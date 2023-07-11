It's Official: McDonald's Is Discontinuing These 3 Items

They’re still on the McDonald’s website at the time of this writing, but the restaurant franchise has confirmed that it’s taking three items off its menu for good.

In 1993, McDonald’s introduced its first McCafé with coffee drinks in Melbourne, Australia. It took a while for the caffeine-focused portion of McDonald’s to catch on worldwide, but now most locations have McCafé coffee, espresso, lattes, iced coffee, and frappés.

In 2020, McDonald’s added three bakery items to the McCafé menu: the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin, and Cinnamon Roll. The restaurant introduced the items to boost its breakfast sales at a time when many who usually stopped at the fast-food establishment on their way to work had stopped their usual morning routine because they were working from home.

It seems sales of those bakery items have declined, and those sweet breakfast treats will be gone very soon.

Did Fans Stop Craving the McCafé Bakery Items?

The McCafé bakery items seem pretty irresistible to us. The Apple Fritter, made with apples and cinnamon then topped with glazed icing, sounds yummy. The Blueberry Muffin, packed with blueberries and topped with a streusel crumb topping seems like a delicious on-the-go breakfast. And the Cinnamon Roll, served warm and topped with creamy icing, sounds like a decadent treat.

Yet, McDonald’s suggests that customers aren’t craving them anymore, so it’s “adjusting its menu.”

In a statement, McDonald’s told us this:

"We’re always listening to our fans and adjusting our menu based on what they crave. Starting this month, we’ll be phasing out our McCafé Bakery line-up, including the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll. We know goodbyes are never easy – but fans can still satisfy their sweet tooth with our iconic Chocolate Chip Cookies, Baked Apple Pie and frozen desserts at restaurants nationwide."

McDonald’s Baked Apple Pie is pretty darn good and the McFlurry always gets fans excited, but are fans happy with the only options left to satisfy their sweet tooth?

Instagrammer @markie_devo broke the news to his followers about the items’ discontinuation, saying, “Get them while you still can, they’ll be discontinued by July 15th 2023(this month).” Whether that’s the date they’ll disappear from all restaurants for good or the date the restaurants can’t order more of the baked goods, fans are not happy about the short amount of time left to get their favorite McCafé bakery items.

For @nakiya.alyce, the situation could be dire. "The cinnamon roll LITERALLY just became my pregnancy craving," she wrote. "mcdonald’s is DONE." And @techprodie said, "I'm so upset, I really loved the blueberry muffin.”

But many commenters aren’t that upset. "They're terrible. Hoping for something decent to replace," said @trooper5157s. And @itsjustmemelanie didn’t hold back when she said, "These were all disappointing to mid. First time I tried the cinnamon roll I chucked it in the trash and circled back through the drive thru for a McMuffin.”

Maybe the fans who are upset can find solace in this: McDonald’s is releasing a version of Cookies & Crème Pie to select U.S. stores. Perhaps its chocolate cookie crust with a gooey creme-filled center will satisfy McD’s customers' cravings.