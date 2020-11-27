15 Etsy Kitchen Gifts for the Holidays

Homemade for the holidays.
By Mary Claire Lagroue
Updated December 14, 2021
Whether you're shopping for a personalized, unique, or artisan-made gift, you'll find it on Etsy. To spare you from sifting through the online store's huge selection for hours, however, we've curated 15 special Etsy kitchen gifts with the holidays in mind. You'll find one-of-a-kind cutting boards, ceramic dishes, pet-inspired presents, and more in our Etsy gift guide.

Credit: YippeeDaisy

Written in Wood

Engraving a cherished handwritten recipe on a cutting board ensures that it will remain a family favorite for years to come. Choose from three styles, three kinds of wood, and three sizes.

Buy it: Recipe Cutting Board, $45; etsy.com 

Credit: TheEmeraldHound

Just Fur You

Heads up: Pet parents will probably get emotional when they receive a cotton tea towel printed with a hand-illustrated portrait of their precious fur babies. 

Buy it: Pet Portrait Tea Towel, $75; etsy.com

Credit: SophiaVictoriaJoy

Sieve and Let Sieve

Sure, no one considers a sieve the most important kitchen tool in their kitchen. But this Personalized Wooden Handled Sieve, engraved with your own message, can change that. 

Buy it: Personalized Wooden Handled Sieve, $17; etsy.com

Credit: FlowertownWeddings

Call Me Old Fashioned

Personalize a sleek decanter and matching glasses with a laser-engraved design, featuring your gift recipient's monogram or name in one of nine styles.

Buy it: Engraved Decanter Set With Glasses, $60; etsy.com

Credit: LollipopStitches

Lovely Linens

With your choice of eight monogram styles and 49 thread colors, this tailor-made kitchen towel will, no doubt, have a prominent place in their kitchen.

Buy it: Monogrammed Hand Towel / Kitchen Towel, $13.50; etsy.com

Credit: SoGoodSoWood

Making Spirits Bright

For less than the cost of the average bottle of liquor, you can customize a quality leather flask in one of 10 colors and several styles of lettering.

Buy it: Personalized Leather Flask, $20; etsy.com

Credit: LauraLynnPottery

Custom Cups

With an organic feel and four glazes to choose from, one of these ceramic mugs would make a special gift even without their name printed on it.

Buy it: Handmade Mug With Name, $46; etsy.com

Credit: BakersStreetCutters / Etsy

Howliday Cheer

You won't find a cuter cookie cutter than one that's custom-made to resemble your pet. Or, in this case, someone else's pet.

Buy it: Custom Pet Portrait Cookie Cutter, $30; etsy.com

Credit: redbarnpottery

Hey Platter Platter

Your gift recipient will find themself serving everything from a whole roasted chicken to appetizers on this simple, rustic ceramic serving platter. 

Buy it: Large Ceramic Platter, $95; etsy.com

Credit: SunnysShopLA

Bowled Over

Clean lines and matte, muted colors give these ceramic bowls a fresh feel. 

Buy it: Matte Ceramic Bowls, starting at $14; etsy.com

Credit: BlackDogIronworks

Open Sesame

Engrave a name, message, or significant date on this steel, wire brush-finished bottle opener. But it's just as handsome without text if you'd prefer an unembellished version.

Buy it: Personalized Bottle Opener, $19.99; etsy.com

Credit: MontecitoHome

Bread Winner

More than an eco-friendly way to store bread, this textured linen bag keeps your loaf fresh because its small holes allow the bread to breathe. 

Buy it: Linen Bread Bag, $20; etsy.com

Credit: STAKCERAMICS / Etsy

Hold Your Own

These sculptural ceramic utensil holders, available in clay or white, will add a modern touch to their kitchen. 

Buy it: STAK Porter Utensil Holder, Earl Grey, $64; etsy.com

Credit: MUDTOLIFE / Etsy

Let It Bean

What good is farmhouse design if it's not functional? Get both with this dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe pour-over, designed for #2 paper coffee filters.

Buy it: Ceramic Coffee Pour-Over, $45; etsy.com

Credit: JKCreativeWood / Etsy

Pitcher Perfect

Available in 10 gorgeous finishes, this dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe batter bowl can double as kitchen decor. They'll want to leave it out all the time.

Buy it: Handmade Pottery Large Batter Bowl, $50; etsy.com

