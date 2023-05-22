Macy's may be well known as a great place to shop for clothes, but it's often overlooked as a place to score kitchenware. But, it's a hub for some of our favorite cookware brands.

Not only that, but Macy’s frequently has sales, and with Memorial Day Weekend coming up , deals are more prevalent than ever. You can shop items from top-brands like Cuisinart, Le Creuset, Scanpan, OXO, and more with deals up to 80 percecnt off.

Shop 21 of the best options below, including cookware, tools, food storage, and appliances, all at a discounted price.

Macy's

Best Early Memorial Day Weekend Cookware Deals

Cookware is always worth scoring on sale, whether it’s an everyday essential or a very special piece to add to your collection. One good place to start is to pick up an everyday skillet on sale, and this two-piece Scanpan set is $50 off right now. You’ll get a smaller 8-inch pan, perfect for frying up eggs and small batches, along with a 10.5-inch pan for family meals or meal prep. It’s made with a stainless steel interior, which means you’ll have great heat retention with a durable nonstick coating that is metal utensil-safe. Plus it’s oven- and broiler-safe up to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C). Another item well-worth grabbing is this Le Creuset Dutch oven, since it’s $100 off. It’s 2.75-quarts, with a shallow round shape, making it ideal for anything from braises, to making sauces, stews, and more.

Macy's

Best Early Memorial Day Weekend Appliance Deals

Macy’s also has tons of appliances on sale, ranging from simple hand mixers, to weeknight staples like air fryers and toaster ovens. You can pick up the Instant Pot air fryer on sale for just $45 now on the retailer’s site. It’s a shopper favorite, since it has a 6-in-1 cooking capabilities, including air frying, roasting, broiling, baking, reheating, and dehydrating. It has a 4-quart capacity, so it’s big enough to fit a few servings as well. And, one item you’ll definitely love to score on a deal is an espresso machine, and this De’Longhi one is on sale just in time to add to your kitchen. Make single or double shot espressos with cold or hot foam, since there’s a built in frother. It’s perfect for making iced latte’s and maybe even some espresso martinis for the summer.

Macy's

Best Early Memorial Day Weekend Kitchen Tools and Storage Deals

There are tons of tools, kitchen storage, and more pieces on sale at Macy’s too, just waiting to aid in your kitchen projects. For a really nice addition to your collection—or maybe even early Father’s Day gift—grab this J.A. Henckels knife set while you still can. It’s 60 percent off right now, and stocked with nearly every knife you might need. You’ll get a 4-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated knife, an 8-inch chef's knife, a sharpening steel, kitchen shears, plus six steak knives, all made with durable, but lightweight stainless steel. It’s all neatly tucked away in a warmly hued cherry wood block, too. And, for just $19, you might want to add this OXO two-piece grilling tong and spatula set to your cart. Just in time for all the grilling we’ll be doing this summer, it’ll be your go-set, since it’s made with durable stainless steel and it has helpful grip handles for easy handling. You can also grab a three-piece set with a tool rest to keep your grill stands clean.