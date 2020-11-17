35 Target Gifts for the Holidays
Target has always been a one-stop shop for holiday gifting, but they've really stepped up their game this year. Their 2021 holiday gift guide features hundreds of gifts for any budget, occasion, or recipient.
Looking for gifts under $50? They've got that. $10? Yep. From the hottest appliances of the season to affordable stocking stuffers, these are the 35 best gifts from Target for foodies, home cooks, entertainers, and more.
Related Items
Off the Hook
You know and love the KitchenAid Stand Mixer for making all your baking projects 1000x easier. But have you ever seen it in such a beautiful color?! The "Pebbled Palm" color is available exclusively at Target in partnership with Chip and Joanna Gaines' lifestyle brand, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.
Buy it: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer, $429.99; Target
Dashing Through the Snow
The Dash Mini Waffle Maker is perfect for college students, first-time homeowners, or just anyone who wants to make four-inch waffles. And let's face it, who doesn't?
Buy it: Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $12.99; Target
Have S'more Fun
Enjoy the fun of preparing s'mores even when you don't have access to a campfire. One five-star reviewer says, "I got this because I have three kids at home and it's much easier than having to build a fire. We had so much fun making s'mores, they've been asking to make them daily!"
Buy it: Sharper Image Electric Tabletop S'mores Maker, $36.99; Target
Keep Warm
This insulated tumbler will keep your hot drinks warm and your cold drinks cold just as well as those from more expensive brands: "This mug is a lifesaver. It has kept it hot for hours with the lid on and I highly recommend it," says a reviewer. Choose from a variety of fun colors.
Buy it: Zak! Designs Double Wall Stainless Steel Explorer Mug, $9.99; Target
The Bomb
Hot chocolate bombs broke the Internet last year, and now you can make them yourself with this DIY kit. This kit makes a great gift for kids who like to experiment in the kitchen. And even if they don't turn out Instagram-worthy, they'll definitely taste great!
Buy it: Hot Chocolate Bomb Kit, $9.99; Target
Don't Worry Brie Happy
"I bought this for a friend's housewarming gift and I'm sure she'll love it," says one five-star reviewer. This ceramic cheese board and stainless-steel knife set looks way more expensive than it actually is.
Buy it: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Board + Cheese Knife Set, $24.99; Target
Nice and Toasty
Mornings can get busy, which means when it's time to drink their coffee… it's probably already cold. Slurping down lukewarm coffee is a thing of the past with this temperature-controlled mug. The mug keeps drinks between 120 degrees F and 145 degrees F, depending on how hot they want their coffee, and will keep coffee warm for an hour and a half before it needs to be recharged.
Buy it: Ember Mug² Temperature Control Smart Mug, $129.99; Target
Just Air Fry It
If they don't have an air fryer yet, it's a must-have this holiday season. Ninja's four-quart air fryer has four settings — air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate — for crispy food with 75 percent less fat than traditional frying. Plus, with so many air fryer recipes, they'll get good use out of it.
Buy it: Ninja Air Fryer, $119.99; Target
Ice Cold
Iced coffee devotees will love this Iced Coffee Maker from Mr. Coffee. Plus, it comes with a reusable iced coffee tumbler with all the measurements you need for perfectly chilled coffee. Say goodbye to the days of forgetting to put your coffee in the fridge the night before with this appliance that has cold coffee ready in minutes.
Buy it: Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker, $34.99; Target
I Got Hot Sauce In My Bag
Know someone who never leaves the house without a bottle of hot sauce? Make it easy for them with these hot-sauce flasks. This set comes complete with two flavors: Smoky Bourbon and Whiskey Habanero.
Buy it: Holiday Flask Hot Sauce Set, $9.99; Target
Pour Me Another Drink
No home bar is complete without a set of tools. This five-piece stainless steel set looks great on any bar and will help your bartending friend make delicious cocktails every time. The set includes a bar spoon, jigger, strainer, and bottle opener on a gold-finished display stand.
