30+ Essential Gifts for Their First Grown-Up Kitchen

New home, who's this?
By Mary Claire Lagroue
Updated November 03, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Moving into a grown-up home for the first time means bringing along home goods fit for the milestone (like stainless steel flatware instead of random plastic) and ditching belongings that, well, belong in a dorm.

But "adulting" means more than replacing red solo cups with actual wine glasses. The time has come to invest in staples like cookware, linens, and a food processor. Help your favorite young adults assimilate into the world of renter's insurance and HOA fees with gifts they could use right about now.

Great Kitchen Gifts for First Homes in 2021

Credit: Pottery Barn

Set in Stoneware

Glazed stone-white dinnerware strikes a balance between classic design and on-trend minimalism. This 12-piece set includes four of all the first kitchen basics: dinner plates, salad plates, and cereal bowls. 

Buy It: Finn Stoneware 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, $79; potterybarn.com

Credit: Amazon

Drinks on Me

Perfect for small kitchens, these sturdy, stackable glasses will keep them hydrated — or at least drinking something

Buy it: Bormioli Rocco Rock Bar Stackable Beverage Glasses, Set of 6, $17.99; amazon.com

Credit: Made In

Made to Order

A professional chef helped design these top-notch, editor-praised sheet pans, but you wouldn't know it from their price. Made In sells directly to consumers, eliminating the extra cost of going through a retailer.

Buy It: Made In Sheet Pan, $19-25; madeincookware.com

Credit: Crate & Barrel

Bake It Off

This three-piece stoneware bakeware set has a sleek, Scandinavian-like feel. Complete with bamboo lids, these dishes are also practical for meal-prep sessions, keeping just-baked cinnamon rolls warm, and transporting baked pasta to parties. 

Buy It: Baking Dishes with Bamboo Lids, Set of 3, $49.95; crateandbarrel.com

Credit: Amazon

Make Cooking Look Cool

From Elizabeth Van Lierde, aka the "Millennial Martha Stewart" and the blogger behind the College Housewife, Everyday Entertaining offers plenty of inspiration for party food, cocktails, and hosting like a pro.

Buy it: Everyday Entertaining: 110+ Recipes for Going All Out When You're Staying In, $20; Amazon

Credit: Amazon

In an Instant

A true game changer, the Instant Pot Duo doesn't just cook food up to 70 percent faster. It's also programmed with settings for sous vide, baking, and preparing everything from rice to ribs.

Buy it: Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $89; amazon.com

Credit: Uncommon Goods

There's a Map for That

A serving tray will equip them to entertain in their new home, and this one comes customized with a map of someplace special to them, whether it's their hometown, college town, favorite vacation spot, or new neighborhood.

Buy It: Custom Map Serving Tray, $65; uncommongoods.com

Credit: World Market

Lovely Linens

Machine-washable table linens are a must. Classic, French-inspired stripes make these cotton napkins fit for dinner parties. 

Buy It: Black Villa Stripe Napkins, Set Of 4, $7.96; worldmarket.com

Related Links
Credit: Target

Hold Your Own

This cotton chambray oven mitt is easy on the eyes and the hands.

Buy It: Cotton Chambray Oven Mitt Blue - Project 62, $6; target.com

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

As Spoon As Possible

Mason Cash's six-piece set of wooden kitchen utensils features a baker's spoon, slotted spoon, slotted turner, balloon whisk, pastry brush, and spatula. What's more, it comes with silicone attachments for a jar scraper and reamer to make it extra useful.   

Buy It: Mason Cash Innovative 3-Piece Kitchen Utensil Set, $28.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

Credit: Amazon

Signed, Sealed, Delivered

This set of 10 glass containers and 10 BPA-free plastic lids will cover all their food storage needs. The lids lock to prevent spills and keep food fresh, and the entire set is safe for the dishwasher, fridge, freezer, and microwave.

Buy it: Amazon Basics Glass Locking Lids Food Storage Containers, 20-Piece Set, $32.99; amazon.com

Credit: Cost Plus World Market

Rest Assured

Another multitasker from Mason Cash, this glazed stoneware spoon rest includes measurement conversions to save cooks the trouble of googling the answer, again.

Buy It: Mason Cash Innovative Kitchen Spoon Rest, $4.98; worldmarket.com

Credit: Uncommon Goods

Home Sewn

Your gift recipient can proudly rep their home state with these colorful dish towels, each illustrated with landmarks, local traditions, hometown heroes, and more. 

Buy It: State Dish Towel, $23; uncommongoods.com

Credit: Casamia

Host With the Most

They may not be ready to host a dinner party just yet, but this set will prime them to serve drinks and appetizers like a pro. It comes with tomato and pepper serving trays (perfect for crudités), a charcuterie board made of wood and marble, cheese markers, a cheese knife, and cocktail napkins. 

Buy It: Crudités & Charcuterie, $75; getcasamia.com

Credit: Anolon

Fried and True

Made from hard-anodized aluminum and a PFOA-free coating, the Anolon Advanced Home Hard-Anodized Nonstick Skillet will come in clutch for everything from pan-fried fish to pancakes. In fact, our product tester named it the "Best Overall" nonstick skillet. 

