McDonald’s Is Giving Away Free Fries This Week

Some of these national “food holidays” can be ridiculously specific—and the amount of them is pretty out of hand. But when one comes along where brands hand out free food, like National French Fry Day, we’ll never complain.

So, happy (almost) National French Fry Day, which, if you didn’t know (because why would you), is on July 13. To celebrate America’s love for fried potatoes, McDonald’s is giving away free fries all-day during the “holiday.”

On July 13, customers can get a free order of fries at participating McDonald’s restaurants via the McDonald’s app. There’s no purchase required and no catch—in fact, the deal gets better because you can redeem the offer for any size fry. That means you can grab a Kids size, Small size, Medium size, or Large size order of Mickey D’s World Famous Fries for $0.

To score, all you have to do is download the McDonald’s app and log in to (or sign up for) your free MyMcDonald’s Rewards account. From there, you’ll find the National French Fry Day offer in the “Rewards & Deals” section of the app. Activate the deal, then add your preferred fry size to the cart and go to checkout. Of course, you can add more items to your cart if you want, but it’s not necessary to use the offer. Choose how you’d like to pick up your order, and then you’ll have free fries waiting for you at your local restaurant. Enjoying McDonald’s fries doesn’t get much easier than that.

If you’re looking for more ways to celebrate the starchy, carby holiday, a few of our other favorite brands are also offering deals. Mickey D’s competitor Wendy’s is handing out both free fries and free breakfast potatoes from July 13 through 16. And what are french fries without their dipping sauce companion? That’s why Heinz is teaming up with UberEats to give customers $5.70 off (because Heinz 57, get it?) any delivery order that includes fries. To partake in the deal, just find a participating restaurant on UberEats, add an order with french fries to your cart, and UberEats will automatically take off $5.70 from your order total.

What can we say? We love a deal—especially if it means loads of free french fries from our favorite fast food restaurants for us to enjoy.