30 Best Travel Gifts for People Who Love to Be on the Go

book cover of Getaway featuring table of food in front of water view

book cover of Getaway featuring table of food in front of water view

Armchair Traveler

In Getaway, a gorgeous cookbook meets travelogue, chef and restaurateur Renee Erickso honors her favorite destinations from around the world with 120 recipes and 60 cocktail recipes.

Buy it: Getaway: Food & Drink to Transport You, $20.30; amazon.com