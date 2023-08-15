“If you want to try mochi, this is a fun recipe to start with,” says recipe developer and test kitchen expert Juliana Hale. We couldn’t agree more! This mochi muffin recipe is sweet, chewy, light, and fluffy. What’s not to love?

Mochi Muffin Ingredients

Ready to make this mochi muffin recipe? Here’s what you’ll need:

Sweet rice flour : These mochi muffins start with glutinous or sweet rice flour (such as Mochiko).

: These mochi muffins start with glutinous or sweet rice flour (such as Mochiko). Sugars : A blend of brown and white sugars gives the perfect amount of sweetness.

: A blend of brown and white sugars gives the perfect amount of sweetness. Baking powder : Baking powder acts as a leavener, which means it helps the muffins rise.

: Baking powder acts as a leavener, which means it helps the muffins rise. Salt : A pinch of salt enhances the flavors of the other ingredients, but it won’t make the muffins taste salty.

: A pinch of salt enhances the flavors of the other ingredients, but it won’t make the muffins taste salty. Coconut milk : You’ll need a can of unsweetened coconut milk.

: You’ll need a can of unsweetened coconut milk. Eggs : Two whole eggs lend moisture and help bind the muffin batter together.

: Two whole eggs lend moisture and help bind the muffin batter together. Butter : A half a stick of melted butter adds even more moisture and flavor.

: A half a stick of melted butter adds even more moisture and flavor. Vanilla : A dash of vanilla extract creates a deeper flavor.

: A dash of vanilla extract creates a deeper flavor. Maple syrup : Add more sweetness and warm flavor with two tablespoons of maple syrup.

: Add more sweetness and warm flavor with two tablespoons of maple syrup. Sesame seeds: Sesame seeds take the flavor up a notch.

How to Make Mochi Muffins

You’ll find the full, step-by-step recipe below — but here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you make mochi muffins:

Whisk the dry ingredients together in one bowl and the wet ingredients in another. Add the dry mixture to the wet mixture. Spoon the batter into prepared muffin cups and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake the muffins until a toothpick comes out clean.

Test Kitchen Tips

This recipe was developed in our test kitchen. Check out some tips and tricks from culinary experts that might make the cooking process easier:

“This is a good breakfast, snack, or casual dessert,” according to Juliana.

Find glutinous/sweet rice flour (such as Mochiko) at East and Southeast Asian markets or online.

Depending on how high you fill the muffin cups, this recipe can make between 12 and 16 muffins.

How to Store Mochi Muffins

Mochi Muffins are best served the day they’re made. If you have leftovers, though, cool them completely and store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to two days.

Can You Freeze Mochi Muffins?

Yes, you can freeze mochi muffins for up to two months. Thaw at room temperature or gently defrost in the microwave.

Editorial contributions by Corey Williams

