We Tested the Best Waffle Makers — Here Are Our Top Picks

Best Overall: Cuisinart 4-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker

Why It's Great

Heats quickly and evenly

No spillage

Easy to clean

Grain of Salt

Bulky to store

The Cuisinart 4-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker won our best overall award after earning a 4.9/5 rating from our product testers. During our kitchen tests, it heated up in a snap and consistently produced a golden-brown crust with a fluffy center. Plus, this model had zero spillage and "cleans like a dream."

The waffle maker has nonstick coated plates for smooth release, a brushed stainless steel cover that looks nice and cleans easily, and an arched handle for effortless lifting. If making waffles sounds intimidating, don't worry, this model makes the process a breeze. There are red and green lights that let you know when the plates are hot and when the waffle is fully cooked, plus it will make a beeping noise in case you've stepped away. To achieve your ideal doneness, it features a turn dial with six browning settings — we found that the medium to high settings were the most successful for toasty brown results.

The only con our testers noted was that it's a bit bulky to store; however, you can turn it on its side for easy storage. Overall, this waffle maker is great for beginners, is consistent, and is priced right.

The Details: Measures 10 x 8.5 x 4.5 inches; 800 watts; 3-year warranty