Did You Know What You Bake on Impacts Your Bake?

Baking is all fun and games until it's time to clean up after yourself. If you're anything like me, the dishes accumulating in the sink look like they're about to spill over, there's flour everywhere, and it basically looks like a Tasmanian devil ran through the kitchen.

Naturally, anything that can make cleaning up a little bit easier sounds appealing. But before you add those silicone baking mats to your shopping cart, you should know that what you bake on can actually impact how your bake turns out.

We know that the color and style of your baking sheet can impact your bake, but the material that you bake on also can also have an impact. There's a difference between baking on a silicone baking mat, parchment paper, and just a naked baking sheet.

To find out which method is the best, we put the three to the test using our Best Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe — as most of us most commonly use our baking sheets for cookies. Here's what we discovered.

Plain Baking Sheet

We took what we learned about the baking sheet material and chose the best baking sheet for the job: the textured sheet. This baking sheet is made with some type of steel (typically aluminum or carbon), has a non-stick coating, and the textured material promotes even baking.

For this test, we used OXO's Non-Stick Pro Sheet Pan.

In this case, the cookies require five extra minutes of baking, but they come out essentially perfect. They're evenly browned, crispy on the outside, and light and gooey in the middle. Plus, they rise nicely and don't deflate when they come out of the oven.

Silicone Baking Mat

Silicone baking mats are really nice if you want a non-stick surface and easy clean-up. Just slap the mat on the baking sheet, bake, then easily remove the mat and wash it when you're done. That way there's no baked-on chocolate or sugar, or burnt spots on your baking sheet that you have to scrub off.

For this test, we used OXO's Silicone Baking Mat.

The cookies required six extra minutes of baking time. They baked very unevenly, which is unfortunate because the textured baking sheet gives nice airflow but because it was covered with the mat, the air couldn't get to the cookies. Some of them were deflated and flat while others rose perfectly.

Overall, the cookies were quite crispy on the bottom because we had to wait extra time for the tops to finish cooking. However, when we bit into them, they still had a chewy middle — but with more crispness overall because the cookies were flatter in general.

Parchment Paper

Lining your baking sheets with parchment paper is a classic method. It makes clean-up extra easy and creates a non-stick surface on your baking sheet (if your sheet isn't already non-stick).

For this test, we used a generic, store-brand parchment paper.

The cookies required five extra minutes of baking time. While we had to wait the extra time for the bottoms to brown, the tops were getting increasingly crispier. In the end, the whole cookie turned out a bit crispier and more browned than we would have liked. However, the cookies still had a chewy and gooey center, so the browning didn't take away from the texture.

The one unexpected downside was that the cookies slightly stuck to the parchment. Not to the point where we lost pieces of cookie, but this was the only method that stuck even a little bit.

The Winning Method

The clear winner of the three methods is the plain baking sheet. This might be a different story if your baking sheet isn't non-stick, but a majority of the ones on the market today do have a non-stick coating. Sure, clean-up may be a little more laborious, but what's one more dish to wash when it means you get the perfect cookies every time?

If you really want to ensure easy clean-up by lining your baking sheet with something, we'd recommend parchment paper over a silicone baking mat. Unlike the silicone mat, the parchment paper led to an even bake and a crisp cookie with a chewy center.