Buy it: 5-Piece Bar Tool Set with Stand, $30; Target
Souper Duper
Nothing says winter quite like a steaming hot bowl of soup. But serve that soup out of a soup bowl with handles... game changer. "They hold a regular can of soup or chili with just enough room at the top for cheese or crackers,"says a reviewer. "The colors are attractive, and the handles stay cool after microwaving."
Buy it: Certified International 4pk Stoneware Soup Bowls with Handles, $44.99; Target
Wine Down
Open any wine bottle with the touch of a button — no more frustrating corkscrews. This electric bottle opener comes with a foil cutter to easily remove seals. Take it from this five-star reviewer who says, "Bought this item as part of a gift for my best friend who moved into her new place and she absolutely loves it! She's a nurse so coming home after a long day's work, it's super easy for her to use to pour herself a glass."
Buy it: Oster Metallic Black Electric Wine Opener, $22.99; Target
Scents of the Season
This essential oil diffuser doubles as stylish decor. The best part? Flip the lights off and watch the internal lights change colors.
Buy it: Opalhouse Cutout Ceramic Color-Changing Oil Diffuser, $28; Target
Dreaming of a Wine Christmas
Gift these adorable Christmas-themed wine glasses with their favorite bottle of vino and it will be the best excuse to use their new present immediately. Each stemless wine glass features its own adorable Christmas design, complete with clever drinking puns… because did you know it's always 5 o'clock at the North Pole?
Buy it: Transpac Christmas Stemless Wine Glasses, $39.99; Target
Love Is All You Knead
Sourdough is all the rage these days, but it's certainly not for the faint of heart. Fortunately, this comprehensive guide to all things sourdough features step-by-step instructions to get you started.
Buy it: How to Make Sourdough by Emmanuel Hadjiandreou, $15.79; Target
Christmas Candles
It's a proven fact that you can never have too many candles. And this adorable seasonal set from the Magnolia Hearth & Hand collection comes in rustic ceramic containers with "joy," "peace," and "love" engraved into the side. Each candle is a different scent — including bergamot spice, cypress and pine, and citrus and clove — and features subtle festive decor that will look great in any home.
Buy it: Hearth & Hand Ceramic Seasonal Candle Gift Set, $14.99; Target
Crock On
After testing the top-rated slow cookers on the market, this model from Crock Pot was named the "Best Portable Slow Cooker," thanks to its locking lid and wide handles. But this matte cream finish is available exclusively at Target as a part of the Hearth & Hand line.
Buy it: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Crock Pot 6-quart Cook and Carry Programmable Slow Cooker, $44.99; Target
A Little Sip
If they're always on the go, grab this 24-ounce stainless steel tumbler that will hold all their cold beverages. Need more convincing? Check out this 5-star review: "I have a whole collection of Simple Modern - they come in super handy in the summer time - totally do not sweat, keeps drinks icy cold overnight, and practically spill free. Can't live without them."
Buy it: Simple Modern Insulated Stainless Steel Classic Tumbler, $21.99; Target
Reason for the Season
A quality cast iron skillet is a gift that will keep on giving for decades. Lodge is the industry standard when it comes to cast iron, and their redesigned cookware and bakeware is now available at Target.
Buy it: Lodge 12-inch Cast Iron Skillet, $29.99; Target
Alexa, Show Me Christmas Recipes
The Amazon Echo Show can do a lot of things, but it makes a great addition to the kitchen because now it can be your cookbook guide. With an interactive display, the Amazon Echo Show can show you recipes from Allrecipes and walk you through them step-by-step.
Buy it: Amazon Echo Show 5, $84.99; Target
Chocolate Is Life
The chocoholic on your list will jump for joy at the sight of this two-pound tower of Ghirardelli goodies. It includes their signature hot cocoa, as well as an assortment of chocolate candies.
