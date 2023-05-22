Macy's Is Taking Up to 80% Off Top-Rated Kitchen Brands for Memorial Day Weekend

From brands like Henckels, Cuisinart, Prex, Le Creuset, and more.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin is an Ecommerce Food Writer with a professional food background and a bachelor's degree in journalism. She previously worked at Insider as a fellow for the Home and Kitchen Reviews team.
Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Macys Top-Rated Kitchen Brands
Photo:

AllRecipes / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Macy's may be well known as a great place to shop for clothes, but it's often overlooked as a place to score kitchenware. But, it's a hub for some of our favorite cookware brands. 

Not only that, but Macy’s frequently has sales, and with Memorial Day Weekend coming up , deals are more prevalent than ever. You can shop items from top-brands like Cuisinart, Le Creuset, Scanpan, OXO, and more with deals up to 80 percecnt off. 

Shop 21 of the best options below, including cookware, tools, food storage, and appliances, all at a discounted price.

LE CREUSET 2.75-Qt. Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Dutch Oven

Macy's

Best Early Memorial Day Weekend Cookware Deals 

Cookware is always worth scoring on sale, whether it’s an everyday essential or a very special piece to add to your collection. One good place to start is to pick up an everyday skillet on sale, and this two-piece Scanpan set is $50 off right now. You’ll get a smaller 8-inch pan, perfect for frying up eggs and small batches, along with a 10.5-inch pan for family meals or meal prep. It’s made with a stainless steel interior, which means you’ll have great heat retention with a durable nonstick coating that is metal utensil-safe. Plus it’s oven- and broiler-safe up to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C). Another item well-worth grabbing is this Le Creuset Dutch oven, since it’s $100 off. It’s 2.75-quarts, with a shallow round shape, making it ideal for anything from braises, to making sauces, stews, and more. 

INSTANT POT Vortex Plus 6-in-1, 4-quart Air Fryer Oven with Customizable

Macy's

Best Early Memorial Day Weekend Appliance Deals 

Macy’s also has tons of appliances on sale, ranging from simple hand mixers, to weeknight staples like air fryers and toaster ovens. You can pick up the Instant Pot air fryer on sale for just $45 now on the retailer’s site. It’s a shopper favorite, since it has a 6-in-1 cooking capabilities, including air frying, roasting, broiling, baking, reheating, and dehydrating. It has a 4-quart capacity, so it’s big enough to fit a few servings as well. And, one item you’ll definitely love to score on a deal is an espresso machine, and this De’Longhi one is on sale just in time to add to your kitchen. Make single or double shot espressos with cold or hot foam, since there’s a built in frother. It’s perfect for making iced latte’s and maybe even some espresso martinis for the summer. 

J.A. HENCKELS Dynamic Cutlery & Cherry Wood Block 12-Pc. Set

Macy's

Best Early Memorial Day Weekend Kitchen Tools and Storage Deals 

There are tons of tools, kitchen storage, and more pieces on sale at Macy’s too, just waiting to aid in your kitchen projects. For a really nice addition to your collection—or maybe even early Father’s Day gift—grab this J.A. Henckels knife set while you still can. It’s 60 percent off right now, and stocked with nearly every knife you might need. You’ll get a 4-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated knife, an 8-inch chef's knife, a sharpening steel, kitchen shears, plus six steak knives, all made with durable, but lightweight stainless steel. It’s all neatly tucked away in a warmly hued cherry wood block, too. And, for just $19, you might want to add this OXO two-piece grilling tong and spatula set to your cart. Just in time for all the grilling we’ll be doing this summer, it’ll be your go-set, since it’s made with durable stainless steel and it has helpful grip handles for easy handling. You can also grab a three-piece set with a tool rest to keep your grill stands clean. 

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Best Amazon MDW deals Tout
The 24 Best Early Memorial Day Weekend Kitchen Deals at Amazon
Best Early Target MDW Deals Tout
Our Favorite Ninja Air Fryer Is 25% Off at Target Ahead of Memorial Day
LE CREUSET Signature 2.75 Quart Enamel Dutch Oven Tout
This Le Creuset Dutch Oven Is Over $100 Off at Nordstrom—but Not for Long
Lodge grilling essentials sale roundup Tout
The 7 Best Lodge Cast Iron Cookware Deals at Amazon for Memorial Day
Butter Storage Tout
You're Storing Your Butter the Wrong Way—These 5 Products Make It Easy to Keep It Fresh
Prepworks ProKeeper Plus 9pc Baking Storage Set TOUT
This Internet-Loved Storage Container Set Blew Our Minds—and It's Selling Out Quickly
Cuisinart TOA-70W AirFryer Oven Tout
We're Major Fans of Cuisinart's Air Fryer Toaster Oven, and This Is the Cheapest We've Seen It This Year
Overhead shot of a box of cookies with a colorful Happy Mother's Day message
Dining Out for Mother's Day? Check Out These Deals
best utensil sets
The Best Utensil Sets for Any Kitchen Task
Best Gifts for Food Lovers
The 18 Best Gifts Under $100
kitchen knives
How to Care For Your Knives So They Last Long and Stay Sharp
Best Non-Toxic Cookware Sets
The Best Non-Toxic Cookware Sets You Can Buy
AllClad stainless steel cookware with fried eggs
A Complete List of the Best Pots and Pans We've Ever Tested
Williams Sonoma Fall Roundup
Williams Sonoma Has 1,000+ New Arrivals for Fall, and Prices Start at Just $3
Best Measuring Cups for Every Recipe
The Best Measuring Cups for Every Recipe
cast iron brush, convection toaster oven air fryer, griddle, dish towels, and can opener
The 15 Most Popular Kitchen Products Allrecipes Readers Bought in 2021