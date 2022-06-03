Quiz: What Summer Treat Matches Your Personality?

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Allrecipes
Allrecipes
Search
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
Newsletters
Help
this link opens in a new tab
More
Shopping List
Ask the Community
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
My Profile
Saved Items & Collections
Help
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
More
Shopping List
Ask the Community
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Get Allrecipes Magazine
Pin
FB
Close this dialog window
Explore Allrecipes
Allrecipes
Allrecipes
Search
Find a Recipe
Find a Recipe
Recipe or keyword
Include these ingredients
Filter by including Ingredients
Do not include these ingredients
Filter by excluding Ingredients
Search
Explore
Explore
7 Substitutes for Heavy Cream
7 Substitutes for Heavy Cream
No heavy cream? No problem.
Read More
How to Get All Edge Brownies From One Batch
How to Get All Edge Brownies From One Batch
Chewy edge lovers rejoice! We have a simple solution for you.
Read More
The Mexican Pizza Is Back on the Taco Bell Menu—But Our Copycat Version Is Even Better
The Mexican Pizza Is Back on the Taco Bell Menu—But Our Copycat Version Is Even Better
More fillings, more flavor.
Read More
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
See All Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
10 Egg Bite Recipes for Easy Weekday Breakfasts
10 Egg Bite Recipes for Easy Weekday Breakfasts
Why buy egg bites when you can make them for yourself with ease? Egg bites are incredibly versatile — you can fill them with whatever veggies, protein, and cheese you want. Plus, they're easy to make ahead for an easy breakfast on a busy morning. So save some money and skip store bought or coffee shop egg bites and try one of our hearty egg bite recipes — including egg white-only bites, sous vide egg bites, and egg bites made in your Instant Pot. Get ready to pack your fridge and freezer with these tasty handheld breakfasts!
Breakfast Burrito Recipes
Breakfast Casserole Recipes
Crepe Recipes
Egg Recipes
French Toast Recipes
Frittata Recipes
Granola Recipes
Omelet Recipes
Overnight Oat Recipes
Pancake Recipes
Quiche Recipes
Waffle Recipes
Chicken Recipes
Chicken Recipes
See All Chicken Recipes
This One Ingredient Will Give You Juicy Chicken Every Time
This One Ingredient Will Give You Juicy Chicken Every Time
Hint: You probably already have it in your fridge!
Chicken Soup Recipes
Chicken Breasts
Chicken Thigh Recipes
Fried Chicken Recipes
Chicken Salad Recipes
Chicken Casserole Recipes
Chicken Wings
Chicken Parmesan
Baked and Roasted Chicken Recipes
Slow Cooker Chicken Main Dish Recipes
Quick and Easy Chicken Dinner Recipes
Lemon Chicken Recipes
Beef Recipes
Beef Recipes
See All Beef Recipes
What's the Difference Between Skirt, Flank, Hanger, and Flat Iron Steaks?
What's the Difference Between Skirt, Flank, Hanger, and Flat Iron Steaks?
You know the drill – it’s what’s for dinner.
Ground Beef Recipes
Flank Steak Recipes
Salisbury Steak Recipes
Rib-Eye Steak Recipes
Beef Stroganoff Recipes
Beef Short Rib Recipes
Beef Brisket Recipes
Pork Recipes
Pork Recipes
See All Pork Recipes
9 Air Fryer Pork Chop Recipes
9 Air Fryer Pork Chop Recipes
In this collection of tasty collection of air-fried pork chop recipes, you'll learn how to cook boneless pork chops in the air fryer so they stay succulent and juicy. You'll also find how to dredge and cook breaded pork chops so that they cook up crispy on the outside, but stay tender inside. Cooking pork chops in an air fryer also speeds up the cooking time, so you can have dinner on the table in a flash!
