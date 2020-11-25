Best Wooden Utensil Set: Ruffoni 6-Piece Olivewood Tool Set

If you love to cook with Le Creuset ceramic cookware or family heirloom cast iron, you need utensils that won't scratch the bottom of the pan. There's nothing better than cooking with classic wooden utensils. Like ceramic pots and pans, wooden utensils are high maintenance and must be properly cared for, from hand-washing to oiling and re-oiling with food-safe oils.

As for the type of wood, there are a lot of options. Walnut is very pretty, and beech is very cheap. But olive and bamboo are much better and worth the investment. This six-piece olivewood set from Ruffoni is a great starter set for cooking with wooden utensils. The tools even feature a chic copper grommet for easy hanging.

Buy it: $140; Williams Sonoma