The Best Vegetable Peelers for Every Home Cook

Best Overall: OXO Good Grips Pro Swivel Peeler

Why It's Great

Peels smoothly

Contoured handle

Built-in potato eye remover

Grain of Salt

Might feel heavy in the hand

As our best overall pick, this OXO peeler can tackle hearty veggies, like carrots and potatoes, just as well as it can create delicate lemon rinds for garnishing drinks or ribbons of your favorite squash. With a sturdy stainless steel blade and sharp eye remover that can easily scoop out potato eyes and other blemishes, it's no wonder why this peeler stands out from the rest.

This model is the newer version of the original OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler, so it has all the good parts of the first product yet features a sharper blade for smoother cuts. Like many other OXO products, this peeler has an ergonomic handle for a comfortable, secure grip, plus it has a hole at the end of the handle for wall storage. Best of all, you can easily clean it in the dishwasher after each use.

The Details: Measures 0.75 x 1.25 x 7.25 inches; stainless steel blade, manual operation