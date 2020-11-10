12 Disney Kitchen Appliances to Brighten Your Countertop
When you think of small kitchen appliances, you probably think of stainless steel or black-and-white matte, but appliances don't have to be utilitarian to be useful. In fact, they're a great way to show off your personality and pack more color into a kitchen.
And if you're a Disney fan, there are tons of small, countertop appliances to bring the Mickey magic to your home. Some can even recreate your favorite theme park foods. So if you're missing your favorite Disney park or simply want to show off your love for your favorite Disney movie, these appliances are the perfect way to do it. Plus, everyone knows food tastes better with a little Disney magic.
We've rounded up our favorite Disney kitchen appliances, from the world of Pixar to Marvel to Star Wars to Walt Disney Studios and the main mouse himself. Take a look at these buys and treat yourself — or your favorite Disney-loving pal — to a themed appliance from your favorite Disney franchise.
Related Items
Mickey Waffle Maker
Mickey Mouse waffle makers are plentiful online, but this one is the most authentic. The mold is the same size and shape as the iconic mini Mickey waffles inside the theme parks.
Sure, there are cheaper waffle makers around $20 that make Mickey's face, but those are just glorified pancakes. This machine creates the exact same crunchy texture as the iconic park waffles. And it's a flip waffle maker, so you can feel like you're really at a Disney resort.
Toy Story Pizza Maker
The iconic Pizza Planet truck can be seen in so many Pixar movies. While you might not know what that pizza tastes like, now you can use this Pizza Planet branded pizza maker to make tasty pizzas at home. The Toy Story pizza maker can be used to make frozen or homemade pizzas, but that's not all. The compact pizza maker can also make quesadillas, nachos, and desserts.
R2-D2 Popcorn Maker
This is the droid you're looking for, especially for Star Wars movie nights or if your kiddos are big fans of The Clone Wars. This standing replica of R2-D2 pops up to 98 percent of kernels without oil and the droid's iconic dome even pops off for a cute serving bowl.
Mickey Mouse Slow Cooker
Using the slow cooker just got so much more fun with this Mickey Mouse digital slow cooker. The seven-quart pot will make dinnertime easy, and the adorable design will look great in any Disney lover's kitchen — plus it even has a hidden Mickey!
Frozen Snowflake Waffle Maker
If your little ones listen to the Frozen soundtracks on repeat, create a magical, wintery breakfast with this snowflake waffle maker. The Norwegian design looks just like the magical snowflakes Elsa casts over Arendelle. And with the characters printed on the outside encouraging you to "believe in the journey," it will inspire you and your kiddos to venture into the unknown — and probably watch Frozen, yet again.
Mickey Mouse Mug Warmer
Now you can drink your coffee alongside your favorite Mouse every morning — and keep it warm for hours with the included mug warmer. All you need now is a bag of Joffrey's Coffee and it'll be like you're on your way to Disney right now.
Mickey Cake Pop Maker
It's a fact: Mickey-shaped food just tastes better. And if you're missing the treats from Main Street, U.S.A., now you can make your own Mickey-shaped treats at home with this mini Mickey cake pop maker. The molds are great for cake mixes, but you can also use muffin mixes or even brownie batter.
Star Wars BB-8 Instant Pot
Why get a regular Instant Pot when you can get this adorable BB-8 themed Instant Pot? Just like a droid, an Instant Pot can be extremely helpful and basically does all of the hard work for you. If you're a pressure cooker newbie, just look at all the things you can make with one.
Toy Story Pancake Maker
If Mickey waffles aren't your thing — first of all, are you okay? — then grab this pancake maker instead. The appliance makes two pancakes at a time, one with a Woody design and the other with a Buzz design. Plus, if Woody and Buzz can't sell you, you also get a silicone spatula with Forky's face on it.
Mickey Toaster
If you're a classic Mickey fan, this toaster in Mickey Shorts Red is sure to brighten your morning breakfast routine. The toaster even gives bread a Mickey-shaped imprint.
Spider-Man Personal Blender
Are your Spidey senses tingling? They will be once you start prepping your smoothies in this personal blender. The blender includes a to-go lid for the blending cup, making this appliance perfect for on-the-go superheroes.