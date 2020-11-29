30 Best Travel Gifts for People Who Love to Be on the Go
You may have the ideal gift for your favorite baker, and you may even know precisely what to buy your niece or nephew who's setting up their first adult kitchen. But treating the travel-obsessed person in your life without splurging on luggage or a plane ticket can prove more difficult. Not this year. We've traversed the Internet for unique and practical gifts they'll actually use, like city-inspired dishtowels, portable food containers, cookbooks, food gifts, and more. No matter your budget, you'll find a gift for your favorite traveler here.
Related Items
The Tote-al Package
A love for travel will carry them far, and so will this tote bag, featuring scaled-down maps of subway and transit systems around the world.
Buy it: Subway & Transit Maps Tote Bag, $17.06; redbubble.com
Non-Traditional Travel
This deck of cards features 50 challenges to inspire travelers to make the most of their trips and step outside their comfort zones, from learning a local craft to sending a postcard to someone back home to foregoing their phones for a day.
Buy it: Travel Challenges Card Deck, $20; uncommongoods.com
Apron Artistry
These vibrant, one-of-a-kind aprons consist of old saris, hand-stitched in Bangladesh with an embroidery technique that's traditional to area.
Buy it: Repurposed Sari Patchwork Apron, $30; uncommongoods.com
Landmarks on Linens
Tea towels with handlettered with city names and illustrations of landmarks will remind them of their favorite U.S. destination daily.
Buy it: Claudia Pearson City Tea Towels, $20; westelm.com
Spice World
No matter how seasoned of a cook they are, the traveler in your life will get plenty of use out of this set of dried peppers. It includes white pepper and long pepper from Malaysia, black pepper from Vietnam, pink pepper from Brazil, Szechuan from China, and Green peppercorn from India.
Buy it: Peppercorn Collection Gift Set, $19.99; worldmarket.com
Armchair Traveler
In Getaway, a gorgeous cookbook meets travelogue, chef and restaurateur Renee Erickso honors her favorite destinations from around the world with 120 recipes and 60 cocktail recipes.
Buy it: Getaway: Food & Drink to Transport You, $20.30; amazon.com
Pillow Talk
Shopping for a frequent flyer? Protect their neck and help them keep comfortable with this top-rated memory foam pillow. Reviewers praise it as the best travel pillow they've tried — and it's under $20.
Buy it: Phixnozar Memory Foam Travel Pillow, $18.97; amazon.com
On the Road
This stoneware travel mug comes with a pen to mark up a map of the U.S. with the routes they've taken or long to travel.
Buy it: American Road Trip Adventure Mug, $24; uncommongoods.com
Snack in Style
The style-conscious traveler will adore this insulated snack pouch disguised as a chic clutch. Made of vegan leather, including crocodile texture options, it's available in a selection of neutral colors.
Buy it: Modern Picnic Insulated Snack Pouch, $59; modernpicnic.com
Caribbean Condiments
Haitian food may fly under the radar here, but Kreyol Kitchen offers a taste of the country without a plane ticket. This set of Haitian epis sauces (one traditional and one spicy) consists of bright ingredients like parsley, diced vine ripe tomatoes, red bell peppers, lemon juice, cider vinegar, and habanero peppers.
Buy it: Haitian All-Purpose Cooking Sauce Set, $22; uncommongoods.com
Pack Your Produce
With a collander design for washing fresh fruit and veggies, this travel cup from Mepal makes eating healthy on the go easy.
Buy it: Mepal Veggie and Fruit Travel Cup, $20.73; amazon.com
Eco Friendly
The globally minded will appreciate Alter Eco's commitment to Fair Trade ingredients, regenerative agriculture, and incredibly delicious chocolate. This variety pack includes four kinds of organic, buttery-smooth truffles—Salted Caramel, Sea Salt, Classic Dark, and Silk Velvet—individually wrapped and easy to enjoy on the go.
Buy it: Alter Eco Holiday Truffle Medley, $8.50; hivebrands.com
Hot Commodity
No battery or plug required, this travel-friendly slow cooker is an adventure enthusiast's dream. Its insulation allows hot food to stay hot for up to 12 hours. The perfect gift for the person who loves to go off the grid without veering from their meal plan. The bonus? For every Wonderbag purchased, one bag gets donated to a family in need within a designated community in a developing country.
Buy it: Wonderbag, $59; wonderbagworld.com
City-Inspired Cookware
Le Creuset's destination colors like Caribbean and Marseille evoke feelings of wanderlust through their bright hues, bringing locations from all over the world right to your kitchen. Every destination-inspired color is available in kitchen staples, from spatulas to stockpots, as well as unique presentation pieces like trivets and egg cups.
Buy it: $8-$400; lecreuset.com
Functional Footwear
Any foodie who likes to travel has to have dependable footwear to carry them through vineyards, culinary tours, or down the street to pick up dinner. Shoes that are waterproof in case they spill a cocktail by accident or get caught in inclement weather are preferable. Olukai's sophisticated style, with the comfort of a sneaker and the durability of a rain boot, is where fashion meets functionality. Available in multiple colors and for women, consider these the "perfect fit."
Buy it: OluKai Hawai'iloa Manu Hope Sneaker Boot, $150; nordstrom.com
Bottle Service
What is better than a wine tasting? A wine tasting delivered right to your doorstep. Treat your friends and family to the finest vineyards with a wine gift box tailored to their tastes. You can create a custom box, or a simple "Palate Profile" assesses their unique likes and dislikes, followed by a list of recommendations. Not sure about their preferences? Start with a gift card.
