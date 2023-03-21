McDonald’s Is Adding a New McFlurry to Its Menu and It Doesn’t Make Much Sense

There’s something about a McDonald’s McFlurry that just hits different—when you can actually get one, that is. Sure, it’s just vanilla soft serve with some mix-ins, but nothing complements a Big Mac and fries better.

Every so often, McDonald’s adds a seasonal McFlurry to its menu—earlier this month they were selling an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry for St. Patrick’s Day—in addition to the Oreo McFlurry and M&M McFlurry mainstays. Now, there’s buzz that Mickey D’s is bringing a fan-loved McFlurry from across the world to its U.S. menu.

It seems the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry, which currently appears on McDonald’s Singapore menu, is coming to the U.S. The item is set to hit menus on April 3, according to the Instagram account @snackolator.

McDonald’s Singapore’s Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry sauce, and Oreo pieces. However, not the Golden Oreos that you might expect to give it that “shortcake,” taste. Instead, it’s loaded with regular chocolate Oreo cookie bits.

Traditionally, biscuits are used for making a strawberry shortcake, so Golden Oreos would have made more sense for the flavor profile. Instead, this McFlurry seems to be more of a chocolate-covered strawberry or strawberry cookies and cream McFlurry.

Despite the name confusion, the McFlurry does sound delicious—we just hope that it actually makes it to national menus. McDonald’s doesn’t always bring its global favorites to all its U.S. restaurants—they’re typically only available at the Global Menu Restaurant in Chicago. So if Singapore’s Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry becomes a national menu item, even just for a short period of time, that could bode well for other global McDonald’s items (we’re looking at you Chicken Big Mac).

Until we know for sure that the new McFlurry is officially joining the menu, we’ll be crossing our fingers and checking the McBroken site to make sure our local Mickey D’s ice cream machine is up and running.