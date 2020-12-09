Ina Garten Says These Three Essential Kitchen Tools Will Make You a More Confident Cook

She goes on to explain how she uses it so she knows the oven's temperature and can be a more informed cook: "Every single time I turn on the oven, I put a thermometer in to see what the actual oven temperature is. And it doesn't take five minutes to get there. An oven guy explained to me once that most ovens, if you set it at 350 [degrees Fahrenheit], the temperature goes all the way to 400 and then back to 300, and then it goes to 375. And then it goes to 325. And after about 15 or 20 minutes it settles at 350," Garten says.