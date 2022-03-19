We Tried 9 Kinds of Tortilla Chips and Found Our All-Time Favorite

Best For Dipping: Tostitos Scoops

These chips were made for dippin' and that's just what they'll do. It's no surprise that these ranked as the best for dipping into salsa. With their perfect scooping shape, they give you the most salsa per dip of any of the chips. And like other Tostitos brand chips, they have a nice balance of flavor with a good amount of salt. They pair great with chunky dips, and I especially love them with Rotel sausage dip because they don't crumble or break like other chips can.