The Best Seafood to Buy Online in 2022
Shopping for seafood is easier than ever thanks to the growing number of seafood companies and online grocery retailers that ship it right to your door. Not to mention, you can find an even better selection of seafood online than at your supermarket. The Internet offers you not only variety but also the ability to choose seafood based on factors like cost, quality, and sustainability. Here are the best companies to order fresh and frozen seafood from.
- Best Overall: Blue Circle
- Best for Sustainably Farmed: Kvarøy Arctic
- Best for Wild Caught: Salmon Sisters
- Best for Domestically Sourced: Sea to Table
- Best for Subscriptions: Wild Alaskan Company
- Best for Value: Thrive Market
- Best for Variety: Fulton Fish Market
- Best for Sushi Grade: Honolulu Fish Company
- Best for Lobster: Luke's Lobster
- Best for Shellfish: Taylor Shellfish Farms
- Best for Scallops: Downeast Dayboat
What to Know About Buying Seafood Online
Freshness
Buying seafood from the supermarket seafood counter may seem like the best, freshest option. Yet, seafood labeled "fresh" at the supermarket often arrives frozen due to shipping and the number of middlemen it has to go through to get there.
Opt for companies that flash-freeze seafood, which means harvesting and freezing it on the boat while it's still on the water. This seafood remains frozen till you thaw it. Compare this to the supermarket thawing frozen seafood to display at the counter, plus the time it may sit in your refrigerator. Some companies even ship seafood fresh, before it's ever frozen.
Sourcing
Seafood fraud occurs along the supply chain and presents a problem for the seafood industry and shoppers alike. This mainly involves mislabeling a species of fish as one that's more in demand to make a greater profit.
Seafood fraud can also involve mislabeling seafood's country of origin to bypass fees and regulations or to sell illegally-caught seafood. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found that fish are mislabeled 15 percent of the time, according to a 2018 report.
By ordering seafood online, you can stick to reputable companies that provide transparent information on where their seafood, including where it comes from and whether it's farmed or wild-caught. To verify that a product actually matches what's on the label, some companies even enlist seafood auditors, such as Trace Register and Food Alliance, to follow their fish and shellfish along the supply chain.
Sustainability
Sustainable seafood refers to fish and shellfish that are farmed or caught in the wild without depleting the species or compromising the ecosystem. For example, sustainable fisheries may catch with traditional pole and line techniques to keep other marine life out of nets. Sustainably-minded companies take measures to prevent overfishing, preserve fish habitats, and give species time to repopulate.
The U.S. demands strict sustainability standards for commercial fishing, which is a good reason to choose domestically-sourced fish. That said, you'll find plenty of sustainable fish imported from other countries, such as Norway.
Cost
The species of seafood, the company's distribution model, and shipping all factor into the cost of ordering seafood online. You can certainly spend less online than you would in a supermarket for seafood of the same caliber, but scoring better deals likely means buying in bulk. If you don't have the freezer space or don't want to splurge on a bulk order, consider splitting shipments with friends.
Ordering seafood online, you have the choice between one-time orders and subscriptions. Many companies offer both options, plus the perk of a 5- to 10-percent discount on subscriptions. Subscriptions and bulk orders can both save you money, especially if you spend enough to get free shipping.
Shipping
Ordering directly from a company can save you the overhead costs of buying it from a grocery store, but you could easily spend more on an online order with shipping factored in. Shipping contributes the most to the cost of buying seafood online. It's standard for companies to set a minimum price for orders to mitigate the cost, while many offer free shipping for orders over a certain amount.
Best Places to Buy Seafood Online
Best Overall: Blue Circle
Whether you're looking for farm-raised or wild-caught seafood, Blue Circle checks all the boxes. The company partners with farms and fisheries around the world that meet its high standards for quality and sustainability, and third-party auditors ensure that you're buying exactly what's advertised. Its fish and shrimp contain no harmful pesticides, antibiotics, growth hormones, nitrates, or artificial dyes. And with products that include kid-friendly salmon patties shaped like fish, you can feel good about feeding your family this brand.
