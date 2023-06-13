McDonald’s New Happy Meal Toys Are the Hottest Items on the Menu

McDonald’s knows how to stay current, whether it’s following the latest TikTok trends or partnering with music icons Cardi B and Offset on a meal deal. So it’s no surprise that the new Happy Meal toys are some of the most popular plush toys on the market: Squishmallows.



If you’ve never heard of Squishmallows (maybe you were a '90s kid like me), then just consider them the Beanie Babies of the 2023 market. According to a June 6 press release, Squishmallows are “the #1 plush property in the U.S. and second best-selling toy brand overall.” They’re soft, squishy, and adorable collectors' items—plus, they even come in some super-cute food themes.

The go-to comfort toys of the pandemic (and beyond), Squishmallows range in size from tiny and portable to huge and huggable. These plush pillows can range in price, but on average, the mini-versions cost around $3 apiece.



That means scoring one as part of a $5 Happy Meal is the most affordable way to get your hands on one.

Believe me, members of the #SquishmallowsSquad are beyond excited by this news. One user commented on the brand's Instagram post, saying, "IS IT TRUE YOU GUYS ARE GOING TO HAVE YOUR OWN HAPPY MEAL TOYS AT MCDONALDS?!?!?!?"



The Happy Meal toy line will include 24 "exclusive and seasonally themed characters," some of which will come with exclusive personality-themed playlists to create an "immersive" dining experience.



"Happy Meals have featured so many iconic brands throughout the years, and this is a tremendous milestone for Squishmallows as we join forces with McDonald’s, one of the world's most trusted and recognized brands," said Gerhard Runken, Senior Vice President of Brand and Marketing at Jazwares.



This collaboration is kicking off in "various markets this spring." So, with summer just around the corner, it sounds like we won't have to wait too long. Personally, I’ll be picking up a Happy Meal or two when I try out their brand-new shake flavor this week.

