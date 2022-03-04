Pitching Guidelines
Allrecipes reaches an audience of more than 50 million monthly users and more than six million fans through its social media channels. We're always looking for new writers to join our team of contributors.
If you haven't worked with us before, please familiarize yourself with Allrecipes to get a sense of the topics we cover and make sure your idea is a good fit. Review our pitching guidelines and topic areas, below.
What We Cover
The foundation of Allrecipes is our community of home cooks, who, together with the Allrecipes editorial team, provide the tools and experiences that inspire our readers to discover and share the joy of cooking.
Our audience craves trusted recipes; information about cooking trends; entertaining ideas; everyday and holiday meal solutions; practical cooking tips; and budgeting and shopping advice.
Allrecipes' "voice" is approachable, supportive, down-to-earth, fun, and knowledgeable.
Pitches should reflect Allrecipes as a site where you can get trusted advice that you are excited to use. Allrecipes content should be fun, empowering, authentic, and reliable.
Some of the content areas we focus on include:
- Helpful cooking how-tos, hacks, and tricks
- Trends in ingredients, social media, recipe styles, and more
- Food facts or curiosity content
- Dinner ideas and solutions
- Quick and easy meals using easy-to-find and on-hand ingredients
- Inspiration for entertaining at holidays or just because
- Grocery shopping know-how, from budgeting to fun facts about regional stores
- Food and restaurant nostalgia
- Personalized food guidance, including cooking for beginners, singles, and empty nesters
- Ingredient-focused stories, from explainers to substitution ideas
- Personal stories centered around food, family traditions, and celebrations
A note about our recipes: The recipes at Allrecipes are created by our community of home cooks and can either be saved as private or submitted for Kitchen Approved consideration. This means each recipe is evaluated by our team of recipe editors to ensure originality and reliability and edited to Allrecipes style. We do not pay for freelance recipes.
How to Pitch Allrecipes Editors
When you are ready to pitch your idea, fill out this form. Please note that it may take up to a month to get a response from an editor. Editors only reach out if they want to accept a response. They do not provide feedback on unaccepted pitches.
Your pitch should include:
- The perspective, need, problem, or timeliness factor you're addressing; Why should we cover this now? What is at stake? Why is this important for the Allrecipes audience?
- Do you have any data and insights to back up your story?
- A head and deck that introduce the idea
- A compelling stat or quote that makes me care about this issue
- Propose an expert (or two) who can give contextualization to this subject, if needed
- What is the packaging? (Our main content types are articles, galleries, and longform articles.)
Share a bit about your experience: What other publications do you write for? What story topics interest you most? Even if your idea doesn't "hit," if your pitch is well-packaged (specifically for Allrecipes) and written in a compelling way, we'll be impressed — and likely to keep you in mind for future assignments.
A Helpful Hint
Before you pitch, search our site. Do we have pieces on this topic or content already? (On Google, you can search "site:allrecipes.com" plus a few keywords to see what we have.) If so, consider refining your pitch to differentiate what you are proposing from what we already have.