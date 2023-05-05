This Is the Secret to My Mom’s Absolutely Perfect Pies

And it’s only $8.

Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team.
Published on May 5, 2023

Mrs. Andersonâs Baking Pie Crust Protector Shield Tout
If there’s a family dinner, and there is every Sunday, my dad is either making steak or paella. There’s cheese and there’s wine, but the only reason my brothers and I come home (beyond seeing the dogs) is my mom’s pie.

Her lattice-work is unmatched. Her crimping is unrivaled. And even though the filling is always moist and delicious no matter what it is (my favorite is strawberry-rhubarb), there was always one problem. The crust would sometimes get burnt in the oven. That is, until she added this $8 baking shield to her repertoire. Now everyone doesn’t just love her pie, we’re fighting over the last slice.

Mrs. Andersonâs Baking Pie Crust Protector Shield

Amazon

Buy it: $8 (was $9); Amazon

Mrs. Anderson’s Baking Pie Crust Shield is 10 inches in diameter and fits 9-inch pie plates (there’s also a mini option and a 10-inch option). It’s made from aluminum and is oven-safe and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. 

The material is one of the biggest selling points, actually. The rigid structure makes it easier to put on and remove from pies, unlike silicone options. To use it, you just pop it around the pie before it goes into the oven and that’s it. It couldn’t be easier. After all, baking pies is arduous enough. 

So what does this do? This prevents the crust from burning around the edges, which really takes away from the overall appearance of the pie. It’s a simple addition, but my mom uses it every time she bakes a pie these days. 

She’s not the only one. This pie crust protector has over 5,100 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to how easy it is to use. One shopper says it is “the best thing to put over your pie crust so it does not burn.” They add that they used to use aluminum foil, but found it difficult. Now, they write, “I will always use this for all of my pies that [I] have to bake.”

And if your mom doesn’t have one yet, another shopper has an idea: This is a “great little gift for a home baker,” they write.

So what are you waiting for? Grab this pie crust protector for yourself, or your mom. They’ll thank you, and their pies will taste better than ever. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $8.

