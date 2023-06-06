Just Leaked: McDonald’s Is Adding a Spicy Quarter Pounder to Its Menu

McDonald’s appears to be entering the world of spicy hamburgers, according to a Reddit leak.

In a recent Reddit post, a user (who is seemingly a McDonald’s employee) shared a photo of a box labeled “sliced jalapeno peppers,” saying, “Cheese sauce and jalapeño peppers in the cooler. Anyone know about this?”

The post received nearly a hundred comments, with people speculating what the peppers could be for—until user u/abandoned_flesh777 shared a photo of what looks like a leaked McDonald’s document claiming a Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese is coming soon.

The leaked Mickey D’s photo matches up with the ingredients mentioned—as the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese is set to feature a patty, two slices of American cheese, three strips of bacon, 8 to 10 jalapeño slices, and Cheddar cheese sauce. The burger will be available in a single or a double, according to the leaked document.

McDonald’s has yet to confirm whether this hot burger is real—or when we might see it on the menu—but it’s apparently already been spotted at some restaurants in Texas, according to “Chewboom.”

Many McDonald’s fans are speculating that the burger will arrive nationwide on June 20—likely because the top of the leaked document reads “Managers Book June 20….pdf.” Though, whether that means June 20 or simply June 2023 is unknown. We reached out to McDonald’s for comment but have not heard back at this time.

What might be the most exciting part of this rumored launch is that you’ll be able to add both the Cheddar cheese sauce and jalapeño slices to any other sandwich on the menu.

“Cheese sauce and jalapeños will be available on the grill screen for customers who want to add to other sandwiches,” according to the leaked document.

So, even if you’re not a Quarter Pounder fan, you can try the peppers or sauce on your favorite chicken sandwich or other burger.

This news comes on the heels of another rumor that a new milkshake is gracing the menu this summer in honor of McDonaldland character Grimace’s birthday. McDonald’s has yet to confirm whether the bright purple Grimace Shake is real either, which is said to arrive in mid-June.

Until Mickey D’s enters the chat, we’ll be anxiously awaiting the arrival of these items and keeping our hopes up that we'll get to try a spicy-and-cheesy, jalapeño-popper-esque burger soon.