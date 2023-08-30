Missing ‘Ted Lasso?’ Now You Can Enjoy Biscuits With the Boss Every Day

The show may be over, but that doesn’t mean “Ted Lasso” fans aren’t still logging in to Apple TV+ to rewatch their favorite mustachioed Kansan coach football across the pond.

With a few months to process the season finale—and to continue crossing our fingers that a spin-off is coming one day—it’s safe to say that we can’t stop thinking about the Emmy Award-winning show, which is why it’s a good thing we don’t have to.

Anyone who has watched “Ted Lasso” knows about the one-sided-turned-endearing relationship between Coach Lasso and Richmond AFC owner Rebecca Welton that’s created through the morning ritual “Biscuits with the Boss.” Throughout the seasons, the shortbread cookies that Rebecca loves so much take on a character of their own as Ted continues to bake them for her and many other members of the Richmond AFC office.

Since “Ted Lasso’s” inception, fans—us included—have been trying to recreate the famous Lasso shortbread cookie. Some companies have even jumped on board—like the infamous Jeni’s Biscuits with the Boss ice cream flavor that sold out quickly online.

Now, a company is teaming up with Warner Bros., the production company that owns the show, to release a “Ted Lasso”-inspired shortbread biscuit to the world. Mackenzie Limited, a gourmet company that sells foods from Scotland and the British Isles, released its Ted Lasso Biscuits with the Boss shortbread on August 28. The authentic Scottish biscuits are buttery, rich, salty, and a little bit sweet, and they come in the iconic pink box that Ted always packaged his biscuits in.

Mackenzie Limited

“Sharing a shortbread biscuit is an invitation to connect and share a moment of warmth and friendship,” said Laura McManus, president of Mackenzie Limited. “We created our ‘Biscuits with the Boss’ to taste just like they came from Ted Lasso’s kitchen. They’re packaged in the same signature pink box we’ve all come to recognize, to provide the full Ted Lasso experience.”

Mackenzie Limited’s Ted Lasso Biscuits with the Boss are available now for pre-order online while supplies last—and we have a feeling they won’t last long, so you’ll want to stock up soon. The cookies will ship out starting September 5. Each pink box includes 10 large shortbread cookies and costs $29.95—though you can buy a two-pack for $49.95 and a three-pack for $69.95.

It seems that no matter how much time has passed since the end of “Ted Lasso,” he still continues to be here, there, and every-f***ing-where—and we don’t mind one bit.

