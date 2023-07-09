Recipes Desserts Frozen Dessert Recipes Ice Cream Cake Recipes Mint Oreo Icebox Cake Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This decadent OREO icebox cake is incredibly easy to make and requires only six ingredients. It’s a perfect dessert for kids’ birthday parties that doesn’t require heating up the kitchen. As is, this cooling cake offers a delightful mint-chocolate flavor profile, but feel free to switch things up by using your favorite OREO cookie flavor–just leave out the fresh mint. By Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on July 9, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Freeze Time: 8 hrs Total Time: 8 hrs 15 mins Servings: 10 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 1/2 cups heavy cream 1 cup confectioners sugar 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint 7 mint chocolate sandwich cookies, such as Mint OREO Chocolate Sandwich Cookies 18 thin mint chocolate sandwich cookies, such as OREO Thins Chocolate Sandwich Cookies, Mint Flavored Creme, divided 1/4 cup chocolate syrup Directions Beat heavy cream in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment on medium-high speed for 2 minutes. Add powdered sugar, and beat until stiff peaks form. Place 3/4 cup whipped cream, covered, in the refrigerator to use later for topping. Stir chopped mint into remaining whipped cream. Line an 8 1/2 x 4 1/2-inch loaf pan with plastic wrap. Remove tops of the 7 Oreo Cookies, and discard tops. Shingle cookies, green filling side down, along the center of the prepared pan. Spread half of the mint whipped cream in an even layer over the cookies. Roughly chop 12 of the Oreo Thins, and sprinkle evenly over whipped cream. Spread remaining mint whipped cream evenly over chopped cookies. Cut remaining 6 Oreo Thins in half; place cookie halves on top of mint whipped cream, aligning straight cut edges of cookies with edges of the pan. Fold plastic wrap over cake, and freeze for at least 8 hours. To serve, peel plastic wrap from top of cake; invert cake onto a serving plate, remove and discard plastic wrap. Drizzle with chocolate syrup, and top with reserved whipped cream. Garnish with fresh mint, and more cookies if desired. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 644 Calories 40g Fat 68g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 10 Calories 644 % Daily Value * Total Fat 40g 52% Saturated Fat 20g 100% Cholesterol 67mg 22% Sodium 263mg 11% Total Carbohydrate 68g 25% Dietary Fiber 2g 6% Total Sugars 42g Protein 6g Vitamin C 0mg 2% Calcium 58mg 4% Iron 5mg 26% Potassium 210mg 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Mint Oreo Icebox Cake