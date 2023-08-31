These Are the 20 Recipes You Saved Most in August

These are the recipes most on the mind of the Allrecipes community in August, and there is something for everyone. With kids back in school and the twilight of summer in full swing, dishes with little fuss take center stage. From quick and easy recipes like Parmesan-crusted chicken to low and slow dinners you can start in the morning, you can sink back into your home cook identity with little hassle. For those who are inspired to put on a chef's hat and try something special, check out our Orange Shallot Marsala Pork Chops or Chef John's Monte Cristo Benedict.

01 of 20 Marinated Cucumber, Onion, and Tomato Salad View Recipe DOTDASH MEREDITH FOOD STUDIOS What makes this recipe a winner is the tart and tangy salad dressing. Water, vinegar, oil, sugar, salt, and pepper coat ripe tomatoes and refreshing cucumbers to make a great side for dinner or salad for warm days.

02 of 20 Bourbon Chicken View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Great when you need a low-effort meal on the table for dinner, the marinade does all the work here: brown sugar, soy sauce, bourbon, dried minced onion, ginger, and garlic powder. Combine the marinade and chicken in a baking pan in the morning and store in the fridge for the evening.

03 of 20 Easy Parmesan-Crusted Chicken View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Spread a mixture of grated Parmesan cheese and your favorite brand of mayo—the recipe creator recommends Hellmann's—on your chicken breasts before finishing with bread crumbs. The result: A juicy, moist dinner with a light crunch.

04 of 20 Cheesy Zucchini Casserole View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Easy to prepare and great as a main dish or a side, this casserole is a great way to clear out any leftover zucchini. One reviewer recommends mixing the cheese with the rest of the ingredients and slightly toasting the bread beforehand.

05 of 20 Easy Paella View Recipe DOTDASH MEREDITH FOOD STUDIOS "Paella is a classic Spanish dish featuring saffron rice with chorizo, chicken, and seafood. This easy recipe marinades the chicken in paprika and oregano for added flavor and adds the shrimp at the last minute for fantastic results," says recipe creator mls. "Serve this delicious paella in the center of your table so everyone can dig in."

06 of 20 Kung Pao Chicken View Recipe apurpleocean If you're looking for a go-to dinner that is close to your favorite Chinese spot, this Kung Pao Chicken recipe is for you. Serve with easy fried rice or Ginger Veggie Stir-Fry to complete your meal.

07 of 20 Easy Runza Casserole View Recipe Natasha Titanova "This is a really, really great foundational recipe," says one Allrecipes community member. "You could add other vegetables, minced celery or carrots, as a personal preference, and it wouldn't change that awesome crescent roll, meat-falling out, cheesy-goodness that is this recipe."

08 of 20 Texas Pie View Recipe This quick and comforting dessert is sure to bring smiles around the dinner table. Made with pecans and coconut flakes, butter cake mix, pineapples, and cherry pie filling, this dessert is big and bold, just like Texas.

09 of 20 Tomato Pie View Recipe DOTDASH MEREDITH FOOD STUDIOS Fresh basil is the secret ingredient to this excellent southern dish. Inspired by a BLT sandwich, but truly so much more, layers of tomatoes mix with bacon, green onions, basil, cheese, and mayo, plus your favorite seasonings. Tomato pie is summer in a dish.

10 of 20 Easy Slow Cooker French Dip View Recipe "A delicious French dip sandwich, perfect for the working mom," writes recipe creator lonwolf32. "Nobody, not even teetotalers, have been able to detect the presence of beer in this recipe, but it adds a wonderful flavor! French fries make a great side dish, and they are good for dipping, too."

11 of 20 Easy Slow Cooker Pot Roast View Recipe Three dried package mixes—beef gravy, ranch dressing, and Italian-style salad dressing—are the special ingredients that make this pot roast recipe a keeper. The aromas will fill your house as it cooks low and slow.

12 of 20 Scalloped Tomatoes View Recipe lutzflcat Often referred to as "breaded tomatoes," this dish is a classic in many households. It's simple to prepare and ready in under an hour. "I used sour dough bread and 1/4 cup fresh basil rather than dry," says one Allrecipes community member.

13 of 20 Maui Girl's Summer Fettuccine View Recipe A great summer pasta is a treat we all love. This easy fettuccine, with ripe cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, and pancetta, turns into a creamy and rich dish you'll want to enjoy night after night.

14 of 20 Orange Shallot Marsala Pork Chops View Recipe Allrecipes Magazine "Pork and orange flavors are lovely together," says reviewer BigShotsMom. "This went together so quickly and looks lovely and tastes even better. This would impress even the fussiest guest."

15 of 20 Hash Brown and Bacon Omelet Cups View Recipe Allrecipes Magazine Done in 45 minutes and made in a muffin tin, these grab-and-go omelet cups are a no-brainer. Hash browns make up the crispy mold for a filling of cheese, bacon, eggs, bell pepper, and crushed red pepper.

16 of 20 Homemade Smash Burgers View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios While burgers might be enjoyed all year long, there is something about the summer months that turns our taste buds toward this classic meal. "Don't use meat that is leaner than 80/20 for best results, and make sure the meat is very cold," says Allrecipes Allstar France C.

17 of 20 Chef John's Monte Cristo Benedict View Recipe Another great creation by Chef John, this Monte Cristo Benedict combines everything we love: French toast, savory ham, two kinds of cheese, and perfectly poached eggs.

18 of 20 Spinach and Potato Frittata View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Great for a brunch gathering or a meal to please the whole family, the five-step recipe is cooked using only one pan. Reviewers recommend adding fresh basil or diced tomatoes.

19 of 20 Ultimate All in One Chicken Dinner View Recipe There won't be any leftovers after chowing down on this one-skillet chicken dinner. Chock-full of celery, mushrooms, onions, bell pepper, and potatoes and cooked with broth and your favorite seasoning, this is a full and filling meal.