Mini Grilled Hot Dog Sliders

Be the first to rate & review!
1 Photo

These mini grilled hot dog sliders are quick and easy to make. Serve with whatever toppings you and your guests desire.

By
Nicole McLaughlin
Nicole McLaughlin
Nicole McLaughlin

Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023
mini hot dog sliders
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
24 sliders
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 8 bun-length long hot dogs (such as Sabrett Skinless Frankfurters) or 12 regular hot dogs

  • 2 (12-pack packages) King's Hawaiian Rolls

  • assorted toppings (such as ketchup, mustard, relish, kraut, chili, cheese, and onions)

Directions

  1. Use a large serrated knife to slice the tops of each roll horizontally, taking care not to cut all the way through.  

  2. Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  3. Cook hot dogs to desired degree of doneness, 5 to 7 minutes.  Remove from heat and cut hot dogs in thirds (if using the bun length hot dogs) or in half (if using regular size hot dogs).

  4. Place each hot dog in the cut centers of each roll and pull each roll apart to separate each hot dog.  Serve with desired toppings.

    mini hot dog sliders

    Dotdash-Meredith

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

328 Calories
19g Fat
28g Carbs
11g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 12
Calories 328
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 19g 24%
Saturated Fat 7g 35%
Cholesterol 32mg 11%
Sodium 743mg 32%
Total Carbohydrate 28g 10%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Total Sugars 2g
Protein 11g
Vitamin C 0mg 0%
Calcium 106mg 8%
Iron 3mg 15%
Potassium 199mg 4%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved