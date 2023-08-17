Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Mini Pepperoni Pizza Cups Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Just 5 ingredients and 15 minutes! These mini pepperoni pizza cups have the amazing classic pepperoni pizza taste. The crouton is the "crust," and you can customize the toppings however you like. So cute, so delicious, and a perfect party appetizer—this recipe is just fun to make and eat. By zoë Published on August 17, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 30 mins Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 24 large deli-style slices pepperoni 24 croutons (from 1 bag croutons) 1 1/2 cups prepared pizza sauce, such as Rao’s® Homemade Pizza Sauce 16 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese 1 (5 ounce) package mini pepperoni Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Using kitchen shears, snip four 1/2-inch cuts around the edges of each large pepperoni slice, leaving the center uncut. In a 24-count mini muffin pan, press each pepperoni down, followed by a crouton, a spoonful of pizza sauce, cheese, and mini pepperonis. Bake in the preheated oven until cheese melts, about 10 minutes. Zoe Engongoro I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 4120 Calories 244g Fat 288g Carbs 189g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Calories 4120 % Daily Value * Total Fat 244g 312% Saturated Fat 105g 525% Cholesterol 502mg 167% Sodium 11108mg 483% Total Carbohydrate 288g 105% Dietary Fiber 25g 88% Total Sugars 39g Protein 189g Vitamin C 43mg 214% Calcium 3815mg 293% Iron 17mg 92% Potassium 3067mg 65% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Mini Pepperoni Pizza Cups