Convenience also factors in. Sold at Target, Whole Foods, and regional grocery chains, Blue Circle can arrive at your door in hours with the help of a grocery delivery service. You can also order online directly from the company. Subscribing to any of your favorites saves you 10 percent on every shipment. Orders over $99 ship free.
Best for Sustainably Farmed: Kvarøy Arctic
Kvarøy Arctic offers bundles of frozen salmon fillets, smoked salmon, salmon burgers, and salmon hot dogs that will wow even the staunchest red-meat eaters. Moreover, one salmon hot dog packs in enough omega-3s to meet the average person's weekly recommended amount. That's because Kvarøy Arctic's salmon eat non-GMO feed high in DHA omega-3s, which gives the fish more omega-3 fatty acids per serving than typical farm-raised salmon.
A pioneer in sustainable fish farming, the company keeps its salmon pens pristine with laser technology to replace the need for pesticides and antibiotics. In fact, Kvarøy Arctic ranks on Fast Company's 2022 list of the World's Most Innovative Companies. And thanks to Amazon Prime, getting a box of top-tier Norwegian salmon delivered to your home takes just a few clicks.
Best for Wild Caught: Salmon Sisters
Salmon Sisters ships its boxes of flash-frozen, vacuum-sealed wild sockeye salmon or wild Pacific cod ships directly from Alaska. Sisters Emma and Claire grew up in an Alaskan fishing family and co-founded their aptly-named small business in 2012, having worked on commercial fishing boats since they were young. A champion of responsible fishing, Salmon Sisters employs fishing families to catch its salmon and a local longline fishing company (longline meaning one hook to one fish) to catch its cod.
For a whopping 40 to 45 servings of frozen seafood (amounting to a cubic foot of freezer space) choose between the Wild Alaska Sockeye Salmon Box ($239.20) and the Wild Alaska Pacific Cod Box ($215.20). The cost of shipping varies depending on your location.
Best for Domestically Sourced: Sea to Table
Sea to Table sources its wild-caught seafood from American fisheries that sail the waters of the Pacific, the Atlantic, and the Gulf of Mexico. Each individual pack of seafood comes with a sticker that tells you where fishermen caught it and which catch method they used. Whether you're in the market for staples (think cod, salmon, shrimp, and scallops) or fish you won't find everywhere, such as Gulf of Maine Redfish and Atlantic Winter Skate, you'll find plenty of variety in Sea to Table's combination boxes and single packs.
Not to mention, Sea to Table is so confident in the quality of its seafood that it will replace or refund any item within 30 days if you're not totally satisfied. Pricing starts at $16.90 for two 6-oz. servings and $121 for combo boxes. Orders over $98 ship free.
Best for Subscriptions: Wild Alaskan Company
Wild Alaska Company specializes in subscription boxes of wild-caught seafood, containing either 12 or 24 individually-sealed servings of salmon, white fish, or both. This sustainably-minded company harvests all of its seafood from Alaska and the Pacific Northwest, flash-freezing fillets for extra freshness. Plus, its fish are free of antibiotics and artificial dyes.
Boxes of 12 servings cost $145 and 24-serving boxes cost $252. Boxes ship free between every month and every two months depending on your needs, with the option to skip a delivery or cancel anytime. Wild Alaska Company also offers specials based on seasonality, and you can add these smaller packs of seafood to your subscription order before it ships. These include red king crab, spot prawns, and cold-smoked sockeye salmon.
Best for Variety: Fulton Fish Market
Up to two million pounds of seafood arrive at Fulton Fish Market in New York City every day. The largest seafood wholesaler in the United States, it offers an incredible variety that includes specialties like squid and sea urchin. You can browse its online store by species or cut, such as whole fish, butterflied, fillets, and steaks. Its seafood bundles (fresh or frozen) contain enough portions to feed a family or small dinner party.
