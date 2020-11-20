Great $25 (and Under) Gifts for Everyone on Your List
If your holiday gift list is long and your wallet is not as thick as you'd like, you can still buy a great gift for the food lovers in your life. In fact, you can buy quite a few! From gift baskets to must-have kitchen tools, this curated list of gifts all fall in the $25 or less category. So wrap it up nicely with some holiday paper, and they'll be so pleased to open up such a fun and thoughtful gift this holiday season.
Cheers!
Sometimes wine just tastes better outside — around the campfire, at the beach, or sitting around the pool. For the wine drinker who's always on the go, this insulated wine tumbler is a perfect gift. YETI's tumblers keep drinks temperature-controlled and the brand's new sandstone pink color is absolutely adorable.
Bold Flavors
If your loved one is constantly trying new things on the grill, they need this spice collection from Spicewalla. The Grill Lovers Collection includes blackening rub, Piri Piri, and jerk seasoning for meats, fish, snacks, and marinades.
Super Spiral
This Spiro Hand-held Spiralizer from Joseph Joseph takes the place of bulky countertop spiralizers while still remaining stylish. With two types of blades and a handy storage lid, it will change the way your gift recipient cooks their veggies.
Cooking Companion
You can never go wrong with giving extra virgin olive oil because, after all, no one can ever have enough. This medium-flavored olive oil from Enzo's Table has a buttery flavor with nutty, grassy, and peppery notes. No matter if they want to use it on fish, pasta, veggies, or as a dip for their bread, they'll always find a use for this gift.
Dine With Dash
Appliance maker DASH is adored for their more than one dozen mini waffle makers. Many have the classic waffle grid, but some have fun patterns like snowflakes and skeletons. For the friend who adores brunch as much as you, give them their own personal waffle maker so they can DIY from time to time.
More Mezcal, Please
Mezcal enthusiasts will love sipping their mezcal out of these adorable copitas. Each copita is handcrafted from red clay gathered from Oaxaca, Mexico, and made by a mother-daughter team. Each cup has a face protruding from it — and because they're handcrafted, no two copitas will be the same.
Dynamic Duo
Convenient and cute, how can you beat that? This Chef'n Mini Magnetic Pepperball Set attaches to your fridge so you'll always have freshly ground coarse salt or black pepper on hand.
Cheesy Cheer
Gift the hostess with the mostess these cute deer antler cheese spreaders. They'll look great on any charcuterie board during the holidays and beyond.
Egg-Cellent Gifts
Hamilton Beach is beloved for their simple, life-changing gifts (like this breakfast sandwich maker). Their Egg Bite Maker has been a particular hit. And for just $25, it's a fabulous gift for people who are always on the go but love a fresh breakfast, young kids who are learning to cook, or anyone who loves a fun gadget to simplify their life.
Personal Portions
Ramekins are a great kitchen tool to have for people who only want a single serving. They can bake single pies, cobblers, cakes, or gratins in this Le Creuset ramekin — or, even if they want to bake a couple of servings, food cooks so much faster in ramekins than traditional pans.
Get Grilling
The grill master in your life will appreciate these helpful Grill Prep Trays from Williams Sonoma. Made of shatter-resistant melamine, they can place raw meats on the red tray, then switch them over to the black after a trip to the grill. It'll keep their kitchen safe and stylish.
Charcuterie Champ
Whatever they're serving, it's sure to look stunning on this fun, geometrical cutting and serving board. The wood fiber board is coated with a food-safe resin and its non-porous surface won't harbor bacteria, crack, fade, or scratch — so they can use it as a cutting board and then transition it to a serving board again and again.
Food Fight
From the makers of the cult-favorite Exploding Kittens game comes a brand-new and hysterical game, Throw Throw Burrito. This game, designed for ages 7 and up, pits players armed with burritos against one another to collect matching cards faster than their competitors. But heads up! Burritos will be flying, and if you're hit, you lose all your cards. It's like Spoons meets Dodgeball!
Cool Cubes
Whether it's for a cookout or evening of cocktails, any entertainer needs a steady supply of ice and W&P Design has spiffed up the basic boring tray. Their Speckled Everyday Ice Tray — available in white or pink speckles — is made of BPA-free silicone and along with making twelve ice cubes, this oven safe tool can be repurposed to bake up bite-size treats like brownies.
Salty Sensation
This flaked sea salt comes straight from the seawater in the Netarts Bay along the Oregon coast. This kosher salt is infused with black garlic for a slightly sweet taste that will work wonderfully on any dish they make.
The Sweetest Gift
What exactly does Christmas taste like? To Trisha Yearwood, it's pomegranate, cranberry, tangerine, and lime blended with her favorite spirit — she suggests vodka. Simply add this mix to vodka, gin, sparkling wine, or even bubbly water for a festive holiday beverage.
Personal Pint
Gifting someone with a sweet tooth? They're sure to love this My Pint Ice Cream Maker from DASH. It makes just enough ice cream for a homemade pint, meaning they can customize and tweak their own favorite flavors at home. As a bonus, once the inner bowl is frozen, each batch of ice cream can be ready in just 30 minutes.
Sip, Sip, Hooray!
Metal drinking straws make a great gift for, quite honestly, anyone. They can swap out single-use straws in coffee, cocktails, or even just water with help from this four-pack of straws in gold or copper.
Snack On
These stackable bowls are the perfect way to serve chips and dip. The little bowl sits comfortably on the rim of the large bowl so now they won't have to reach across the table to dip their snack. The bowl also works well for salads if they want to serve the dressing on the side.
Toasty Tool
If they have a small kitchen, this mini toaster oven is perfect since it won't take up too much counter space. The compact toaster oven can toast one slice of bread at a time or fit a personal-sized pizza, pie, or sandwich inside.
Rock the Night
BrüMate's koozies are among the best koozies you can buy, and their insulated cups and glasses for spirits, beer, and cocktails are beloved, too. The BrüMate Rocks Tumbler holds 12 ounces and comes in more than two dozen colors and prints so you can get one for every person (and personality!) on your list.
Cast-Iron Crisper
If they love bacon (who doesn't?), they need this cast-iron bacon press. The tool flattens bacon strips onto the pan for perfectly crispy and evenly cooked bacon every time. They can also use it for making sandwiches, quesadillas, or other meats.
Butter You Up
This Melting Pot and Silicone Brush from Lodge Cast Iron can do it all. Great for melting butter, tempering spices, or warming up sauces, it can be used on both the stovetop or over the grill. It's paired with a dishwasher-safe basting brush for meeting all their basting needs.
Finishing Touches
Not only will Rachael Ray's olive oil dispenser look great in any kitchen, but it also makes pouring olive oil so much easier. The ceramic dispenser keeps olive oil fresh and shielded from sunlight, and the spout allows for a controlled drizzle of olive oil, salad dressing, balsamic vinegar, or whatever else they choose to put in the dispenser.