Pulled Pork
Pork Chop Recipes
Pork Roast Recipes
Pork Tenderloin Recipes
Pork Shoulder Recipes
Lunch Recipes
Lunch Recipes
See All Lunch Recipes
10 Turkey Sandwich Recipes to Upgrade Your Lunch
10 Turkey Sandwich Recipes to Upgrade Your Lunch
Healthy Lunch Recipes
Sandwich Recipes
Sandwich Wraps and Roll-Up Recipes
School Lunch Ideas and Recipes
Dinner Recipes
Dinner Recipes
See All Dinner Recipes
These 12 Grilled Skirt Steak Recipes Bring Big Flavor for Less Money
These 12 Grilled Skirt Steak Recipes Bring Big Flavor for Less Money
Dinner Fix
Chicken Recipes
Chicken Breasts
Chicken Thigh Recipes
Beef Recipes
Ground Beef Recipes
Pasta and Noodle Recipes
Pork Recipes
Pork Tenderloin Recipes
Turkey Recipes
Ground Turkey Recipes
Seafood Recipes
Salmon Recipes
Shrimp Recipes
Appetizer & Snack Recipes
Appetizer & Snack Recipes
See All Appetizer & Snack Recipes
21 Potato Chip Dip Recipes That'll Please a Crowd
21 Potato Chip Dip Recipes That'll Please a Crowd
There's nothing sadder than a naked potato chip, so dress up your favorite snack with one of our most irresistible sauces and dips for chips. From quick and easy ideas that come together at the last minute to restaurant-worthy options that will impress everyone at your next party, you'll want to bookmark this collection of our best potato chip dips — you'll come back to it again and again.
Baked Brie Recipes
Bruschetta Recipes
Chicken Wing Recipes
Crab Cake Recipes
Deviled Egg Recipes
Fruit Dip Recipes
Guacamole Recipes
Hummus Recipes
Jalapeno Popper Recipes
Meatball Appetizers
Nacho Recipes
Salsa Recipes
Stuffed Mushroom Recipes
Bread Recipes
Bread Recipes
See All Bread Recipes
What Is Amish Friendship Bread Starter?
What Is Amish Friendship Bread Starter?
Here's what to know about the sharable starter.
Banana Bread Recipes
Biscuit Recipes
Bread Machine Recipes
Cornbread Recipes
Doughnut Recipes
Muffin Recipes
Pumpkin Bread Recipes
Quick Bread Recipes
Sourdough Bread Recipes
Yeast Bread Recipes
Zucchini Bread Recipes
Dessert Recipes
Dessert Recipes
See All Dessert Recipes
20 Classic Cake Recipes Straight From Grandma's Kitchen
20 Classic Cake Recipes Straight From Grandma's Kitchen
What's the secret ingredient in these tried-and-true cakes? Love. No, seriously: These recipes, which have been passed down through the generations, were submitted by the grandchildren of some very talented bakers — and the memories made in Grandma's kitchen are probably even sweeter than the cakes themselves. Whether you're in the mood for a basic Bundt or decadent chocolate dessert, you'll find a new family tradition in this collection of our very best Grandmother-approved cake recipes.
Baking Tips and Techniques
Cake Recipes
Carrot Cake Recipes
Cheesecake Recipes
Chocolate Cake Recipes
Cookie Recipes
Cupcake Recipes
Frosting and Icing Recipes
Ice Cream Recipes
Peach Cobbler Recipes
Pie Recipes
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Recipes
Pound Cake Recipes
Sugar-Free Dessert Recipes
Sweet Spot
Drink Recipes
Drink Recipes
See All Drink Recipes
10 Jalapeño Drinks to Spice Up Your Next Party
10 Jalapeño Drinks to Spice Up Your Next Party
Bloody Mary Recipes
Cocktail Recipes
Coffee Drink Recipes
Jell-o Shot Recipes
Margarita Recipes
Martini Recipes
Punch Recipes
Sangria Recipes
Smoothie Recipes
Cocktail Tips and Techniques
Main Dishes
Main Dishes
See All Main Dishes
9 Air Fryer Pork Chop Recipes
9 Air Fryer Pork Chop Recipes
In this collection of tasty collection of air-fried pork chop recipes, you'll learn how to cook boneless pork chops in the air fryer so they stay succulent and juicy. You'll also find how to dredge and cook breaded pork chops so that they cook up crispy on the outside, but stay tender inside. Cooking pork chops in an air fryer also speeds up the cooking time, so you can have dinner on the table in a flash!