Fulton Fish Market provides detailed information on all of its seafood, including nutritional information, country of origin, seasonality, approximate dimensions, and how it's prepared (example: head off, tail on). It also takes the guesswork out of when your package will arrive, as you select a date before you place your order. Note that orders must total to a minimum of $75, not including shipping. Shipping rates and the minimum order total for free shipping vary by region. Subscription orders ship free.
Best for Value: Thrive Market
Thrive Market describes itself as "Whole Foods meets Costco prices," and the online health food store's deals extend to its frozen seafood. Thrive Market sources its seafood from MSC-certified fisheries, which the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) approves based on the sustainability of their fish stocks, their impact on the environment, and how well their management follows and adapts to industry standards.
Thrive Market's private label selection ranges from wild-caught Atlantic pollock ($15 for 1.5 lbs.) to wild-caught Alaskan halibut ($50 for 1.5 lbs.) to its 7.5 lbs. Sustainable Seafood Sampler at $158. Choose the auto-ship option for 30 percent off your first shipment and 5 percent off subsequent orders. The minimum total to order frozen food is $50, while orders over $98 ship free. That said, Thrive Market sells a ton of frozen food products, from meat to pre-made meals, any of which will contribute to your total.
Best for Sushi Grade: Honolulu Fish Company
With 14 species to choose from, Honolulu Fish Company boasts the country's largest selection of sashimi-grade fish that you can order directly to your door. Sashimi experts handpick fish for customers every day, narrowing the pool to hook-caught fish for freshness, quality, and minimal impact on their habitats. Finally, Honolulu Fish Company removes the skin and the trim from its fillets (except for salmon) for easy preparation at home — and at top restaurants around the U.S.
While you won't find seafood under $100, the company offers a 10 percent discount on subscriptions and free shipping on all orders. With sashimi, freshness is critical. Once your package ships from Hawaii, it will arrive in just 24 to 48 hours.
Best for Lobster: Luke's Lobster
Lobster meat may be notoriously expensive, but Maine-based Luke's Lobster gives you what you pay for. Sustainably caught and harvested, Luke's crustaceans can be traced from docks off the coast of Maine and Canada to your table for full transparency. Not to mention the freshness factor: Luke's live lobsters start at $110 for a pair (including shipping) and ship overnight.
If you prefer prepared meat, Luke's also sells flash-frozen lobster tails and claws. Lobster roll kits start at $115 for four servings of flash-frozen claw and knuckle meat, plus New England-style buns and seasoning. Orders of $150 or more ship free, while a flat rate applies to orders below this amount. For same-day convenience, you can order select Luke's products from most Whole Foods stores and several regional grocery chains with a grocery delivery service.
Best for Shellfish: Taylor Shellfish Farms
Five generations of shellfish farming off the Puget Sound (an inlet of the Pacific Ocean) have cemented Taylor Shellfish Farms as a staple in Washington state. The company not only operates local markets and oyster bars but also ships fresh and frozen shellfish nationwide, including oysters, clams, mussels, and geoduck. Committed to clean habitats and healthy shellfish, it has third-party auditors certify that all of its products meet rigorous conservation standards.
Orders of $150 or more ship free; other orders cost $40. Orders placed Monday or Tuesday before noon ship the next day, or you can choose a delivery date during checkout.
Best for Scallops: Downeast Dayboat
Downeast Dayboat ships scallops so fresh that they aren't even caught until you order them. The company works alongside local fishermen to retrieve bay scallops from the waters south of Maine within hours, expediting them to your door in one to two days. For comparison, almost all scallops caught in the U.S. are packed in cloth bags under ice and remain on "trip boats" for several days before harvesting.
As Downeast Dayboat only ships fresh scallops, you can only order them during the winter months when they're in season. The company suggests ordering fresh scallops in bulk and freezing extras. A bulk order of 4 lbs. costs $175.00, while a 1 lb. pack costs $46. Orders over $350 ship free. Order by Sunday night to receive scallops the same week, or schedule an order in advance.
Related:
- The Best Sites to Shop for Groceries Online
- The Best Grocery Delivery Services
- Browse our collection of Seafood Recipes.