Buy It: Anolon Advanced Home Hard-Anodized Nonstick Skillet 10.25-inch, $59.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

Credit: Cost Plus World Market

Good, Clean, Fun

Orange, yellow, and black stripes outline the waffled texture of these absorbent cotton dishcloths. Who would reach for paper towels over this eco-conscious alternative?

Buy It: Waffle Weave Dishcloths, 3 Count, $9.99; worldmarket.com

Credit: Mercer Culinary

The Slice Is Right

One good chef's knife — like this affordable, durable 8-inch knife from Mercer Culinary — can replace an entire block for the home cook.

Buy It: Mercer Culinary Renaissance 8-Inch Forged Chef's Knife, $54.95; amazon.com

Credit: John Boos

Cut Above the Rest

This gorgeous maple cutting board from John Boos won our product tester's vote for "Best Wooden Cutting Board" thanks to its sturdiness, stature, and juice groove. It reverses to a flat surface, meaning it can even double as a cheese board or serving platter.

Buy It: John Boos Reversible Maple Wood Cutting Board with Juice Groove, $89.95; amazon.com

Credit: Great Jones

Double Dutch

A practical heirloom? Yes, please. Our product tester dubbed this Great Jones enameled cast-iron beauty the "Best Oval Dutch Oven" for its quality, price, and design. (It comes in seven stylish matte colors.) At six quarts, it can cook anything from an entire chicken to a batch of cinnamon rolls.

Buy It: The Dutchess, $160; greatjones.com

Credit: West Elm

Gift Bags

A set of four reusable bags from Stasher will come in handy time and again. Made from non-toxic, food-safe silicone, these bags can go in the freezer, microwave, and dishwasher.

Buy It: Stasher Reusable Sandwich Bags, Set of 4, $48; westelm.com

Credit: Showfields

In-can-ito

Made with real ingredients and 80-90% less sugar than traditional mixers, AVEC's sparkling beverages come in five unique flavors that mix well with company and any spirit. A festive housewarming gift, the AVEC Sampler packs in 15 cans.

Buy it: The Sampler, Pack of 15, $45; showfields.com

Credit: Amazon

The Perfect Pan

Fact: Every home cook needs a cast iron skillet. Lodge's skillets have a well-deserved reputation for durability, heating food evenly, and releasing food without it sticking.

Buy it: Lodge 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $17.90; amazon.com

Credit: Pottery Barn

To the Letter

We consider this top-rated design the best coffee mug to gift. Each of these 26 sturdy stoneware mugs features a letter in a modern typeface — a safe bet no matter your gift recipient's taste.

Buy It: Monogram Mug, $10; potterybarn.com

Credit: Amazon

Smooth Move

Easy to use and easy to clean a NutriBullet countertop blender will help them maintain healthy habits in their first grown-up place. It also comes with a smoothie recipe book for inspiration.

Buy it: NutriBullet NBR-0601 Nutrient Extractor, $50; amazon.com

Credit: Uncommon Goods

Hanging Out

Bottle magnet strips will help keep their fridge organized because, hey, it's probably stocked with beer anyway. 

Buy It: BottleLoft, $30; uncommongoods.com

Credit: Crate & Barrel

Glass Half Full

Use these simple, stackable glasses for wine, ice cream, condiments, water, whatever.

Buy It: Bodega 7 oz. Glasses (Set of 12), $19.95; crateandbarrel.com

Credit: Urban Outfitters

Placemat Perfect

These stone-washed linen placemats will  protect their table and look effortlessly cool doing it, thanks to their naturally wrinkled texture and modern muted hues. 

Buy It: Magic Linen Placemats (Set of 2), $19; urbanoutfitters.com

Credit: West Elm

Bowled Over

Gift them one of these colorful, abstract bowls (or a mismatched set!) for tossing salads, mixing batters, and serving chips.

Buy It: Hand-Painted Pattern Pop Bowls - Large, $16.50; westelm.com

Credit: Amazon

Spice World

They may not own 20 kinds of spices yet, but this spice rack and clear glass spice jars will help keep their collection organized from the start. 

Buy it: Amazon Basics 20-Jar Spice Organizer Rack, $31.99; amazon.com

Credit: Hamilton Beach

Slice and Dice

Chopping veggies, shredding cheese, and pureeing sauces becomes much, much easier with this 8-cup food processor.

Buy It: Hamilton Beach Food Processor, Slicer and Vegetable Chopper with Compact Storage, $40; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Whiskey Business

Contribute to their grown-up home bar with a nice (but affordable) set of crystal whiskey glasses. 

Buy it: LUXU Whiskey Glasses, Set of 4, $16.69; amazon.com

Credit: Hamilton Beach

Slow and Steady

This Hamilton Beach slow cooker holds six quarts, which translates to a six-pound chicken, a whopping 24 cups of soup, and a lot of leftovers. Affordable and reliable, it came in second in our list of The 12 Best Slow Cookers to Buy in 2021

Buy It: Hamilton Beach Set & Forget Programmable Slow Cooker, $50; amazon.com

More Great Gift Ideas:

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com