Beef Stroganoff Recipes
Casserole Recipes
Enchilada Recipes
Macaroni and Cheese Recipes
Pork Chop Recipes
Shepherd's Pie Recipes
Shrimp Scampi Recipes
Salad Recipes
Salad Recipes
See All Salad Recipes
10 Mustard Potato Salad Recipes to Please a Crowd
10 Mustard Potato Salad Recipes to Please a Crowd
Mustard fanatics won't be able to get enough of these ridiculously flavorful potato salads. Many of our potato salad recipes call for some mustard, but we've rounded up our very best recipes that pack a powerfully mustard-y punch. You'll find crowd-pleasing options for your next potluck, old-fashioned side dishes that'll satisfy the whole family, and restaurant-worthy ideas that'll impress everyone at your table in this collection of our best mustard potato salad recipes.
Chicken Salad Recipes
Coleslaw Recipes
Cucumber Salad Recipes
Egg Salad Recipes
Fruit Salad Recipes
Pasta Salad Recipes
Potato Salad Recipes
Spinach Salad Recipes
Tuna Salad Recipes
Side Dish Recipes
Side Dish Recipes
See All Side Dish Recipes
Our 10 Best Quick & Easy Cabbage Side Dishes Ready in 30 Minutes or Less
Our 10 Best Quick & Easy Cabbage Side Dishes Ready in 30 Minutes or Less
Whether you have leftover cabbage from last night's dinner or are looking to use up your entire head of fresh cabbage, probably the easiest thing you can make is a side dish. All these side dishes are super simple and come together in just 30 minutes — the longest part will be chopping the cabbage (so use pre-cut if you're looking to save some time). If you want a basic coleslaw recipe, a buttery, fried cabbage recipe, or need a recipe for your red cabbage, these 10 side dishes are our most highly rated and tastiest options. Scroll through to find our best quick and easy cabbage side dishes of all time.
Baked Bean Recipes
Broccoli Side Dish Recipes
Mashed Potato Recipes
Pasta Sauce Recipes
Potato Side Dish Recipes
Rice Side Dish Recipes
Salad Dressing Recipes
Scalloped Potato Recipes
Vegetable Side Dish Recipes
Soup, Stew & Chili Recipes
Soup, Stew & Chili Recipes
See All Soup, Stew & Chili Recipes
18 Recipes to Eat With Tomato Soup
18 Recipes to Eat With Tomato Soup
Simple yet satisfying, tomato soup is one of the most classic comfort foods around. However, as the existence of the grilled cheese sandwich proves, tomato soup is always better when it's served alongside a contrasting dish or dipping vehicle. The key is to work with foods that will complement tomato soup's trademark acidic and slightly sweet notes. Lighter sides, such as green salads, can hold their own against tomato soup without compromising its flavor. Or, kick the indulgence factor up a notch and opt for heartier foods, such as mozzarella sticks, risotto, potatoes, or even meatloaf. Scroll through for 20 ideas of what to eat with tomato soup, including simple salads, twice-baked potatoes, and, of course, grilled cheese sandwiches.
Beef Stew Recipes
Cabbage Soup Recipes
Chicken and Dumpling Recipes
Chili Recipes
Corn Chowder Recipes
Gumbo Recipes
Jambalaya Recipes
Potato Soup Recipes
Taco Soup Recipes
Tomato Soup Recipes
More Soup Recipes
More Stew Recipes
Cooking Style
Cooking Style
See All Cooking Style
6 Chicken Foil Packet Recipes for Quick and Easy Dinners
6 Chicken Foil Packet Recipes for Quick and Easy Dinners
What's not to love about chicken foil packets? The simple method is incredibly versatile, perfect for beginners, and makes cleanup a breeze. Whether you're looking to make a quick meal in the oven, on the grill, or over an open campfire, you'll find a fantastic new favorite in this collection of our very best chicken foil packet recipes.
