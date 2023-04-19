McDonald’s Is Adding This Iconic Sauce to Its Menu as a Dip for the First Time Ever

Let’s be clear, McDonald’s makes some pretty iconic foods, but there’s nothing like the Big Mac sauce. The tangy, creamy, sweet sauce is the special sauce—and it’s forever memorialized in that goofy 1970s Big Mac song that you can’t help but get stuck in your head.

“Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun.” It’s the perfect recipe and the perfect jingle.

Since the Big Mac’s inception in 1968 at a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, restaurant, customers have loved the sauce’s taste on Big Macs, but they’ve always craved something more. A side of Big Mac sauce to go with their McNuggets, fries, McMuffins, and other burgers.

Despite 55 years of customers trying to order Big Mac sauce on the side, Mickey D’s has never offered it—until now.

McDonald's/Allrecipes

Starting April 27, McDonald’s will serve an a la carte dipping cup of Big Mac sauce for a limited time. When you order in the McDonald’s app, you’ll see Big Mac sauce as a free dipping sauce option with an order of McNuggets or as an a la carte option to pair with your favorite McDonald’s order. The Big Mac sauce dipping cups will only be available through the McDonald’s app.

The dipping cups will throw it back to the original Big Mac wrapper and feature the memorable bright blue and silver design—because who can say no to a side of Big Mac sauce and nostalgia?

McDonald’s is only offering the dipping cups for a limited time, but we hope if they sell out quickly, they’ll understand we’d like Big Mac sauce added to the permanent menu. With this week’s news of dippable Big Mac sauce and Mickey D’s revamping the Big Mac to add more sauce, we’re already drooling over the new changes at the fast food joint. You’ll see us under the Golden Arches for the foreseeable future.