10 Best Kitchen Utensil Sets for Every Type of Cook
Flatware gets a lot of attention. It's often listed on wedding registries, and even top designers from the fashion industry are pulled off the runway to design couture forks and knives. But the most important utensils in the kitchen are the ones you cook with: spatulas, spoons, servers, and other tools. These items are the unsung heroes of the kitchen, and they're worth the investment.
Cheap, plastic utensils often contain chemicals such as BPA, and that's a problem when exposed to high heat on the stovetop or the dishwasher. If your drawer or utensil holder is full of old mystery plastic, it's time to upgrade to a quality utensil set that is heat-safe and will last for years. We've rounded up our the best utensil sets below. Take a look at our top picks, and treat yourself to the best tools for any type of cooking, from folding delicate cake batter to grilling on an open campfire.
Best Kitchen Utensil Sets at a Glance
- Best Overall Utensil Set: Chef'n 7-Piece Tool Set And Crock
- Best Budget Utensil Set: OXO Good Grips 4-Piece Nylon Tool Set
- Best Nonstick Utensil Set: Anolon SureGrip Nonstick Utensil Tools Set
- Best Stainless Steel Utensil Set: OXO Steel 15-Piece Utensil Set
- Best Wooden Utensil Set: Ruffoni 6-Piece Olivewood Tool Set
- Best Silicone Utensil Set: Oannao 9-Piece Silicone Spatula Set
- Best Stylish Utensil Set: Juvale 5-Pack Rose Gold Kitchen Utensils
- Best Grilling Utensil Set: Cuisinart 20-Piece Grill Set
- Best Camping Utensil Set: Primus CampFire Prep Set
- Best Utensil Set With Crock: Le Creuset White 5-Piece Utensil Crock Set
What to Consider When Buying a Utensil Set
When shopping for a new utensil set, material is the first thing to consider. The right material for you really depends on how much time (or patience) you have to hand wash tools. Some materials, such as silicone, are dishwasher safe. However, wooden utensils should never go in the dishwasher.
But you also have to consider the type of cooking you'll be doing and what pots and pans you'll be using. Stainless steel utensils are king, but not if you love to cook with ceramic Dutch ovens and nonstick pans. The metal will scratch the coating.
Clutter is something else to consider. There are some gorgeous, gourmet-inspired bundles with multiple spoons and every variation of a spatula known to man, but most of us don't need 50 utensils. And you probably don't want that many tools crammed in a drawer or squished into a crock anyway. When shopping for a utensil set, look for three main tools: a solid spatula, a solid spoon, and a slotted spoon. This trio will be the tools you grab the most when cooking on the stovetop.
Best Overall Utensil Set: Chef'n 7-Piece Tool Set And Crock
This is hands down the best starter utensil set. It comes with all of the essentials, plus a ladle, and it's a great intro set because of the blend of different materials. The utensil set includes a mix of brushed stainless steel and nylon tools, which are dishwasher safe and heat safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but it also features a walnut wood spoon and spatula for the occasional cooking with ceramic or cast iron pots. The set even includes a stylish ceramic crock so it makes a great gift for college kids or first-time homeowners. Note: The walnut tools will need to be treated with a food-safe oil before using.
Buy it: $80; Crate & Barrel
Best Budget Utensil Set: OXO Good Grips 4-Piece Nylon Tool Set
If you're on a budget but need a high-quality spoon and spatula to get the job done, this four-piece utensil set from OXO is your best buy. For just $20 (plus free shipping if you're an Amazon Prime member), you get a dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant (up to 400 degrees F) nylon spoon, square turner (AKA spatula), slotted spoon, and spaghetti server. And because it's OXO, the tools feature the brand's signature super-soft, non-slip cushioned handles, which are handy for cooking with kids or cooking with limited mobility and arthritis.
Buy it: $21; Amazon
Best Nonstick Utensil Set: Anolon SureGrip Nonstick Utensil Kitchen Cooking Tools Set
From flipping pancakes to scrambling eggs, there's one thing you don't want your cooking utensils to do: stick to your food. This utensil set from Anolon has been praised for its magical nonstick abilities. Just take a look at the hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon. Nylon is a great material to use when cooking with stainless steel pots and pans, and it's also gentle enough to use with ceramic (though wood would be best). Plus, it's dishwasher safe, and at only $40, this is an all-around great value and assortment of solid and slotted spoons and turners.