Buy it: Ghirardelli Holiday Chocolate Gift Tower, $59.99; Target
Brewtiful
Give the gift of café-quality brews from Keurig's all-in-one coffee, latte, and cappuccino maker. The sleek nickel finish adds a modern touch to any kitchen.
Buy it: Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker, $219.99; Target
Let's Chill
Elevate your cocktail game with this ice cube tray that makes spherical ice. "Works like a champ," says one reviewer.
Buy it: FROST Silicone Round Ice Cube Tray, $10; Target
Rack It Up
Classy, yet totally practical, this wine rack stores up to eight bottles. Whether they have a home bar, or just want to declutter their kitchen counter, this rustic wine rack is the perfect gift for the wine-lover on your list.
Buy it: Acacia 8 Bottle Wine Rack, $40; Target
Christmas Cocktails
If hiring a personal bartender is out of the question, try this cocktail maker from Keurig instead. Similar to their coffee makers, the single-serve cocktail maker uses pods — which include alcohol — to create dozens of signature drinks. Whether they like a Moscow Mule, Old-Fashioned, or a simple vodka soda with lime, this cocktail maker will be the one-stop shop for delicious drinks in minutes.
Buy it: Drinkworks Home Bar Single-Serve Pod-Based Premium Cocktails, $349.99; Target
Job Well Done
Extend grill season well into the winter with this indoor grill and air fryer combo. The inner-pot can also be used for slow cooking, steaming, simmering, and sous vide. It just might give the Instant Pot a run for its money.
Buy it: PowerXL 6-quart Indoor Grill and Air Fryer, $189.99; Target
This Little Piggy
We're not sure anyone necessarily needs this pig paper towel holder, but it's too cute (and hilarious) not to buy. "Very cute and easy to put together and holds up the paper towel very well. It gives me the giggles. Fun addition to my small, blah apartment kitchen," says one reviewer.
Buy it: Pig Paper Towel Holder, $38.40; Target
What's Poppin'?
Cook up fresh, movie-theater popcorn from the comfort of your own home. This appliance uses hot air to pop the kernels, reducing the amount of added oil needed. The movie buff on your list will thank you.
Buy it: Dash Fresh Pop Electric Popcorn Maker, $24.99; Target
Drinks On Me
Everyone could always use some extra coasters. These wood coasters have a tree bark exterior for a natural look on any table, bar, or counter. "They look perfect in my den next to the fireplace. I like that there are feet underneath the coasters to prevent them from sliding around," says one reviewer.
Buy it: 4-Pack Wood Coasters, $10; Target
Hot Chocolate Season
Need a last-minute gift that's already wrapped? Look no further than this arrangement of Ghirardelli hot cocoa and assorted chocolates, all wrapped up in a holiday-themed mug.
Buy it: Ghirardelli Holiday Gift Mug, $19.99; Target
Merry Winemas
Personalize their wine tumbler for an adorable gift that will keep drinks cold at the beach, poolside, or anywhere else they sip their wine. The tumbler includes a straw and lid for a spill-proof on-the-go cup.
Buy it: Stainless Steel Monogram Wine Tumbler with Straw, $5; Target
Merry Mornings
This stoneware mug is imprinted with an "Up And At 'Em," message, just in case the caffeine wasn't enough.
Buy it: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 'Up And At 'Em' Stoneware Mug, $4.99; Target
The Most Wine-derful Time of the Year
Target really does have everything. If you need a hostess gift, this red blend is the perfect way to go. It's a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot from the Central Coast vineyards that pairs with veggies, tapas, and grilled meats. Just make sure your Target has alcohol available for pick up, as this item isn't available to ship.
Buy it: McBride Sisters Red Blend Wine, $17.99; Target
More Gift Guides:
- 46 Best Gifts for People Who Love to Cook and Eat
- 15 Unique Stocking Stuffers Our Allstars Love to Give
- Browse our entire collection of Gift Guides.