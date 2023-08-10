Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Meat and Poultry Meatball Appetizer Recipes Magic Meatball Crackers Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Try these magic little meatball sliders served on toasty crackers. They are perfect crispy and salty bites of gooey cheese and rich meatball flavor. By Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on August 10, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Servings: 12 Yield: 24 meatball crackers Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1/2 lb ground sirloin 2 tablespoons minced onion 1 clove garlic, minced 3 tablespoons milk or half and half 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 teaspoon dried basil 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano 1 large egg, lightly beaten 1/3 cup Italian seasoned breadcrumbs 48 saltine crackers 6 oz fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into 24 thin slices 1/4 cup olive oil ½ cup marinara sauce for serving, or as needed Directions Dotdash Meredith Video Studio Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Combine sirloin, oinon, garlic, milk, salt, pepper, basil, oregano, and egg in a bowl and mix. Stir in breadcrumbs until well combined. Spread meatmixture in a thin layer evenly on top of 24 crackers. Top with a slice of mozzarella cheese and 2nd cracker. Place crackers on a baking sheet and brush the tops evenly with olive oil. Bake in the preheated oven until meat is golden brown around the edges and cooked through and cheese is melted, 10 to 12 minutes. Serve with warm marinara sauce for dipping. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 243 Calories 15g Fat 15g Carbs 12g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 243 % Daily Value * Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 5g 23% Cholesterol 45mg 15% Sodium 436mg 19% Total Carbohydrate 15g 5% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Total Sugars 3g Protein 12g Vitamin C 1mg 3% Calcium 135mg 10% Iron 2mg 10% Potassium 200mg 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Magic Meatball Crackers