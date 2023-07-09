Mayonnaise vs. Miracle Whip: What’s the Difference?

From dressing to dip, salads to sandwiches, mayonnaise makes its way onto the table in so many ways. Its taste adds a wonderfully rich creaminess to tuna salad and turkey sandwiches alike; its composition ensures the perfect crisp on toasted bread or moisture in cakes.

But one trip down the condiment aisle showcases a recognizable blue and white label in identical packaging to the mayonnaise boasting “the tangy zip of Miracle Whip.” And apparently, Miracle Whip is categorized as a “dressing” when it clearly hangs out in the condiment section and looks just like mayo. So, what exactly is the difference? Why will some people only eat potato salad if it’s made with Miracle Whip?

What’s the Difference Between Mayo and Miracle Whip?

Mayonnaise and Miracle Whip are extremely similar in composition. They're used in nearly identical applications, yet people seem to be firmly in one camp or the other. Why is this?

First, let’s look at classic mayonnaise. As far as we know, this combination of egg yolks and acid emulsified by oil was thought up by a French chef looking to celebrate a duke's naval triumph over the British in the 1750s. When he ran out of cream, he reckoned that oil and eggs would do the trick for whatever he was making. What he invented was a genius feat of science, where the egg acts as a glue between oil and liquid, creating a permanently blended, spreadable, and stable product.

Miracle Whip is a much more recent invention, a product of KraftHeinz from 1933, developed as an inexpensive alternative to mayo. So, what’s the difference, exactly?

It comes down to a few different ingredients and taste. Mayonnaise is made of oil, eggs, and vinegar (or lemon juice). Miracle Whip has the same basic ingredients but with less oil, and the addition of water, sugar, and spices like mustard, paprika, and garlic. Even with these additions, Miracle Whip has almost half the calories of mayo and half the fat. You can purchase Miracle Whip in original, light, and fat-free versions.

Today, commercially, anything labeled “mayonnaise” must be comprised of 65% vegetable oil by weight. The added water and other elements in Miracle Whip take that oil content down, meaning it can’t be classified as mayonnaise and must instead be labeled “dressing”.

Some commercial mayonnaise, like Hellmann’s for example, contain sugar in addition to the oil, eggs, and vinegar, but not enough to make the condiment seem “sweet” as much as Miracle Whip might. Duke’s, a Southern favorite and staple, contains no added sugar.

The gap between the two condiments comes down to taste. Miracle Whip is simultaneously sweeter and spicier than mayo. Mayonnaise is richer, with a distinct eggy smell and a lightly tangy taste.

Can I Substitute Miracle Whip for Mayonnaise?

The similarities between Mayonnaise and Miracle Whip are vast, especially in color and texture. But can you just swap one for the other?

The short answer is yes, but the long answer is it depends.

Is what you’re making an uncooked recipe that calls for mayo? Go ahead and reach for that trusty white and blue. But if you’re baking, or using mayonnaise to make a grilled cheese, don’t switch it out. The full-fat content of mayonnaise is crucial here. Save the reduced-fat or fat-free mayo or Miracle Whip for chicken salad. Using one of those in these applications will ensure separation and lead to a greasy situation when heated. Unless you’re dying to go viral for an epic baking fail, just stick to the original.

Miracle Whip does have a sweeter flavor due to the added processed sugar, so substituting it for traditional mayonnaise often comes down to personal preference more than anything else.

What Is Miracle Whip Best For?

Uncooked, chilled recipes that call for mayonnaise are the perfect place to let Miracle Whip have its moment. Tuna, chicken, Waldorf salad, cole slaw, dressings, and dips are where it thrives.