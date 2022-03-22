Quiz: What Do Your Pizza Favorites Say About You?

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Allrecipes
Allrecipes
Search
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
Newsletters
Help
this link opens in a new tab
More
Shopping List
Ask the Community
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
My Profile
Saved Items & Collections
Help
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
More
Shopping List
Ask the Community
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Get Allrecipes Magazine
Pin
FB
Close this dialog window
Explore Allrecipes
Allrecipes
Allrecipes
Search
Find a Recipe
Find a Recipe
Recipe or keyword
Include these ingredients
Filter by including Ingredients
Do not include these ingredients
Filter by excluding Ingredients
Search
Explore
Explore
16 Copycat Snacks You Can Enjoy at Home
16 Copycat Snacks You Can Enjoy at Home
Grocery store snacks are some of the most iconic experiences in the food world — all things crunchy, salty, crispy, and sweet — and rarely duplicated. Staples like Bagel Bites, Cheez-Its, Chex Mix, and Hostess Snacks carry us through idyllic beach days, and sustain us through more turbulent ones back at home. Luckily for you, the Allrecipes community has figured out the secrets behind many favorite store-bought snacks and shared them in these copycat snack recipes. Flip through for the kitchen-friendly versions of iconic grocery store snacks, and make a few for yourself.
Read More
6 Chicken Foil Packet Recipes for Quick and Easy Dinners
6 Chicken Foil Packet Recipes for Quick and Easy Dinners
What's not to love about chicken foil packets? The simple method is incredibly versatile, perfect for beginners, and makes cleanup a breeze. Whether you're looking to make a quick meal in the oven, on the grill, or over an open campfire, you'll find a fantastic new favorite in this collection of our very best chicken foil packet recipes.
Read More
7 Beef Quesadilla Recipes for Speedy Suppers
7 Beef Quesadilla Recipes for Speedy Suppers
Easy, cheesy, and affordable, quesadillas make a great meal on days when you're busy, tired, or just trying to make something the entire family will eat. They're also an easy vehicle for creativity, especially if you're a fan of mash-up foods. Whether you prefer more traditional ground beef and flank steak quesadillas or fun twists like cheeseburger quesadillas and cheesesteak quesadillas, you can relax knowing that a dependable, kid-friendly dinner is right around the corner. Flip through this gallery to see our collection of top-rated quesadilla recipes starring beef.
Read More
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
See All Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
12 Ways To Make Easy Overnight Oats
12 Ways To Make Easy Overnight Oats
Breakfast Burrito Recipes
Breakfast Casserole Recipes
Crepe Recipes
Egg Recipes
French Toast Recipes
Frittata Recipes
Granola Recipes
Omelet Recipes
Overnight Oat Recipes
Pancake Recipes
Quiche Recipes
Waffle Recipes
Lunch Recipes
Lunch Recipes
See All Lunch Recipes
10 Ham Sandwiches That Are Anything But Ordinary
10 Ham Sandwiches That Are Anything But Ordinary
Healthy Lunch Recipes
Sandwich Recipes
Sandwich Wraps and Roll-Up Recipes
School Lunch Ideas and Recipes
Dinner Recipes
Dinner Recipes
See All Dinner Recipes
12 Ground Bison Recipes That Go Beyond the Burger
12 Ground Bison Recipes That Go Beyond the Burger
Looking for a delicious way to use ground bison meat? You're in luck! We've rounded up our favorite ways to use the ingredient, from burgers and meatballs to chili and stuffed peppers. Whether you're looking for a simple weeknight dinner that comes together quickly and easily or an impressive meal or appetizer for entertaining, you'll find something you love in this collection of our best ground bison recipes.
Dinner Fix
Chicken Recipes
Chicken Breasts
Chicken Thigh Recipes
Beef Recipes
Ground Beef Recipes
Pasta and Noodle Recipes
Pork Recipes
Pork Tenderloin Recipes
Turkey Recipes
Ground Turkey Recipes
Seafood Recipes
Salmon Recipes
Shrimp Recipes
Appetizer & Snack Recipes
Appetizer & Snack Recipes
See All Appetizer & Snack Recipes
Lemony Cream Cheese Fruit Dip
Lemony Cream Cheese Fruit Dip
This recipe is the result of wanting fruit dip and not having most of the ingredients. When I got the ingredients and made it according to original, I discovered I preferred this one to the original. Can be served right away or chilled firm.
