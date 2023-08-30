More Meal Ideas Mini Foods Main Dishes Slider Recipes Mini Grilled Hot Dog Sliders Be the first to rate & review! 1 Photo These mini grilled hot dog sliders are quick and easy to make. Serve with whatever toppings you and your guests desire. By Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on August 30, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 5 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 12 Yield: 24 sliders Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 8 bun-length long hot dogs (such as Sabrett Skinless Frankfurters) or 12 regular hot dogs 2 (12-pack packages) King's Hawaiian Rolls assorted toppings (such as ketchup, mustard, relish, kraut, chili, cheese, and onions) Directions Use a large serrated knife to slice the tops of each roll horizontally, taking care not to cut all the way through. Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate. Cook hot dogs to desired degree of doneness, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat and cut hot dogs in thirds (if using the bun length hot dogs) or in half (if using regular size hot dogs). Place each hot dog in the cut centers of each roll and pull each roll apart to separate each hot dog. Serve with desired toppings. Dotdash-Meredith I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 328 Calories 19g Fat 28g Carbs 11g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 328 % Daily Value * Total Fat 19g 24% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Cholesterol 32mg 11% Sodium 743mg 32% Total Carbohydrate 28g 10% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Total Sugars 2g Protein 11g Vitamin C 0mg 0% Calcium 106mg 8% Iron 3mg 15% Potassium 199mg 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Mini Grilled Hot Dog Sliders