My Mother-in-Law Has Been Cooking for 30 Years, and Her Favorite Kitchen Tools Are Up to 60% Off Right Now

My mother-in-law has been cooking dinner for her family for more than 30 years. By now, she’s legendary for her cavatelli and broccoli, fried chicken cutlets, baked mac and cheese—and, of course, the towers of Christmas cookies she bakes every holiday season. I unquestionably trust all her cooking advice and pay close attention to the products that she uses in the kitchen. And now that Labor Day sales are kicking off, a bunch of her favorite tools are on sale.

At Amazon, you can grab Kathy-approved cookware and appliances for as much as 60% off. Whether you’re looking for a chef’s knife that can withstand daily use, or truly nonstick bakeware that won’t damage your desserts, you can trust Kathy’s judgment. Most of her cookware and appliances are affordable, reliable, and most importantly, everything on this list is built to last for years. Keep scrolling to shop some of her all-time favorite cooking tools—prices start at just $6.

Deals on Kitchen Tools My Mother-in-Law Loves

Gorilla Grip Cookie Scoop

Take it from someone who makes hundreds of cookies every year: You need a tool more reliable than a simple spoon to create big batches of cookies. My mother-in-law uses this Gorilla Grip cookie scoop. It’s her secret to uniformly shaped cookies, and it’s 60% off right now. Because she’s often standing at the kitchen counter for hours making dough, another reason she loves it is that it's comfortable to hold and squeeze over long periods.

Keurig Classic Coffee Maker

Look, Kathy is a busy lady. Not only does she cook nearly every day, but she has three grandkids and a lot on her plate. She swears by this Keurig coffee maker, and it’s $10 off. It takes a little as three minutes to brew a fresh cup of coffee, but the 48-ounce water reservoir lasts all day, so she can keep going back for coffee without stopping to refill it. She also appreciates that it can make 6-,8-, and 10-ounces coffees, depending how much caffeine she’s craving, and the drip tray also fits a travel mug.

Calphalon Baking Sheets, Set of 2

Because we have a big family, Kathy always bakes and cooks in large portions, and especially during the holidays, dishes are always coming in and out of the oven. That’s why tough baking sheets that can withstand frequent use without becoming unrecognizable from warping and burned-on food scraps are essential. She’s used this now-$35 set of Calphalon baking sheets for at least a decade, and they are still in near-perfect condition—easy to wipe clean of any debris, they are still stain-free and have retained their shape.

Victorinox 8-Inch Chef's Knife

One part of dinner prep Kathy doesn’t always enjoy is chopping and dicing vegetables, but this Victorinox 8-inch chef’s knife makes this arduous cooking task so much easier to tackle. This knife is durable and sturdy enough to use daily, without losing its sharpness, and at 32% off it's incredibly affordable compared to other high-quality chef’s knives. There are even more benefits to this knife: The handle is comfortable to hold, even if you have a pile of onions and celery to chop, and unlike some other more delicate knives, it can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Wilton Loaf Pan

There is so much bakeware out there that claims to be nonstick, but often ends up ruining your baked goods when easy release ends up being not so easy. Kathy almost exclusively uses Wilton bakeware, including this loaf pan, and her muffin tins and cake pans (which are also on sale for 40% off), because they consistently deliver on their nonstick promise. Wilton bakeware has a glossy exterior, which helps baked goods slide right out of the tins and pans. And when it comes to cleanup, all they need is a quick soak to remove any leftover scraps of cake that might still be stuck to the inside.

Ninja 8-in-1 Countertop Oven

I like to (lovingly) tease Kathy about the fact that she always makes enough food for three families, even when there’s only four of us eating. As a result of her generous spirit, there are always leftovers in the refrigerator, and when we need a quick way to reheat them we pass right over the microwave and go straight for her Ninja countertop toaster oven. It has eight settings, including crisp, broil, bake, and takes just 60 seconds to preheat. And the best part is it melts cheese and heats up pasta without turning either one rubbery or soggy.

Pyrex Mixing Bowls, Set of 3

It’s common to walk into Kathy’s kitchen to find her at the kitchen whipping up frosting for her legendary pistachio cake in a glass Pyrex mixing bowl. She’s been using this set of three, which comes with 1-quart, 1.5-quart ,and 2.5-quart sizes, at least eight years, but probably longer, and they’ve experienced very little damage outside a few scratches. She can confidently use these bowls to mix batter, dough, and frosting with the metal beaters of a hand mixer, knowing they won’t chip, and take nothing but the swipe of a sponge to clean out.

Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor

Kathy has always been great at finding a deal, and most of her kitchen tools are affordable, but she also understands the importance of an investment. Case-in-point, her Cuisinart food processor. She’s been using it for a decade, if not more, and the engine still hums along reliably. This 14-cup model performs exactly the same tasks as the 11-cup size she uses: It can finely chop up everything from nuts and graham crackers, cut pastry dough, and grate cheese. She even uses it to puree butternut squash for soup in the fall. One of her favorite features of this food processor are the two large buttons at bottom, which indicate how to turn it on and off. Forgoing any fancy knobs, switches, or settings, these buttons make it one of the most intuitive, and hard working, appliances out there.

