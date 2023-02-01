Chicken Wing Champions

The Super Bowl is about football, yes, but it's also about snacks. Lots and lots of delicious snacks. You've got your classic nachos, of course, and we all love a good pigs in a blanket moment. And dips! Give us all of the dips and chips. But when it really comes down to it, in our hearts of hearts we know that there can only be one true star of the show, and that will always be chicken wings. (Sorry, Rihanna.)

Not quite ready for kickoff? Consider Allrecipes your chicken wing coach this year. We reached out to some of our favorite writers and recipe developers—our starting lineup, if you will—to get their best tips and ideas for the best chicken wings imaginable. Jesse Szewczyk tried our most popular buffalo chicken wing recipes and found something he deems more than restaurant-worthy. Naomi Tomky shared her mom's secret for the best wings ever (hint: you probably already have in your kitchen). And Jenn Rice talked to James Beard Award-nominated chef Preeti Waas to get her "party in your mouth" chicken wing recipes that you'll want to make on repeat—even after the game. Trust us on this: Wingin' it never looked this good.

Dotdash Meredith / Jesse Szewczyk

The Ultimate Chicken Wing Showdown

Don't fumble the ball—er, chicken wing—this year thanks to some essential investigative reporting. First, we pitted our five most popular buffalo chicken wing recipes against each other and found a clear favorite. Then, we tried all of the internet hacks that claim to make the "crispiest" chicken wings and discovered sometimes the easiest method is the best method. Don't you love when that happens?

Dotdash Meredith

Your Chicken Wings Cheat Sheet

You need a game plan before you head to the grocery store for Super Bowl supplies—and we've got you covered. From a simple trick for the best mess-free wings, to the perfect pairing guide for wings and dips, here are all of the tips you need for a winning platter.

Dotdash Meredith / Stacey Sprenz Photography

Trophy-Worthy Chicken Wing Recipes

From buffalo wings to honey sriracha wings to jerk chicken wings—there's no wrong way to do wings for the Super Bowl. Here are some of our very best chicken wing recipes to choose from for 2023—not a loser in sight.