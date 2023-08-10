McDonald’s Just Introduced a Brand-New Meal to Menus

McDonald’s seems to be on a nostalgia kick this year. In the spring, the chain celebrated the birthday of one of its old-school characters, Grimace, with a purple milkshake that resulted in a social media frenzy no one could have predicted.

Recently, it also announced a new restaurant concept based off one of its other former characters, CosMc, an orange alien in a spacesuit that McDonald’s used in ads from 1986 through 1992. The restaurants will begin to show up in “limited geographic sites in early 2024” and will be smaller in format than traditional McDonald’s restaurants.

Now McDonald’s is looking to the entertainment industry and celebrating all the famous cameo appearances of its burgers, nuggets, and fries. On August 14, the chain will introduce the "As Featured In Meal" it describes as a “collection of fan-favorite menu items that have made iconic appearances throughout film, television and music.”

McDonald's New 'As Featured In Meal'

The new meal comes as McDonald’s promotes its collaboration with the second season of Marvel Studios' "Loki" which drops October 6 on Disney+. The brand hasn’t leaked how its food is featured in “Loki” but says it has a special role in the second season. To celebrate that role, it’s created a meal that lets fans relive the magic of their favorite characters and artists with one of three main-menu meals.

Customers can choose from a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, or Big Mac. All three come with medium fries, a medium soft drink, and McDonald’s newly branded Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce. McDonald’s announcement hinted that the sauce may be part of its role in “Loki."

McDonald's

When else has McDonald’s been featured in entertainment? The list is long, but McDonald’s points to a few moments of the many that are the inspiration for the As Featured In Meal. On “Seinfeld,” one of George Costanza’s dates told him, “I haven’t had a Big Mac in a long time.” The Gen X classic film “Reality Bites” had its McD’s moment when the character Troy Dyer took “pleasure in the details” of life. One of those pleasures? A Quarter Pounder With Cheese.

How to Get McDonald’s 'As Featured In Meal' and More

Starting August 14 for an undisclosed limited time, the meal will be available in more than 100 countries. It’s available on the McDonald's app, in restaurants, and via the drive-thru at participating locations while supplies last.

In addition to the meal, fans can unlock exclusive contact on Snapchat by scanning the new Sweet 'N Sour Sauce lid. New content will drop weekly throughout the promotion.

Inspired by the upcoming season of “Loki,” the brand is transporting a Brooklyn McDonald's (6620 Bay Parkway, Brooklyn, NY) back to 1982 with McDonald's memorabilia from the era for three days, starting August 30. We imagine this means that at some point during the season, the God of Mischief will end up in 1982.

