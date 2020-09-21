The 8 Best Turkey Basters to Buy This Year
Basting, though not essential, is a great way to help evenly brown your turkey and lock in moisture, giving you the juiciest turkey possible. To baste a turkey simply means taking the liquid from the roasting pan using either a spoon or a turkey baster, and pouring it over the turkey. The fat in the drippings will sink into the skin, keeping the bird moist, flavorful, and slightly cooler for even heating.
And basting isn't just for turkey! Use a baster to cook juicier chicken, scallops, and pork chops or as a tool to drain excess grease from ground meat.
While a spoon will work in a pinch, if you really want to make the most of those flavorful juices, you need a baster. A turkey baster is designed with a long, narrow tube with a rubber bulb at the top, which is used to soak up the juices and squirt them back onto the turkey. And lucky for you, top-rated models cost between $6 and $26.
But before you add the cheapest baster to your cart, give this review a once-over. Not all turkey basters are created equal — they can be made from plastic, glass, or even stainless steel. Our favorite, the Tovolo Dripless Baster has a unique dripless tip to keep all of those precious juices exactly where you want them. Read on for the eight best turkey basters you can buy for turkey day.
What to Consider When Buying a Turkey Baster
Tube Material
Turkey baster tubes come in several different materials, the most common being plastic, stainless steel, and glass. But what's most important is that the material is safe and heat-resistant. After all, basters will be used for releasing and removing hot liquids like pan juices and turkey drippings.
However, there are a few key advantages to each type of material. If you don't feel comfortable with your hot foods coming into contact with plastic, or if you don't want your baster to absorb flavors, consider going for a glass or stainless steel baster. While glass is going to give you better visibility of the liquid, stainless steel has the advantage of durability. Although, you'll find most plastic basters are heat-resistant and BPA-free, and far more affordable than their glass and stainless-steel counterparts.
Baster Size and Capacity
This might go without saying, but make sure the baster you choose has a large enough capacity to accommodate whatever it is you're basting. You'll find most basters have a capacity of somewhere between 1.5 and 2 ounces. And if you're basting over the grill, be sure the tube is long enough so that you can keep your hands at a safe distance from the heat.
Ease of Cleanup
The long, narrow shape of a turkey baster isn't exactly conducive to easy cleanup. But fortunately, many of today's models are dishwasher-safe, and/or they come with a long cleaning brush that can get into the hard-to-reach places. You'll also want to take note of whether or not the parts are detachable, like the bulb and the tip.
Best Turkey Basters at a Glance
- Best Overall: Tovolo Dripless Baster
- Best Budget: Norpro Plastic Nylon Baster
- Best Metal: Norpro Deluxe Stainless Steel Baster
- Best Angled: Oxo Good Grips Angled Turkey Baster
- Best Glass: Norpro Glass Baster
- Best Set: Miiko Steel Turkey Baster Set
- Best with Brush: Cuisipro 3-in-1 Baster
- Best Non-Drip: Tovolo Large Dripless Baster
Best Turkey Baster to Buy in 2022
Best Overall: Tovolo Dripless Baster
The most frustrating part of using a turkey baster is when you inevitably drip the juices everywhere except the turkey. But this popular baster from Tovolo fixes that problem thanks to its removable "dripless tip." The angled tip has a mechanism inside that opens when the bulb is squeezed, and seals when it's not, keeping the juices inside.
In addition to the removable tip, the removable ergonomic bulb is perfect for evenly distributing liquids. All the parts are dishwasher-safe, and the set comes with a cleaning brush for getting to all the nooks and crannies. And one reviewer found that the heat-resistant plastic, which is safe for up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, can even withstand hot bacon grease. For the price, you can't beat this model with over 1,850 five-star ratings.
Buy It: $16; Amazon
Best Budget: Norpro Plastic Nylon Baster
Norpro is a trusted name in basting, and its plastic model is also affordable at just $6. The nylon is heat resistant to up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Don't let its low price tag fool you; this budget turkey baster offers the same—if not better—suction as the higher-priced ones.
Buy It: $6; Amazon
Best Metal: Norpro Deluxe Stainless Steel Baster
For the most durable turkey baster possible, stainless steel is your best option. Like its plastic counterpart, this baster from Norpro comes with powerful suction ability and is heat resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
This set comes complete with an injector attachment for infusing flavorful juices, and a cleaning brush for easy cleanup. One reviewer argues that stainless steel basters are easier to clean than plastic ones.
Buy It: $12; Amazon
Best Angled: Oxo Good Grips Angled Turkey Baster
Oxo products are known for their innovative and functional designs, and this turkey baster is no exception. The angled design is ideal for reaching around a roasting pan to smoothly draw in juices. On top of that, it comes with an integrated stand to keep it from rolling and dripping on the countertop. This baster is also available as a set that includes the baster, a cleaning brush, and a 4-cup fat separator for straining out unwanted bits.
The heat-safe bulb and tip are both removable and dishwasher-safe (top-rack only) so cleanup is no issue.
Buy It: $14; Amazon
Best Glass: Norpro Glass Baster
If you're not comfortable with using plastic with hot liquids, the high-heat tempered glass tube on this baster can withstand up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit without melting or cracking. It's dishwasher-safe and disassembles for quick and easy cleanup.
Buy It: $6; Amazon
Best Set: Miiko Steel Turkey Baster Set
While a baster is all you need to baste, there are certainly a few more tools that can help along the way. This set of stainless steel tools includes a baster, a basting brush, a cleaning brush, and an attachable flavor injector. The extra-long, silicone brush allows you to get your juices in every nook and cranny, and the silicone bristles are far easier to clean than traditional plastic or nylon fiber bristles.
Buy It: $15; Amazon
Best with Brush: Cuisipro 3-in-1 Baster
This multipurpose baster from Cuisipro ensures you have everything you need for top-tier basting without adding bulk to your utensil drawer thanks to its three-in-one design. It comes with two attachment heads so you can customize it to what you're cooking and how much juice you need. Opt for the silicone baster brush attachment to achieve an even coating, or choose the showerhead-style attachment for a quick, wide stream. The baster is made from the brand's heat-resistant plastic and features a large textured bulb that's comfortable to grip.
Buy It: from $20; Amazon or Williams Sonoma
Best Non-Drip: Tovolo Large Dripless Baster
Perfect for big cooking tasks with its 11.5-inch-long cylinder, this oversized baster from Tovolo features a non-drip valve to keep liquids secure while transfering from the pan to the bird. In addition to its mess-free design, it has an angled tip for even basting that can be easily removed so no bits get left behind during cleaning. The baster is heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and is dishwasher-safe.
Buy It: $22; Amazon