5 Ingredient Recipes
Air Fryer Recipes
BBQ & Grilling Recipes
Cooking for Two
Family Dinner Recipes
Instant Pot Recipes
Kid-Friendly Recipes
Leftover Recipes
Make-Ahead Recipes
Quick & Easy Recipes
Slow Cooker Recipes
Vegan Recipes
Vegetarian Recipes
Diet & Healthy Recipes
Diet & Healthy Recipes
See All Diet & Healthy Recipes
5 Breakfast Foods People With Diabetes Should Eat Regularly
5 Breakfast Foods People With Diabetes Should Eat Regularly
If you're watching your blood sugar and carb intake, start your day off with these heart-healthy, diabetes-friendly breakfast foods.
Diabetic Recipes
Gluten-Free Recipes
Keto Recipes
Low Calorie Recipes
Low Carb Recipes
Low Cholesterol Recipes
Low Fat Recipes
Low Sodium Recipes
Mediterranean Diet Recipes
Whole30 Recipes
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Delicious, Easy Father's Day Menu He's Sure to Love
A Delicious, Easy Father's Day Menu He's Sure to Love
Holiday Planning
Cocktail Hour
Good Times, Good Food
New Year's Recipes
Recipes for Super Bowl(R)
Valentines's Day Recipes
Mardi Gras Recipes
St. Patrick's Day Recipes
Easter Recipes
Cinco de Mayo Recipes
Mother's Day Recipes
4th of July Recipes
Halloween Recipes
Thanksgiving Recipes
Christmas Recipes
World Cuisine
World Cuisine
See All World Cuisine
Throw a Korean-Style BBQ Party at Home
Throw a Korean-Style BBQ Party at Home
Korean barbeque is a shared experience. Here's how to create the communal Korean BBQ experience at home!
Chinese Recipes
Filipino Recipes
French Recipes
German Recipes
Greek Recipes
Indian Recipes
Italian Recipes
Japanese Recipes
Korean Recipes
Mexican Recipes
Russian Recipes
Spanish Recipes
Thai Recipes
Vietnamese Recipes
Kitchen Tips
Kitchen Tips
See All Kitchen Tips
Is It Safe to Eat Gray Ground Beef?
Is It Safe to Eat Gray Ground Beef?
What does it mean when ground beef turns gray? It depends on a few factors.
All About Ingredients
Baking
Buying
Cleaning
Recipe Conversion and Scaling
Decorating Cakes, Cookies and Other Desserts
Food Handling and Safety
Grilling and Other Outdoor Cooking
How To
Meal Planning and Menus
Ingredient Substitutions
Kitchen Tools and Techniques
You Can Cook That
Allrecipes Magazine Recipes
Food Wishes with Chef John
Homemade Podcast
Trusted Brands
Food News and Trends
Food News and Trends
See All Food News and Trends
Do Microfiber Cloths Actually Work?
Do Microfiber Cloths Actually Work?
Get to know the magic of microfiber.
Cooks to Follow
Gift Guides
Product Reviews and Buying Guides
Recalls
About Us
Profile Menu
Get Allrecipes Magazine
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
Newsletters
Help
this link opens in a new tab
More
Shopping List
Ask the Community
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
My Profile
Saved Items & Collections
Help
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
More
Shopping List
Ask the Community
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Home
Recipes
Everyday Cooking
Seasonal
Summer
Desserts
Quiz: What Summer Treat Matches Your Personality?
Share
Quiz: What Summer Treat Matches Your Personality?
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Allrecipes
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.allrecipes.com
Close
Sign in
Close this dialog window
View image
Quiz: What Summer Treat Matches Your Personality?
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.