Buy it: $40; Amazon
Best Stainless Steel Utensil Set: OXO SteeL 15 Piece Utensil Set
While nylon tools and silicone tools are more budget-friendly, they're not the most attractive. If your kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances and you love that sleek aesthetic, there's a crock of utensils to match. Retailing at $150, the OXO Steel 15-Piece Utensil Set is the most expensive on our list, but it's all stainless steel, even the crock that comes with it. In addition to the basics, this set features OXO's greatest hits, from tongs to a highly-rated vegetable peeler. With the holidays coming up, this bundle would make the perfect gift for any foodie.
Buy it: $147; OXO
Best Wooden Utensil Set: Ruffoni 6-Piece Olivewood Tool Set
If you love to cook with Le Creuset ceramic cookware or family heirloom cast iron, you need utensils that won't scratch the bottom of the pan. There's nothing better than cooking with classic wooden utensils. Like ceramic pots and pans, wooden utensils are high maintenance and must be properly cared for, from hand-washing to oiling and re-oiling with food-safe oils.
As for the type of wood, there are a lot of options. Walnut is very pretty, and beech is very cheap. But olive and bamboo are much better and worth the investment. This six-piece olivewood set from Ruffoni is a great starter set for cooking with wooden utensils. The tools even feature a chic copper grommet for easy hanging.
Buy it: $140; Williams Sonoma
Best Silicone Utensil Set: Oannao 9 Piece Silicone Spatula Set
Silicone is a baker's best friend. No other material can beat silicone for folding, stirring, or scraping batter and dough. If you're more of a baker than a cook, you need a set of quality spatulas in various sizes. This colorful set from Oannao is highly-rated and our cheapest pick at less than $15 for nine tools. The bundle even comes with a silicone brush that's perfect for brushing rolls and breads with an egg wash or butter. And the nonstick silicone whisk is great for making candy.
Buy it: $16; Amazon
Best Stylish Utensil Set: Juvale 5-Pack Rose Gold Kitchen Utensils
If you like having your utensils out on display in a crock, as opposed to tucked away in a drawer, you likely don't want an eyesore or anything plastic. This modern, sleek utensil set from Crate & Barrel features six stainless steel tools, all with a matching copper handle. These are so pretty that the spoons can double as serveware when entertaining. And the style is surprisingly priced at just $55. If the OXO stainless steel was out of your budget or you didn't need that many tools, consider this smaller set for the best stainless steel utensils.
Buy it: $41; Target
Best Grilling Utensil Set: Cuisinart 20-Piece Grill Set
Grill masters, we haven't forgotten you. This utensil set from Cuisinart is the ultimate bundle of tools for all things grilling. And it's a great value at only $70 for 20 tools. The grilling utensil set includes essentials, such as sturdy stainless steel tongs and turners, but it also features high-tech utensils such as a meat fork with a built-in thermometer in the handle.
Buy it: $70; Crate & Barrel
Best Camping Utensil Set: Primus CampFire Prep Set
For cooking on the go, this handy utensil set from Primus makes cooking on the campfire a breeze. The pack-friendly bundle (which rolled up measures less than 10 inches) features an oakwood spoon and scraper that doubles as a spatula, in addition to an oversized fork for sautéing. This set is perfect for backpackers, car campers, and the occasional RVer.
Buy it: $80; Amazon
Best Utensil Set With Crock: Le Creuset White 5-Piece Utensil Crock Set
If you like things to match and coordinate, there are tons of utensil sets that come with a matching crock or utensil holder. We're big fans of this Le Creuset set. The silicone heads coordinate with the iconic Le Creuset stoneware crock. It's a great starter set for a housewarming gift or a wedding registry. And even though the wooden handles need to be hand washed, the silicone heads are dishwasher safe.
Buy it: $60; Crate & Barrel