Buy it: Starting at $15; winc.com
Pack Some Protein
Collagen continues to be a buzzword, touting benefits like improvement in joint, ligament, and tendon health, as well as hair, skin, and nails. No jet setter has space for a tub of peptides, which means Vital Proteins stick packs are ideal. This set of five portable peptides includes both mammal and marine collagen, as well as a beauty varietal in a tropical hibiscus flavor.
Buy it: Vital Proteins On-the-Go Variety Dietary Supplement Stick Pack, $11.99; target.com
Global Grandmas
Where eat like a local meets grandma's home cooking: In Her Kitchen shares recipes from grandmothers around the globe, coupled with James Beard-winning photography by Gabriele Galimberti. A compilation of anecdotes and dishes from over 60 countries, this gift is equal parts mouth-watering and heart-warming.
Buy it: In Her Kitchen by Gabriele Galimberti, $35; amazon.com
Geographic Glassware
A favorite destination can now have a happy spot on the bar cart with these urban map tumblers. Available in more than 30 metropolitan city map designs ranging from Atlanta to St. Louis, these etched glasses are a no-brainer. Just add your favorite beverage.
Buy it: Urban Map Glass, $16; uncommongoods.com
Road Trip Refueling
Rather than pulling over for a meal on the go while road tripping, simply plug this five-cup Mini Oven into your car with the included adapter and enjoy a healthy and hot meal on the go.
Buy it: Hotlogic Mini Oven with 5-Cup Lid Locking Glass Dish + Car Adapter, $39.95; amazon.com
Flying Colors
This sleek wallet, available in almost 40 colors, lets them keep their passport, boarding pass, and ID all in one place. Bonus: it's made with RFID-blocking material, which means it shields important items containing data chips (like credit cards) from hackers who steal information with radio frequency identification devices.
Buy it: Slim Leather Passport Holder, $28; amazon.com
Straw Man
These straws make sustainability chic. Each set of five folds to fit in compact carrying cases, and included squeegees make cleaning easy.
Buy it: Silicone Straw Set, $7; target.com
Grounds on the Go
The coffee lover in your life can make their own drip coffee wherever they go with this collapsible coffee filter holder. Simply set it up atop a cup or mug, pour hot water over ground coffee beans and there it is — a perfect cup of joe. Once brewing is finished, disassemble it and tuck it away in a backpack or glove compartment.
Buy it: VANANA Collapsible Pour Over Coffee Drip, $30; amazon.com
Related: Great Gifts for People Who Love Coffee More Than (Almost) Anything Else
Grounds on the Go, French Style
If the coffee lover in your life prefers a French press but finds it hard to craft a good cup on the go, the Steel Toe may be the answer. The 20-fluid-ounce travel mug stops coffee grounds from continuing to brew when it's fully pressed down. Ooh la la!
Buy it: BruTrek Steel Toe 2.0 Travel French Press Coffee Mug, $33; amazon.com
Related: 6 Best French Press Coffee Makers for Your Sophisticated Morning Brew
Keep It Clean
We're all about washing our hands and staying healthy, at home and on the go. The Pocket Hand Sanitizer is not only compact, it's organic, moisturizing and smells good, too, infused with essential oils for a bit of aromatherapy wherever you find yourself. The pocket sprayer will last awhile, too — each provides more than 330 spritzes.
Buy it: Bergamot Pocket Hand Sanitizer, $10; amazon.com
Flavor Blast
Umami-rich flavors arrive in your kitchen with a new chef-quality product line from Momofuku. Rooted in tradition with a modern style, the sauces, seasonings, and condiments are all made with natural and organic ingredients, and work with all types of dishes. First up, Momofuku Chili Crunch, Momofuku Seasoned Salts (Savory, Tingly and Spicy) and Momofuku Liquids (Soy Sauce, Tamari and Sesame Oil).
Buy them: Prices range from $10 - $30; momofuku.com
Hot and Cold
Keep hot food hot for up to four hours, and cold food nice and frosty for up to eight hours in the vacuum-sealed stainless steel RIGWA bowl. The bowl holds one and a half quarts of food, and those who like to keep their food separated can add on the Divide & Conquer insert.
Buy it: RIGWA 1.5, $40 (insert sold separately); amazon.com.com
Tastes of the World
While we await the day when we can jet to faraway lands again, send global tastes to the traveler in your life. Choose one box of goodies, or subscribe for three, six, or 12 months, and a variety of sweet and salty snacks from the country-of-the-month is delivered right to the doorstep. A booklet comes along to guide the flavorful adventure and includes trivia, recipes and more, too.
Buy it: From $13.75; universalyums.com
A Cherry on Top
A taste can transport the senses, and wouldn't we all like to be transported somewhere else? Serve this Pistachio Cherry Syrup atop a scoop of vanilla ice cream, blend it into whipped cream, or or mix it into a holiday cocktail punch. Whichever way, the naturally sweet-meets-meaty pistachio flavor will be a delight.
Buy it: FloraLuna Pistachio Cherry Syrup, $19; floralunaapothecary.com
Barista-Level Beverages
We all have that neighbor who recounts the amazing espresso they enjoyed in Florence or the aunt who raves about the latte art she saw on her last trip to Seattle. Turns out, upgraded coffee is just a touch (of a button) away. Breville's compact Bambino Plus takes three seconds to heat from a cold start and features an auto-foaming steam wand to ensure milk is frothed at the appropriate temperature and texture for your taste buds.
Buy it: Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine, $499.95; williams-sonoma.com