Baked Brie Recipes
Bruschetta Recipes
Chicken Wing Recipes
Crab Cake Recipes
Deviled Egg Recipes
Fruit Dip Recipes
Guacamole Recipes
Hummus Recipes
Jalapeno Popper Recipes
Meatball Appetizers
Nacho Recipes
Salsa Recipes
Stuffed Mushroom Recipes
Bread Recipes
Bread Recipes
See All Bread Recipes
8 Spoon Bread Recipes That Turn Corn Into Comfort
8 Spoon Bread Recipes That Turn Corn Into Comfort
Spoon bread is comfort food perfection — it's irresistibly soft, moist, and carbohydrate-laden enough to elicit a nice warm nap. It stands at a crossroads between cornbread and casserole: soft yet gritty, subliminally salty and sweet. Best known a Southern side (and possibly Native American in origin), spoon bread is gaining popularity at holiday feasts. These spoon bread recipes will be equally appreciated with a bowl of chili on a cold day or on a holiday table spread.
Banana Bread Recipes
Biscuit Recipes
Bread Machine Recipes
Cornbread Recipes
Doughnut Recipes
Muffin Recipes
Pumpkin Bread Recipes
Quick Bread Recipes
Sourdough Bread Recipes
Yeast Bread Recipes
Zucchini Bread Recipes
Dessert Recipes
Dessert Recipes
See All Dessert Recipes
10 Ways to Use Strawberry Cake Mix
10 Ways to Use Strawberry Cake Mix
There are many different ways to use strawberry cake mix that go beyond the instructions on the back of the box. These creative recipes transform strawberry cake mix into brownies, cupcakes, cookies, and more, each with a stunning pink hue that's signature to strawberry cake. Plus, using cake mix means it couldn't be easier to get these desserts on the table.
Baking Tips and Techniques
Cake Recipes
Carrot Cake Recipes
Cheesecake Recipes
Chocolate Cake Recipes
Cookie Recipes
Cupcake Recipes
Frosting and Icing Recipes
Ice Cream Recipes
Peach Cobbler Recipes
Pie Recipes
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Recipes
Pound Cake Recipes
Sugar-Free Dessert Recipes
Sweet Spot
Drink Recipes
Drink Recipes
See All Drink Recipes
10 Kale Smoothie Recipes That Pack a Powerfully Healthy Punch
10 Kale Smoothie Recipes That Pack a Powerfully Healthy Punch
Looking for a green smoothie that's as delicious as it is nutritious? You've come to the right place! Whether you're looking for an easy idea to make with just a few ingredients or something a bit more complex, you'll find immune-boosting drinks full of healthy vitamins and nutrients in this collection of our best kale smoothie recipes.
Bloody Mary Recipes
Cocktail Recipes
Coffee Drink Recipes
Jell-o Shot Recipes
Margarita Recipes
Martini Recipes
Punch Recipes
Sangria Recipes
Smoothie Recipes
Cocktail Tips and Techniques
Main Dishes
Main Dishes
See All Main Dishes
14 Great Ways to Make Shrimp Scampi
14 Great Ways to Make Shrimp Scampi
Beef Stroganoff Recipes
Casserole Recipes
Enchilada Recipes
Macaroni and Cheese Recipes
Pork Chop Recipes
Shepherd's Pie Recipes
Shrimp Scampi Recipes
Salad Recipes
Salad Recipes
See All Salad Recipes
17 Fresh Coleslaw Ideas for Crunchtastic Summer Meals
17 Fresh Coleslaw Ideas for Crunchtastic Summer Meals
Chicken Salad Recipes
Coleslaw Recipes
Cucumber Salad Recipes
Egg Salad Recipes
Fruit Salad Recipes
Pasta Salad Recipes
Potato Salad Recipes
Spinach Salad Recipes
Tuna Salad Recipes
Side Dish Recipes
Side Dish Recipes
See All Side Dish Recipes
17 Coconut Rice Side Dishes That Are Perfect Partners for Spicy Foods
17 Coconut Rice Side Dishes That Are Perfect Partners for Spicy Foods
Baked Bean Recipes
Broccoli Side Dish Recipes
Mashed Potato Recipes
Pasta Sauce Recipes
Potato Side Dish Recipes
Rice Side Dish Recipes
Salad Dressing Recipes
Scalloped Potato Recipes
Vegetable Side Dish Recipes
Soup, Stew & Chili Recipes
Soup, Stew & Chili Recipes
See All Soup, Stew & Chili Recipes
What's the Difference Between Gumbo and Jambalaya?
What's the Difference Between Gumbo and Jambalaya?
It mostly boils down to rice.
Beef Stew Recipes
Cabbage Soup Recipes
Chicken and Dumpling Recipes
Chili Recipes
Corn Chowder Recipes
Gumbo Recipes
Jambalaya Recipes
Potato Soup Recipes
Taco Soup Recipes
Tomato Soup Recipes
More Soup Recipes
More Stew Recipes
Cooking Style
Cooking Style
See All Cooking Style
10 Cauliflower Recipes For the Instant Pot
10 Cauliflower Recipes For the Instant Pot
Your trusty Instant Pot (or other multi-functional pressure cooker) is the key to these quick, easy, and absolutely delicious cauliflower recipes. Whether you're in the mood for a simple side dish, a satisfying soup or stew, or a veggie-packed dinner that'll please everyone at your table, you'll find a new go-to in this collection of our best Instant Pot cauliflower recipes.
5 Ingredient Recipes
Air Fryer Recipes
BBQ & Grilling Recipes
Cooking for Two
Family Dinner Recipes
Instant Pot Recipes
Kid-Friendly Recipes
Leftover Recipes
Make-Ahead Recipes
Quick & Easy Recipes
Slow Cooker Recipes
Vegan Recipes
Vegetarian Recipes
Diet & Healthy Recipes
Diet & Healthy Recipes
See All Diet & Healthy Recipes
5 Breakfast Foods People With Diabetes Should Eat Regularly
5 Breakfast Foods People With Diabetes Should Eat Regularly
If you're watching your blood sugar and carb intake, start your day off with these heart-healthy, diabetes-friendly breakfast foods.
Well Fed
Diabetic Recipes
Gluten-Free Recipes
Keto Recipes
Low Calorie Recipes
Low Carb Recipes
Low Cholesterol Recipes
Low Fat Recipes
Low Sodium Recipes
Mediterranean Diet Recipes
Whole30 Recipes
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
20 Easter Baking Ideas To Try This Year
20 Easter Baking Ideas To Try This Year
If you're looking for a project, there's no shortage of sweet treats to bake on Easter weekend. Kick off the weekend with traditional hot cross buns on Good Friday, then bake a sweet pull-apart bread for Sunday brunch, and end the Easter celebration with a festive lamb or bunny cake. Whether you're a baking novice or pro, this collection of Easter baking recipes has all the inspiration you need this holiday.
Holiday Planning
Cocktail Hour
Good Times, Good Food
New Year's Recipes
Recipes for Super Bowl(R)
Valentines's Day Recipes
Mardi Gras Recipes
St. Patrick's Day Recipes
Easter Recipes
Cinco de Mayo Recipes
Mother's Day Recipes
4th of July Recipes
Halloween Recipes
Thanksgiving Recipes
Christmas Recipes
World Cuisine
World Cuisine
See All World Cuisine
35 Quick and Easy Chinese Dinners You Can Make at Home
35 Quick and Easy Chinese Dinners You Can Make at Home
Chinese Recipes
Filipino Recipes
German Recipes
Greek Recipes
Indian Recipes
Italian Recipes
Japanese Recipes
Mexican Recipes
Russian Recipes
Spanish Recipes
Thai Recipes
Global Kitchen
Kitchen Tips
Kitchen Tips
See All Kitchen Tips
The 5 Best Cornstarch Substitutes for Cooking and Baking
The 5 Best Cornstarch Substitutes for Cooking and Baking
If you're out of cornstarch, check your pantry for one of these substitutes.
All About Ingredients
Baking
Buying
Cleaning
Recipe Conversion and Scaling
Decorating Cakes, Cookies and Other Desserts
Food Handling and Safety
Gardening
Grilling and Other Outdoor Cooking
How To
Meal Planning and Menus
Ingredient Substitutions
Kitchen Tools and Techniques
You Can Cook That
Allrecipes Magazine Recipes
Food Wishes with Chef John
Homemade Podcast
Trusted Brands
Food News and Trends
Food News and Trends
See All Food News and Trends
Do Microfiber Cloths Actually Work?
Do Microfiber Cloths Actually Work?
Get to know the magic of microfiber.
Cooks to Follow
Gift Guides
Product Reviews and Buying Guides
Recalls
About Us
Profile Menu
Get Allrecipes Magazine
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
Newsletters
Help
this link opens in a new tab
More
Shopping List
Ask the Community
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
My Profile
Saved Items & Collections
Help
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
More
Shopping List
Ask the Community
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Home
Recipes
Main Dishes
Pizza Recipes
Quiz: What Do Your Pizza Favorites Say About You?
Share
Quiz: What Do Your Pizza Favorites Say About You?
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Allrecipes
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.allrecipes.com
Close
Sign in
Close this dialog window
View image
Quiz: What Do Your Pizza Favorites Say About You?
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.