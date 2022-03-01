What's the Difference Between Cajun and Creole?

One of the biggest challenges to cooking for two is the constant leftovers. Fortunately, each of these recipes serve a pair, providing a little more variety to your weekly dinners. We've curated a month's worth of budget-friendly dinners ready in 30 minutes or less, each of which yields two servings. Plus, we've included prepared grocery lists with tips on how to use leftover ingredients. Keep your meals creative and your grocery costs low with this curated meal plan. Get the Printable Shopping List Here