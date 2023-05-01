What Do I Substitute for Mirin?

Salad dressings, marinades, and many Asian sauces call for this Japanese sweet wine.

By Tim Cebula and Lauren Wicks
Published on May 1, 2023
bottle of rice wine

Is mirin the same as rice vinegar? Many assume it is, but mirin is actually a Japanese sweet wine made from rice that lends mild acidity to a dish. It is similar to sake, but is lower in sugar and alcohol, and provides a more umami flavor to savory dishes.

It’s a handy ingredient to have in your pantry because many Asian and fusion recipes call for it. But if you don’t have it in your cupboard, no worries: Simple subs and hacks can easily mimic mirin’s sweet-tangy flavor. These pantry staples can all be used as 1:1 substitutes for mirin.

Rice Vinegar

Rice vinegar is a fermented, slightly salty, slightly sweet condiment used in salad dressings, to season sushi rice, and other Asian dishes and marinades. Since mirin is much sweeter than rice vinegar, you'll need to add about a 1/2 teaspoon of sugar per tablespoon of rice vinegar before you use it as a substitute for mirin. 

Dry Sherry

Being a wine, sherry has a similar body and flavor to mirin, so it's an excellent substitute. It's sweeter than rice vinegar and it has an alcohol content similar to mirin. Depending on whether the recipe you're cooking is sweet or savory, you may want to add a little sugar or honey to sweeten the dry sherry, as mirin is a little bit sweeter than sherry. 

Soba with Toasted Sesame Seed Sauce on a white plate
15 Flavorful Vegetarian Japanese Recipes

Sweet Marsala Wine

Marsala is another wine that shares mirin's sweetness, umami, acidic, and alcohol flavors. However, it is also a bit less sweet than mirin, so add a 1/2 teaspoon of sugar per tablespoon of marsala wine. 

Dry White Wine 

If you don't have sherry, marsala, or rice vinegar, you likely have a bottle of dry white wine in your pantry or refrigerator. You can use dry white wine as a 1:1 substitute for mirin, as long as you add the 1/2 teaspoon of sugar per tablespoon of dry white wine. 

Related

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
cream of tartar
What Can I Substitute for Cream of Tartar?
measuring vanilla extract from the bottle
5 Ingredients You Can Substitute for Vanilla Extract
bottle of mirin
What Is Mirin?
vinegar bottles on teal and yellow burst background
The 6 Best Rice Vinegar Substitutes
nigiri sushi
What Is Nigiri?
Cold Refreshing Bubbly, sparkling wine in a Coupe Glass
What Is Prosecco?
looking down at a bunch of homemade sushi rolls with a dipping sauce in a small bowl
What Is Nori?
a close up view looking into a single slice of pumpkin pie on a blue plate and topped with a dollop of whipped cream.
What Can I Substitute for Evaporated Milk in Pumpkin Pie?
bowl of crispy tofu
What Is Tofu and How Do You Use It?
adobo chicken in pan
What Is Adobo?
fresh bunch of marjoram
What Is Marjoram — And What's a Good Substitute?
mushroom burger
What Is Umami?
bowl of liquid aminos or soy sauce
What Are Liquid Aminos — and How Are They Different From Soy Sauce?
Card Placeholder Image
What Is a Rutabaga and What Should You Do With It?
high angle of two cosmopolitian cocktails garnished with lime slices
What Is Cointreau and What Do You Do With It?
Glass of Madeira Wine in front of a bottle from 1977
What Is Madeira Wine and How Is It Used In Cooking?