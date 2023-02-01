A graphic design image with a trophy filled with chicken wings

Chicken Wing Champions

We've got the winning playbook for the Super Bowl's most popular party snack.

By Allrecipes Editorial Team
Published on February 1, 2023

The Super Bowl is about football, yes, but it's also about snacks. Lots and lots of delicious snacks. You've got your classic nachos, of course, and we all love a good pigs in a blanket moment. And dips! Give us all of the dips and chips. But when it really comes down to it, in our hearts of hearts we know that there can only be one true star of the show, and that will always be chicken wings. (Sorry, Rihanna.)

Not quite ready for kickoff? Consider Allrecipes your chicken wing coach this year. We reached out to some of our favorite writers and recipe developers—our starting lineup, if you will—to get their best tips and ideas for the best chicken wings imaginable. Jesse Szewczyk tried our most popular buffalo chicken wing recipes and found something he deems more than restaurant-worthy. Naomi Tomky shared her mom's secret for the best wings ever (hint: you probably already have in your kitchen). And Jenn Rice talked to James Beard Award-nominated chef Preeti Waas to get her "party in your mouth" chicken wing recipes that you'll want to make on repeat—even after the game. Trust us on this: Wingin' it never looked this good.

Five bowls of buffalo chicken wings
Dotdash Meredith / Jesse Szewczyk

The Ultimate Chicken Wing Showdown

Don't fumble the ball—er, chicken wing—this year thanks to some essential investigative reporting. First, we pitted our five most popular buffalo chicken wing recipes against each other and found a clear favorite. Then, we tried all of the internet hacks that claim to make the "crispiest" chicken wings and discovered sometimes the easiest method is the best method. Don't you love when that happens?

Chicken wings next to a bottle of ketchup
Dotdash Meredith

Your Chicken Wings Cheat Sheet

You need a game plan before you head to the grocery store for Super Bowl supplies—and we've got you covered. From a simple trick for the best mess-free wings, to the perfect pairing guide for wings and dips, here are all of the tips you need for a winning platter.

Spices next to chicken wings
Dotdash Meredith / Stacey Sprenz Photography

Trophy-Worthy Chicken Wing Recipes

From buffalo wings to honey sriracha wings to jerk chicken wings—there's no wrong way to do wings for the Super Bowl. Here are some of our very best chicken wing recipes to choose from for 2023—not a loser in sight.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Spices next to chicken wings
Here's How to Make James Beard Award-Nominated Chef Preeti Waas' "Party in Your Mouth" Chicken Wings
Five bowls of buffalo chicken wings
I Tested Our 5 Most Popular Buffalo Chicken Wing Recipes and Found My New Favorite Party Snack
A chicken wing next to four different dips
The Best Dips to Pair With Your Favorite Chicken Wings
Eight images of crispy chicken wings
I Tested All the Popular Internet Hacks for Perfectly Crispy Baked Chicken Wings and Here's the Hands-Down Winner
Chicken wings next to a bottle of ketchup
This Is the Secret to the Best Chicken Wings in the World
Chicken wings in an air fryer
I've Tasted Every Chicken Wing Combination from Buffalo Wild Wings and I'm Here to Say That Sauce Is Overrated
Korean-Style Chicken Wings
The Secret to Making Korean-Style Chicken Wings at Home
Lollipop-Style Chicken Wings
A Simple Trick for Making the Only Non-Messy Chicken Wing There Is
My Secret Ingredient for Adding Spice and Flavor to All of My Vegan Meals
Jars of mayonnaise with Hellmann's in the center
I Worked in Fine Dining for Decades, and This Is the Only Mayo I'll Buy
I Could Literally Eat Chobani Greek Yogurt for Every Single Meal (Here's How)
tubs and packs of pastry dough with Pillsbury dough at the center
Our 5 Favorite Ways to Use Store-Bought Pastry Dough
an orange grocery basket, with a custom Community Choice Awards logo, is filled with an assortment of groceries
The Very Best Grocery Products for 2023, Chosen by You
Buffalo chicken wings with dip
25 Favorite Chicken Wings for the Big Game
Air Fryer Chicken Wings
17 Ratings
a low angle looking into a jar of buffalo chicken wing sauce with a bowl of coated wings in the background
Buffalo Chicken Wing Sauce
850 Ratings