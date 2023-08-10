Magic Meatball Crackers

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

Try these magic little meatball sliders served on toasty crackers. They are perfect crispy and salty bites of gooey cheese and rich meatball flavor.

By
Nicole McLaughlin
Nicole McLaughlin
Nicole McLaughlin

Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023
Servings:
12
Yield:
24 meatball crackers
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1/2 lb ground sirloin

  • 2 tablespoons minced onion

  • 1 clove garlic, minced

  • 3 tablespoons milk or half and half

  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt

  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 teaspoon dried basil

  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten

  • 1/3 cup Italian seasoned breadcrumbs

  • 48 saltine crackers

  • 6 oz fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into 24 thin slices

  • 1/4 cup olive oil

  • ½ cup marinara sauce for serving, or as needed

Directions

crackers stuffed with cheese and meatballs

Dotdash Meredith Video Studio

  1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  2. Combine sirloin, oinon, garlic, milk, salt, pepper, basil, oregano, and egg in a bowl and mix. Stir in breadcrumbs until well combined. Spread meat
    mixture in a thin layer evenly on top of 24 crackers. Top with a slice of mozzarella cheese and 2nd cracker.

  3. Place crackers on a baking sheet and brush the tops evenly with olive oil.

  4. Bake in the preheated oven until meat is golden brown around the edges and cooked through and cheese is melted, 10 to 12 minutes.

  5. Serve with warm marinara sauce for dipping.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

243 Calories
15g Fat
15g Carbs
12g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 12
Calories 243
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 15g 19%
Saturated Fat 5g 23%
Cholesterol 45mg 15%
Sodium 436mg 19%
Total Carbohydrate 15g 5%
Dietary Fiber 1g 3%
Total Sugars 3g
Protein 12g
Vitamin C 1mg 3%
Calcium 135mg 10%
Iron 2mg 10%
Potassium 200mg 4%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
chicken meatballs with stir-fry vegetables over rice on a white plate
Garlic Ginger Chicken Meatball Bowls
white ceramic baking dish with melted block of feta cheese surrounded by roasted tomatoes and herbs
Baked Feta Cheese and Tomatoes
overhead view of platter of roasted turkey meatballs with tons of veggies and herbs
Mediterranean Turkey Meatball Sheet Pan Dinner
Meatballs in tomato sauce on blue plate with fresh basil sprig
Polpette (Italian Meatballs)
Easy Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
1 Rating
close up view of Sweet and Sour Meatballs with peppers over white rice on plates
Lana's Sweet and Sour Meatballs
913 Ratings
Bavarian style meatballs with Sauerkraut and gravy in baking dish
Bavarian Style Meatballs
151 Ratings
sliders with lots of layers topped with olive, jalapeno slice and decorative toothpick
Seven Layer Sliders
Thin Mint Crackers
308 Ratings
Ranch Oyster Crackers
167 Ratings
high angle looking at a plate full of rice and topped with sweet and sour meatballs
The Best Sweet and Sour Meatballs
800 Ratings
Parmesan Chicken Meatballs
Chicken Parmesan Meatballs
9 Ratings
8536557-Cranberry-Jalapeno-Meatballs-lutzflcat-1x1
Cranberry Jalapeño Meatballs
2 Ratings
close up view of a stack of Wheat Crackers
Wheat Crackers
247 Ratings
close up view of Keto Crackers served cheese, sausage and olives in a serving platter
Keto Crackers
20 Ratings
meatballs with toothpicks on plate
Sweet and Sour Meatballs in Oven
49 Ratings