The 15 Best Kitchen Gadgets to Make Healthy Cooking Easier

Best Overall: Sonder Los Angeles Acacia Wood Cutting Board

Why It's Great

Juice grooves catch liquid

Sustainable wood

Water-resistant

Gentle on knives

Grain of Salt

Needs frequent oiling

This cutting board is a great addition for clean, fast vegetable and fruit prep. Acacia wood is a sustainable choice, and this board features deep juice grooves that trap any runoff without creating a mess. The wood is gentle on knives, and with proper care, this board will last for years. Thanks to its beautiful design, you can keep the Sonder board on your counter even when it's not in use.

What's more, you can use this board to display charcuterie spreads featuring healthy goodies, such as fruit, vegetables, seed crackers, and hummus. After each use, hand wash the board with warm soapy water. Every month, apply food-grade mineral oil, like this one, to keep the wood hydrated.

The Details: Measures 16 x 12 x 1.5 inches; acacia wood; hand wash only