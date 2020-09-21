Best Angled: Oxo Good Grips Angled Turkey Baster

Oxo products are known for their innovative and functional designs, and this turkey baster is no exception. The angled design is ideal for reaching around a roasting pan to smoothly draw in juices. On top of that, it comes with an integrated stand to keep it from rolling and dripping on the countertop. This baster is also available as a set that includes the baster, a cleaning brush, and a 4-cup fat separator for straining out unwanted bits.

The heat-safe bulb and tip are both removable and dishwasher-safe (top-rack only) so cleanup is no issue.

Buy It: $14; Amazon