret to No-Cook Tomato Sauce

The secret trick here is salting the tomatoes and removing the watery jelly before serving. Not only does salting draw out the excess water, it also condenses the flavor of the tomatoes. Your salted tomatoes will have a deeper, more defined taste than if you just cut them and served them as-is.

Once you've got your ultra-tomatoes, steeping them in oil with crushed garlic lets the flavors really meld; the longer it sits, the better it tastes. It seems like a lot of oil but once it's coating the pasta and emulsified with the pasta water, it transforms into a silky sauce. You can even prep this sauce ahead of time and store it in the fridge for up to two days — simply mix with your pasta when you're ready (holding off on the basil until the end).

How to Make No-Cook Tomato Sauce

Ingredients:

Serves 4

2 pints cherry tomatoes or about 1 ½ pounds mixed tomatoes

2 cloves garlic

Pinch of red pepper flakes (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

⅓ cup olive oil

Handful of basil

12 oz pasta

Method:

Star by halving any cherry tomatoes into a bowl. If using larger varieties like plum or heirloom, cut into roughly 1-inch pieces, removing seeds and jelly. Place in a small bowl and sprinkle with two generous pinches of salt; set aside.

After about 15 minutes, carefully drain the water off the tomatoes. Roughly crush the garlic and place in the bowl with the tomatoes. Add in black pepper and chili flakes, stir to combine. Pour over olive oil, cover, and let sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes.

Set a pot of heavily salted water to boil.

Boil pasta according to package directions, reserving about a cup of pasta water. Return to the pot after draining.

Uncover the tomato sauce, remove the garlic, and discard, then taste; adjust seasoning if necessary. With a clean hand, reach into the bowl and give the tomatoes two or three good squishes. You want to break down some of the tomatoes without mushing all of them.

Pour tomato sauce over the pasta, tossing vigorously. Add in a splash of pasta water and continue to toss until the sauce is incorporated, adding in more pasta water as needed to loosen to the desired consistency. Tear basil and quickly mix in, and serve.

Related:

