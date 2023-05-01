Kitchen Tips All About Ingredients Ingredient Substitutions What Do I Substitute for Mirin? Salad dressings, marinades, and many Asian sauces call for this Japanese sweet wine. By Tim Cebula and Lauren Wicks Published on May 1, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Is mirin the same as rice vinegar? Many assume it is, but mirin is actually a Japanese sweet wine made from rice that lends mild acidity to a dish. It is similar to sake, but is lower in sugar and alcohol, and provides a more umami flavor to savory dishes. It’s a handy ingredient to have in your pantry because many Asian and fusion recipes call for it. But if you don’t have it in your cupboard, no worries: Simple subs and hacks can easily mimic mirin’s sweet-tangy flavor. These pantry staples can all be used as 1:1 substitutes for mirin. What Are Liquid Aminos — and How Are They Different From Soy Sauce? Rice Vinegar Rice vinegar is a fermented, slightly salty, slightly sweet condiment used in salad dressings, to season sushi rice, and other Asian dishes and marinades. Since mirin is much sweeter than rice vinegar, you'll need to add about a 1/2 teaspoon of sugar per tablespoon of rice vinegar before you use it as a substitute for mirin. Dry Sherry Being a wine, sherry has a similar body and flavor to mirin, so it's an excellent substitute. It's sweeter than rice vinegar and it has an alcohol content similar to mirin. Depending on whether the recipe you're cooking is sweet or savory, you may want to add a little sugar or honey to sweeten the dry sherry, as mirin is a little bit sweeter than sherry. 15 Flavorful Vegetarian Japanese Recipes Sweet Marsala Wine Marsala is another wine that shares mirin's sweetness, umami, acidic, and alcohol flavors. However, it is also a bit less sweet than mirin, so add a 1/2 teaspoon of sugar per tablespoon of marsala wine. Dry White Wine If you don't have sherry, marsala, or rice vinegar, you likely have a bottle of dry white wine in your pantry or refrigerator. You can use dry white wine as a 1:1 substitute for mirin, as long as you add the 1/2 teaspoon of sugar per tablespoon of dry white wine. Related What Is Miso? What Is Tamari? 7 Colorful and Crisp Japanese Salads Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit