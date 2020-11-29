These Personalized Cutting Boards, Dishes, and Linens Preserve Recipes (and Make Meaningful Holiday Gifts)
Family recipes become more and more special over the years. For starters, the smells and tastes of cooking these cherished dishes take you back in time. But reading a loved one's handwriting on a recipe card or cookbook page evokes even more. It's the sense that you're cooking together. And no matter how the recipe came into your hands, you feel as if they jotted it down just for you.
That said, it's up to you to preserve their handed-down dishes for your relatives and future generations. And we can't think of a better way to memorialize these recipes than engraving or printing them on cutting boards, spoon rests, tea towels, aprons, and more. While we can vouch for all of these keepsake-worthy kitchen goods, we consider recipe-engraved cutting boards the best of the best.
Made of durable wood, cutting boards will last a long time with proper care. In fact, these boards can take on the role of snack boards if someone doesn't feel right about nicking Grandma's perfect cursive with a knife. But keeping these boards pristine isn't the point. You want to use them! And like family recipes, personalized cutting boards will mean even more to your family as you hand them down the line, scratches and all. A little wear over time shows that it's been well loved.
You can find personalized gifts from experienced Etsy makers who replicate recipes in all their glory. Just have your recipe scanned and ready so you can upload it when you place your order. And don't wait to order. Not only do sellers need time to make your product but these small business may have limits on the number of orders they can take.
12 Personalized Recipe Gifts for 2021
Related Items
Bamboo Cutting Board
Buy it: Handwritten Recipe Gift Engraved onto Cutting Board, starting at $30; etsy.com
Walnut Cutting Board
Buy it: Handwritten Recipe Cutting Board, starting at $35; etsy.com
Maple Cutting Board
Buy it: Recipe Cutting Board, starting at $45; etsy.com
Cherry Cutting Board
Buy it: Recipe Cutting Board, starting at $48; etsy.com
Ceramic Oval Plate
Buy it: The Giving Plate, starting at $70; etsy.com
Ceramic Appetizer Platter
Buy it: Ceramic Appetizer Platter with Handwritten Recipe, $100; etsy.com
Pyrex Glass Dish
Buy it: Engraved 9x13 Pyrex, $70; etsy.com
Cotton Tea Towel
Buy it: Recipe Tea Towel, $31; etsy.com
Microfiber Polyester and Terry Cotton Kitchen Towel
Buy it: Custom Printed Kitchen Towel, $15; etsy.com
Cotton Apron
Buy it: Personalized Apron Handwritten Recipe Gift, $38; etsy.com
Ceramic Spoon Rest
Buy it: Custom Spoon Rest, $55; etsy.com
Ceramic Casserole Dish
Buy it: Personalized Casserole Pan, $145; etsy.com