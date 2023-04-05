Shoppers Are Calling This Vegetable Chopper the 'Perfect Kitchen Gadget'—and It's 50% Off

It's no secret that chopping onions, carrots, celery, bell peppers, shallots, garlic, and all the other essentials for a recipe can take up time. But what if I told you that you could grab one tool that can chop, dice, slice, and prep them all in just one fell swoop?

That's where the Mueller Austria 10-in-1 chopper comes in. This nifty gadget can dice or slice your produce into different sizes, and it can even julienne and grate them, too. And, while it was once $50, you can now grab it for half the price.

Buy it: $25 (was $50); Amazon

It’s simple in design. The tool has a rectangular shape, with a container as the base, and a lid that holds the blade. You’ll get eight different stainless steel blades in the set that you can switch out depending on the cut you’re going for. In total there are three chopping blades, three grating blades, and two slicing blades. Each is designed to cut your produce, whether its an onion, zucchini, carrot, or cucumber, exactly how you want it.

To chop foods, all you have to do is pop the ingredient over the grates, then use the lid to push down, and out comes the perfectly cut vegetable. It takes a fraction of the time compared to using a knife. And it’s safe. Right next to the blades, there’s a safety holder to protect your fingers when you’re slicing.

Cleaning up is a breeze, too. It comes with a fork tool to help remove any stuck-on bits for cleaning, plus each piece is easy to wash by hand, and dishwasher-safe. You’ll also get a case to stow away and organize any inserts while you’re not using them.

With just over 19,000 perfect ratings, this chopper is a shopper favorite thanks to its pure ease. “I use this gadget every day. It has made my meal preps easier and has cut the time in half,” a user wrote. One person called it a “perfect kitchen gadget,” adding, “I can chop a whole onion in five seconds. It’s truly amazing. I love that everything comes out evenly chopped and [the] same size.”

Reviewers also love that they don't have to deal with onion tears, since it’s quick to cut items, and they go right into the bottom of the container. “The blade is sharp and cuts through even the toughest vegetables with ease,” a fourth person noted, adding that they love how compact, high-quality, and easy to clean this chopper is

To make lightwork of any vegetable prep, pick up this Mueller Austria chopper now while it’s 50 percent off. The next time you start a big recipe, you’ll be grateful.

At the time of publishing, the price was $25.

