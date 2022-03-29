We Blind Tasted 4 Samoas Knockoffs to Find the Best Caramel-Coconut Cookie Out There

It's no wonder that, in the off-season, other brands have tried to replicate Samoas' success with their own version of a ring-shaped caramel-coconut-chocolate cookie. When the craving hits mid-summer (unless you are one of the remarkable super-humans who has the self-control to store boxes away in the freezer) I turn to my local grocery store to help fill the void. But, how do these imitations measure up against the original cookie? Twist my arm — a Samoas taste test was in order. According to the Little Brownie Bakers' "What's Your Cookie Personality" Quiz, those of us with a "soft spot for Samoas," (sane Americans) are "brave, curious, and innovative." So, it's in my cookie personality to boldly venture into worlds unknown. I do it for you.