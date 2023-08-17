Mini Pepperoni Pizza Cups

Just 5 ingredients and 15 minutes! These mini pepperoni pizza cups have the amazing classic pepperoni pizza taste. The crouton is the "crust," and you can customize the toppings however you like. So cute, so delicious, and a perfect party appetizer—this recipe is just fun to make and eat.

By zoë
Published on August 17, 2023
Prep Time:
20 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Ingredients

  • 24 large deli-style slices pepperoni

  • 24 croutons (from 1 bag croutons)

  • 1 1/2 cups prepared pizza sauce, such as Rao’s® Homemade Pizza Sauce

  • 16 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

  • 1 (5 ounce) package mini pepperoni

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Using kitchen shears, snip four 1/2-inch cuts around the edges of each large pepperoni slice, leaving the center uncut.

  2. In a 24-count mini muffin pan, press each pepperoni down, followed by a crouton, a spoonful of pizza sauce, cheese, and mini pepperonis.

  3. Bake in the preheated oven until cheese melts, about 10 minutes.

stack of small pepperoni pizza cups on white plate

Zoe Engongoro

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

4120 Calories
244g Fat
288g Carbs
189g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Calories 4120
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 244g 312%
Saturated Fat 105g 525%
Cholesterol 502mg 167%
Sodium 11108mg 483%
Total Carbohydrate 288g 105%
Dietary Fiber 25g 88%
Total Sugars 39g
Protein 189g
Vitamin C 43mg 214%
Calcium 3815mg 293%
Iron 17mg 92%
Potassium 3067mg 65%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

