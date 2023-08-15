Recipes Bread Quick Bread Recipes Muffin Recipes Mochi Muffins Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo These yummy mochi muffins made with rice flour and coconut milk make a great breakfast, snack, or casual dessert. By Juliana Hale Juliana Hale Juliana Hale is a culinary specialist with over 20 years of experience in recipe testing and development. She works closely with Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, Forks Over Knives, Midwest Living, and Traditional Home both in the test kitchens and with her stories. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on August 15, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 40 mins Cool Time: 10 mins Total Time: 1 hr Servings: 12 Yield: 12 muffins Jump to Nutrition Facts “If you want to try mochi, this is a fun recipe to start with,” says recipe developer and test kitchen expert Juliana Hale. We couldn’t agree more! This mochi muffin recipe is sweet, chewy, light, and fluffy. What’s not to love? Mochi Muffin Ingredients Ready to make this mochi muffin recipe? Here’s what you’ll need: Sweet rice flour: These mochi muffins start with glutinous or sweet rice flour (such as Mochiko). Sugars: A blend of brown and white sugars gives the perfect amount of sweetness. Baking powder: Baking powder acts as a leavener, which means it helps the muffins rise. Salt: A pinch of salt enhances the flavors of the other ingredients, but it won’t make the muffins taste salty. Coconut milk: You’ll need a can of unsweetened coconut milk. Eggs: Two whole eggs lend moisture and help bind the muffin batter together. Butter: A half a stick of melted butter adds even more moisture and flavor. Vanilla: A dash of vanilla extract creates a deeper flavor. Maple syrup: Add more sweetness and warm flavor with two tablespoons of maple syrup. Sesame seeds: Sesame seeds take the flavor up a notch. How to Make Mochi Muffins You’ll find the full, step-by-step recipe below — but here’s a brief overview of what you can expect when you make mochi muffins: Whisk the dry ingredients together in one bowl and the wet ingredients in another.Add the dry mixture to the wet mixture. Spoon the batter into prepared muffin cups and sprinkle with sesame seeds.Bake the muffins until a toothpick comes out clean. Test Kitchen Tips This recipe was developed in our test kitchen. Check out some tips and tricks from culinary experts that might make the cooking process easier: “This is a good breakfast, snack, or casual dessert,” according to Juliana. Find glutinous/sweet rice flour (such as Mochiko) at East and Southeast Asian markets or online.Depending on how high you fill the muffin cups, this recipe can make between 12 and 16 muffins. How to Store Mochi Muffins Mochi Muffins are best served the day they’re made. If you have leftovers, though, cool them completely and store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to two days. Can You Freeze Mochi Muffins? Yes, you can freeze mochi muffins for up to two months. Thaw at room temperature or gently defrost in the microwave. Editorial contributions by Corey Williams Ingredients 2 cups glutinous sweet rice flour (such as Mochiko) 3/4 cup packed brown sugar 1/4 cup white sugar 2 teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon salt 1 (14-ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk 2 large eggs 1/4 cup butter, melted 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 2 teaspoons pure maple syrup 1 teaspoon sesame seeds 1 teaspoon black sesame seeds Directions Gather all ingredients. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line twelve 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with paper bake cups or grease cups generously. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Whisk together rice flour, sugars, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Whisk together coconut milk, eggs, butter, vanilla, and maple syrup in a large bowl. Add flour mixture to coconut milk mixture and stir just until combined. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Divide batter between prepared muffin cups, filling nearly full. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Remove from pan and serve warm or cool completely. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 216 Calories 6g Fat 38g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 216 % Daily Value * Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 3g 17% Cholesterol 41mg 14% Sodium 305mg 13% Total Carbohydrate 38g 14% Dietary Fiber 1g 2% Total Sugars 16g Protein 3g Vitamin C 0mg 0% Calcium 70mg 5% Iron 1mg 3% Potassium 61mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. 