Not only is miso a joy for the taste buds, this trendy ingredient is finally getting recognition for its versatility. From banana bread and braised pork to salmon and soups, miso adds an unmistakably rich, umami flavor that deserves all of the love. That means you may be going through your miso faster, perhaps running out of it altogether.

Whether you’ve gone to use it and discovered you’re out or didn’t have as much as you thought, or you’d rather not commit to the purchase because you’ve yet to dabble, there are other things you can use. (Fair warning to the miso novice: once you dabble, one tends to get obsessed.)

What Is Miso Paste?

Miso is a Japanese fermented soybean paste that dates back to the 8th century. It’s nutrient rich and super savory - the definition of “umami”, or the fifth flavor.

Miso typically comes in yellow, white, red, dark, and brown varieties, but there are more than 1,000 different types that range in flavor and texture. Miso's unique flavors are decided by ingredients, regional specialties, fermentation length (a few weeks to several years), and the conditions it’s kept in.

Here in the US, the paste is often divided into just two types: light (or white) and dark (or red). Their flavors are quite different, and white seems to be the mildest and most commonly used in recipes. As a rule, the darker the miso, the stronger the flavor.

White or light – sometimes called sweet – miso is actually light beige to yellow in color. A shorter fermentation time makes it the sweeter of the two. Red or dark miso ranges from light brown in color to near black, is fermented longer and is stronger in taste, being funkier and saltier. Made with a higher proportion of soybeans, it’s a much more intense miso experience.

Where to Buy Miso Paste

There may have been a day where the purchase of miso required a jaunt to an International Market, but now it’s so common, you’ll find it in almost any grocery store. I purchase mine at my local Kroger, for example, but a sure bet is at Whole Foods or Sprouts. Some stores stock it in the refrigerated section, likely near the tofu, though as a rule miso doesn’t require refrigeration until after its opened.

Best Substitutes for Miso Paste

Choosing what to swap for miso isn’t a cut and dry decision, either. What works in one recipe might not work in another, so take into account the amount of miso that needs to be swapped as well as any texture concerns before deciding. Sometimes the answer is a combination of things --trading something in for an ingredient nuanced as miso may require a bit of thinking outside of the box.

Soy Sauce/ Aminos

Soy sauce is the most common substitute for miso paste. Miso is thick and creamy, whereas soy sauce is thin like water, but if texture isn’t a factor, they are both made of soy and chock full of salty and savory notes. You’ll want to use half the amount of soy sauce that you would miso; for instance, swap 1 ½ teaspoons for every tablespoon miso paste. In this vein, you can also use coconut aminos or liquid aminos if a gluten free stand-in is needed (coconut aminos are also soy free, if the need for substituting arises due to a soy allergy).

Chef'd

Get the recipe: Miso-Glazed Black Cod

Tamari

Tamari is actually a byproduct of the production of miso paste and it’s like soy sauce in flavor, yet thicker in texture. Due to that, it’s probably the best singular switch. Keep the same ratio with tamari to miso as you would for soy sauce;1 ½ teaspoons for every tablespoon miso, or half the amount. Tamari is also gluten-free.

Fish Sauce

Fish sauce is a salty, fermented product like miso. But where miso is fermented soybeans, fish sauce is (drumroll please) fermented fish. It’s used often in Asian dishes like miso is, but instead of Japanese dishes, it’s used in Thai and other southeast Asian cuisine. The flavor is stronger than miso (being fish - go figure) and the texture is also thin like water. ½ teaspoon fish sauce will work for every tablespoon miso paste (or 1/6 to ¼ the amount).

Tahini

Made from ground sesame seeds and tasting more nutty than umami, the flavor of tahini doesn’t quite match miso. But it’s a great textural match. Tahini's creaminess will be well-matched for recipes with miso, especially in sauces or dressings. Add fish or soy sauce to the mixture if substituting more than two tablespoons.

In fact, the combination of soy sauce and tahini is often commended for creating the perfect miso substitute. 1 ½ teaspoon soy sauce + 1 tablespoon tahini for every tablespoon miso is a pretty winning ratio.

Umeboshi Paste

Even more rare to find, this paste made of fermented Japanese ume plums would work in place of miso in meat or fish dishes, thicker soups, stews, or casseroles. It’s not terribly sweet, like you might think, but more tangy, salty, and a bit fruity. The texture is an excellent swap, and the flavor is close enough. But I don’t tend to run into too many uses for this ingredient, so unless you do or your store somehow has an abundance of this and no miso, it might not make the most sense.

You can use the same amount of umeboshi paste as miso in a recipe, but add only a little at a time, just in case.

Marmite

Another fermented spread-like product, this time from the UK and created as a byproduct from brewer’s yeast, Marmite is also close in texture, but stronger in flavor and much more earthy. Keep this substitution to stews, soups, or broths and use half the amount - 1 ½ teaspoon marmite for every 1 tablespoon miso.

Anchovy Paste

In terms of umami, this paste has it. But it’s more oily and you definitely want to keep it far away from that cookie or banana bread recipe. Otherwise, you can swap it out 1 for 1.

Doenjang Or Soybean Paste

This Korean paste may be harder to find than miso, but if your store has a well-stocked Korean section, goa ahead and grab it. It will mimic the consistency well and deliver the depth of flavor. It is saltier, though - so use half the amount that you would miso.

Worcestershire Sauce

When in an absolute pinch, and there’s no miso nor soy sauce in the house, drop in some Worcestershire. It’s certainly flavorful and does have that salty/sweet/spicy/acidy/umami thing going on, what with anchovy in the ingredient list.

Salt

The easiest (and honestly the laziest) substitute for sure, but only appropriate in small amounts. Miso has a rich, complex, exciting flavor profile – so much more than just salty. Salt alone just can’t measure up. If miso isn’t the star, go ahead and add ¼ teaspoon additional salt to the recipe and go up from there depending on your taste.

More Miso Inspiration:





