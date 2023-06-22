Check Your Freezers—FDA Announced a Massive Frozen Fruit Recall

When in doubt, throw it out.

By Katy O'Hara
Published on June 22, 2023
chunks of frozen pineapple and mango with recall sticker
Photo:

Getty Image/Allrecipes

A large amount of specific frozen fruit products linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier to SunOpta Inc. has been recalled due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The products have been distributed across the country and sold at Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Target, Aldi, and AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers).

This recall follows two other frozen fruit recalls earlier this month related to a potential Hepatitis A contamination. One for frozen fruit at Costco, and the second recall for frozen fruit at Walmart, Costco, and H-E-B.

Currently, there have been no illnesses associated with the recall, but there is good reason to take the warning seriously. Listeria monocytogenes are bacteria that can cause serious harm, especially to young children, older adults, pregnant people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms may include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Pregnant people are especially vulnerable, as listeriosis can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

You can find more information on the FDA’s website. If you have any of these bags of frozen fruit, do not eat them; throw them away or return them to the store for a full refund. No other lot codes are impacted by this recall.

Check your freezer for the following products: 

Great Value

The recall impacts the following products sold from January 19, 2023, to June 13, 2023.

Great Value Mixed Fruit packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag

  • Lot Code: FMX235003; Best-by Date: 12/16/2024
  • Lot Code: FMX300902; Best-by Date: 01/09/2025
  • Lot Code: FMX303313; Best-by Date: 02/02/2025
  • Lot Code: FMX235101; Best-by Date: 12/17/2024
  • Lot Code: FMX301806; Best-by Date: 01/18/2025
  • Lot Code: FMX303803; Best-by Date: 02/07/2025
  • Lot Code: FMX303903; Best-by Date: 02/08/2025
  • Lot Code: FMX304102; Best-by Date: 02/09/2025
  • Lot Code: FMX305202; Best-by Date: 02/21/2025
  • Lot Code: FMX304003; Best-by Date: 02/09/2025
  • Lot Code: FMX305102; Best-by Date: 02/20/2025
  • Lot Code: FMX305302; Best-by Date: 02/22/2025
  • Lot Code: FMX305401; Best-by Date: 02/23/2025
  • Lot Code: FMX306907; Best-by Date: 03/10/2025
  • Lot Code: FED306861; Best-by Date: 03/09/2025
  • Lot Code: FED306961; Best-by Date: 03/10/2025 

Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag

  • Lot Code: FED308962; Best-by Date: 03/30/2025

Great Value Mango Chunks packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag

  • Lot Code: FED306161; Best-by Date: 03/02/2025

Whole Foods

The recall impacts the following products sold from November 1, 2022, to June 21, 2023.

365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag

  • Lot Code: FED302652; Best-by Date: 01/26/2024
  • Lot Code: FED228452; Best-by Date: 10/11/2023
  • Lot Code: FED305351; Best-by Date: 02/22/2024
  • Lot Code: FED302751; Best-by Date: 01/27/2024
  • Lot Code: FED228551; Best-by Date: 10/12/2023
  • Lot Code: FED312452; Best-by Date: 05/03/2024
  • Lot Code: FED231851; Best-by Date: 11/14/2023 

365 Organic Pineapple Chunks packaged in a 10-ounce plastic bag

  • Lot Code: FED303011; Best-by Date: 01/30/2025
  • Lot Code: FED303131; Best-by Date: 01/31/2025
  • Lot Code: FED311631; Best-by Date: 04/26/2025
  • Lot Code: FED303111; Best-by Date: 01/31/2025
  • Lot Code: FED307531; Best-by Date: 03/16/2025
  • Lot Code: FED225511; Best-by Date: 09/12/2024
  • Lot Code: FED225611; Best-by Date: 09/13/2024
  • Lot Code: FED225711; Best-by Date: 09/14/2024
  • Lot Code: FED225811; Best-by Date: 09/15/2024

365 Pineapple Chunks packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag 

  • Lot Code: FED303132; Best-by Date: 01/31/2025
  • Lot Code: FED303231; Best-by Date: 02/01/2025
  • Lot Code: FED307532; Best-by Date: 03/16/2025
  • Lot Code: FED303133; Best-by Date: 01/31/2025
  • Lot Code: FED303431; Best-by Date: 02/03/2025
  • Lot Code: FED307631; Best-by Date: 03/17/2025

365 Organic Whole Strawberries packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag

  • Lot Code: FED305451; Best-by Date: 02/23/2025
  • Lot Code: FED305551; Best-by Date: 02/24/2025

365 Organic Sliced Strawberries and Bananas packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag

  • Lot Code: FED310852; Best-by Date: 04/18/2024
  • Lot Code: FED310951; Best-by Date: 04/19/2024

365 Organic Blackberries packaged in a 10-ounce plastic bag

  • Lot Code: FED225911; Best-by Date: 09/16/2024

Trader Joe’s

The recall impacts the following products sold from March 28, 2023, to April 11, 2023.

Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag

  • Lot Code: FMX303005; Best-by Date: 01/30/24
  • Lot Code: FMX303204; Best-by Date: 02/01/24
  • Lot Code: FMX303401; Best-by Date: 02/03/24
  • Lot Code: FMX303105; Best-by Date: 01/31/24
  • Lot Code: FMX303301; Best-by Date: 02/02/24

Target

The recall impacts the following products sold from October 14, 2022, to May 22, 2023.

Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag 

  • Lot Code: FED305552; Best-by Date: 02/24/2025

Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries packaged in a 12-ounce plastic bag

  • Lot Code: FED308862; Best-by Date: 03/29/2025

Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend packaged in a 48-ounce plastic bag 

  • Lot Code: FED308351; Best-by Date: 03/24/2025

Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend packaged in a 48-ounce plastic bag

  • Lot Code: FED308153; Best-by Date: 03/22/2025
  • Lot Code: FED308251; Best-by Date: 03/23/2025
  • Lot Code: FED308951; Best-by Date: 03/30/2025

Good & Gather Mango Chunks packaged in a 12-ounce plastic bag

  • Lot Code: FED308661; Best-by Date: 03/27/2025

Good & Gather Blueberries packaged in a 48-ounce plastic bag 

  • Lot Code: FED228651; Best-by Date: 10/13/2023

Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend packaged in a 48-ounce plastic bag

  • Lot Code: FED228652; Best-by Date: 10/13/2023
  • Lot Code: FED228751; Best-by Date: 10/14/2023

Aldi

The recall impacts the following products sold from October 11, 2022, to May 22, 2023.

Season’s Choice Tropical Blend and Mixed Fruit packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag

  • Lot Code: FMX234011; Best-by Date: 12/06/2024
  • Lot Code: FMX235501; Best-by Date: 12/21/2024
  • Lot Code: FMX236202; Best-by Date: 12/28/2024
  • Lot Code: FMX234103; Best-by Date: 12/07/2024
  • Lot Code: FMX236001; Best-by Date: 12/26/2024
  • Lot Code: FMX236301; Best-by Date: 12/29/2024
  • Lot Code: FMX234211; Best-by Date: 12/08/2024
  • Lot Code: FMX236102; Best-by Date: 12/27/2024
  • Lot Code: FMX301208; Best-by Date: 01/12/2025
  • Lot Code: FMX303101; Best-by Date: 01/31/2025
  • Lot Code: FMX303201; Best-by Date: 02/01/2025
  • Lot Code: FMX301302; Best-by Date: 01/13/2025
  • Lot Code: FMX301402; Best-by Date: 01/14/2025
  • Lot Code: FMX303001; Best-by Date: 01/30/2025
  • Lot Code: FMX230704; Best-by Date: 11/03/2024
  • Lot Code: FMX230707; Best-by Date: 11/03/2024
  • Lot Code: FMX231804; Best-by Date: 11/14/2024
  • Lot Code: FMX227605; Best-by Date: 10/03/2024
  • Lot Code: FMX227705; Best-by Date: 10/04/2024 

AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers)

The recall impacts the following products sold from April 5, 2023, to May 4, 2023.

Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened packaged in a 12-ounce plastic bag

  • Lot Code: FED308861; Best-by Date: 03/29/2025
