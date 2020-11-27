15 Etsy Kitchen Gifts for the Holidays
Whether you're shopping for a personalized, unique, or artisan-made gift, you'll find it on Etsy. To spare you from sifting through the online store's huge selection for hours, however, we've curated 15 special Etsy kitchen gifts with the holidays in mind. You'll find one-of-a-kind cutting boards, ceramic dishes, pet-inspired presents, and more in our Etsy gift guide.
Written in Wood
Engraving a cherished handwritten recipe on a cutting board ensures that it will remain a family favorite for years to come. Choose from three styles, three kinds of wood, and three sizes.
Buy it: Recipe Cutting Board, $45; etsy.com
Just Fur You
Heads up: Pet parents will probably get emotional when they receive a cotton tea towel printed with a hand-illustrated portrait of their precious fur babies.
Buy it: Pet Portrait Tea Towel, $75; etsy.com
Sieve and Let Sieve
Sure, no one considers a sieve the most important kitchen tool in their kitchen. But this Personalized Wooden Handled Sieve, engraved with your own message, can change that.
Buy it: Personalized Wooden Handled Sieve, $17; etsy.com
Call Me Old Fashioned
Personalize a sleek decanter and matching glasses with a laser-engraved design, featuring your gift recipient's monogram or name in one of nine styles.
Buy it: Engraved Decanter Set With Glasses, $60; etsy.com
Lovely Linens
With your choice of eight monogram styles and 49 thread colors, this tailor-made kitchen towel will, no doubt, have a prominent place in their kitchen.
Buy it: Monogrammed Hand Towel / Kitchen Towel, $13.50; etsy.com
Making Spirits Bright
For less than the cost of the average bottle of liquor, you can customize a quality leather flask in one of 10 colors and several styles of lettering.
Buy it: Personalized Leather Flask, $20; etsy.com
Custom Cups
With an organic feel and four glazes to choose from, one of these ceramic mugs would make a special gift even without their name printed on it.
Buy it: Handmade Mug With Name, $46; etsy.com
Howliday Cheer
You won't find a cuter cookie cutter than one that's custom-made to resemble your pet. Or, in this case, someone else's pet.
Buy it: Custom Pet Portrait Cookie Cutter, $30; etsy.com
Hey Platter Platter
Your gift recipient will find themself serving everything from a whole roasted chicken to appetizers on this simple, rustic ceramic serving platter.
Buy it: Large Ceramic Platter, $95; etsy.com
Bowled Over
Clean lines and matte, muted colors give these ceramic bowls a fresh feel.
Buy it: Matte Ceramic Bowls, starting at $14; etsy.com
Open Sesame
Engrave a name, message, or significant date on this steel, wire brush-finished bottle opener. But it's just as handsome without text if you'd prefer an unembellished version.
Buy it: Personalized Bottle Opener, $19.99; etsy.com
Bread Winner
More than an eco-friendly way to store bread, this textured linen bag keeps your loaf fresh because its small holes allow the bread to breathe.
Buy it: Linen Bread Bag, $20; etsy.com
Hold Your Own
These sculptural ceramic utensil holders, available in clay or white, will add a modern touch to their kitchen.
Buy it: STAK Porter Utensil Holder, Earl Grey, $64; etsy.com
Let It Bean
What good is farmhouse design if it's not functional? Get both with this dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe pour-over, designed for #2 paper coffee filters.
Buy it: Ceramic Coffee Pour-Over, $45; etsy.com
Pitcher Perfect
Available in 10 gorgeous finishes, this dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe batter bowl can double as kitchen decor. They'll want to leave it out all the time.
Buy it: Handmade Pottery Large Batter Bowl, $50; etsy.com